The search is on for a man who jumped from the Twin Spans Thursday night

By Victoria Cristina
wgno.com
 4 days ago
vsmithk
2d ago

They found him. Not a good outcome. Prayers for the family. So sad. Nothing to do with Red States or Blue States. Not Black not white. It’s mental health issues. People can’t even be nice when a life is lost. 🙏🏻

Charlotte Gotreaux
3d ago

So sad. Prayers he is found and prayers for the family. No matter what color we are, we all bleed the same and feel the same pain. 🙏🙏🙏

Bridgett Page McCranie
3d ago

It's hard out there these days. Praying for his family. God Bless

