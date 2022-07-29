Loudoun Affordable Housing Projects Get $3.3M in State, Federal Loans

www.loudounnow.com
NVTA Seeks Long-Term Transportation Plan Comments
The Northern Virginia Transportation Authority on Aug. 1 opened comments on the region’s long-range transportation plan, TransAction, with goals to enhance mobility, increase accessibility and improve resiliency by planning for an equitable, sustainable and safe multimodal transportation network. The drafts TransAction Plan, which is updated every five years, addresses...
loudounnow.com
Middleburg BLA Opponents Challenge Council
A delegation of residents last week appeared before the Town Council to object to the town’s handling of prospective requests for annexations through boundary line adjustments. The group, led by 2018 mayoral candidate Vincent Bataoel, charges that Mayor Bridge Littleton and the council has been too secretive and too...
WTOP
Help wanted: DC government looks to fill lots of vacancies
If you’re looking for a job, the D.C. government is looking to fill some 1,000 vacancies. The District’s Department of Human Resources is hosting a virtual job fair next week, but if you’re interested, you need to register ahead of time. “Registration is open, and it will...
Study: Virginia Medicaid expansion increased financial security for enrollees
Chesterfield resident Geneva Gordon was forced to file for bankruptcy after receiving a $21,000 hospital bill for a reconstructive wrist surgery while uninsured. Leaving her previous job left her without insurance, living paycheck to paycheck and constantly worrying about getting sick and adding to her growing medical debt. Gordon has since enrolled in Medicaid, which […] The post Study: Virginia Medicaid expansion increased financial security for enrollees appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Preservation Society to Award Grants
The Loudoun Preservation Society will award eight historic preservation grants at its annual ceremony on Sept. 22, the nonprofit has announced. The grants are meant to be “pump-priming” grants, typically in the $500 to $5,000 range, to help stimulate community interest in funding a preservation project while publicizing the effort. The Loudoun Preservation Society has awarded the grants since 1973, helping to promote dozens of historic preservation, rehabilitation, research, and education projects.
loudounnow.com
Leesburg Council Looks to Make Outdoor Dining Permanent
The Leesburg Town Council has voted to codify the temporary outdoor dining rules put into place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, with an eye toward making outdoor dining spaces a permanent option for town restaurants. Under the new ordinance, restaurants may apply for an annual temporary permit to keep...
Commercial Observer
The Meridian Group to Break Ground on $150M Industrial Complex in Winchester
A joint venture between The Meridian Group and Wickshire Industrial will develop One Logistics Park, a $150 million, 2.7 million-square-foot industrial complex in Winchester, Va. The multiphase project will break ground this week for an approximately 1 million-square-foot tilt-up concrete, cross-dock industrial building. When complete, One Logistics Park will also...
NBC Washington
Virginia Delegate Accused of Damaging Neighbors' Property
A Loudoun County couple accused a Northern Virginia lawmaker of damaging their property over the weekend. Chris Curfman says she and her partner have been in a long-running dispute with state Del. Dave LaRock over the use of a road that runs through an easement area owned by Curfman that leads up to LaRock’s home. It’s one of two roads that lead to his house.
Virginia public schools win big after Mega Millions drawing
Virginia Public Schools are also winning big from Friday's drawing. A portion of the profits from the lottery is set aside specifically for public schools.
Va. localities set to receive over $4M from $26B opioid distributor settlement
This is their first installment from a settlement of $26 billion with opioid distributors McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and Cardinal Health. Localities should receive their payments today.
Virginia farmland where Civil War battle occurred to be preserved
VARINA, Virginia — Growing up in Varina in the 1940s and ’50s, Howard Eberly played on his family’s farm, swam in the creek and found “treasures” on the land. Turns out, some of those treasures are significant historic artifacts. The Eberly family moved from Pennsylvania...
Virginia’s 3-day sales tax holiday is Aug. 5-7
Over the first weekend of August, you can buy school supplies, clothing, shoes, hurricane supplies and Energy Star™ and WaterSense™ products without paying sales tax.
WJLA
New changes at Fairfax Co. Police Department will make staffing crisis worse, union says
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — As violent crime rises in Fairfax County, so do vacancies at the Fairfax County Police Department. In September 2021, FCPD had around 100 police officer vacancies, according to union sources at the time. In February 2022, FCPD was short 160 officers and as of July, FCPD is short nearly 200 officers, according to union sources.
SNAP Schedule: Virginia EBT Card Benefits for August 2022
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, helps low-income households purchase the food they need to make nutritious meals at home. In Virginia, SNAP is administered by the Virginia...
monitordaily.com
FNB Expands Virginia and DC Metropolitan Area Presence
F.N.B. entered its next phase of strategic expansion in Virginia, including further growth of its retail network in the greater Washington, D.C., area and plans to extend its commercial banking operations into Richmond, VA, with a new loan origination center. Along with its growing physical presence, FNB aims to utilize...
Virginia plans sales tax holiday in August in time for back-to-school shopping
For Virginians getting ready to complete their back-to-school shopping, or preparing their homes with emergency supplies, there will be a three-day tax holiday next week for back-to-school and emergency preparedness needs.
fredericksburg.today
Former City and Spotsylvania school official named interim superintendent in Alexandria
Former City and Spotsylvania school official named interim superintendent in Alexandria. The Alexandria City School Board has appointed Dr. Melanie Kay-Wyatt as the interim superintendent for Alexandria City Public Schools (ACPS), effective Sept. 1, 2022, at a special called School Board meeting. Kay-Wyatt is currently the ACPS chief of human resources, having joined the school division in July 2021 and served previously as the ACPS acting chief of human resources and the executive director of human resources. She is the second Black female interim superintendent at ACPS.
Inside Nova
For sale: The D.C. Narrow House
This skinny contemporary was built in 1985 by architect J. Darvish for himself and family. "Delight your eyes with angles and curves that cocoon the hallway all the way back towards the light filled framed in glass room," reads the Realtor.com listing. Asking price? $3.5 million.
WJLA
Where your lottery ticket dollars go when you don't win in Va., DC, and Md.
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — A steady stream of customers poured into the K-1 convenience store in Arlington Friday night with dollar signs on their minds. Customer Mike Patrick said, "I don’t normally play but I got a ticket today because the jackpot is so big.”. Friday's Mega Millions...
freightwaves.com
FreightWaves Classics/ Infrastructure: Chesapeake Bay Bridge is 70 years old
This past Saturday was the 70th anniversary of the opening of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge; it opened on July 30, 1952. The bridge (also known locally as simply the Bay Bridge) is a major dual-span bridge in Maryland. Crossing Chesapeake Bay, the bridge connects the state’s more rural Eastern Shore with the urban Western Shore. The original span’s length is 4.3 miles; at the time it opened it was the world’s longest continuous over-water steel structure. It was also the third-longest bridge in the world.
