ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

Loudoun Affordable Housing Projects Get $3.3M in State, Federal Loans

By LoudounNow
loudounnow.com
 4 days ago
www.loudounnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
loudounnow.com

NVTA Seeks Long-Term Transportation Plan Comments

The Northern Virginia Transportation Authority on Aug. 1 opened comments on the region’s long-range transportation plan, TransAction, with goals to enhance mobility, increase accessibility and improve resiliency by planning for an equitable, sustainable and safe multimodal transportation network. The drafts TransAction Plan, which is updated every five years, addresses...
VIRGINIA STATE
loudounnow.com

Middleburg BLA Opponents Challenge Council

A delegation of residents last week appeared before the Town Council to object to the town’s handling of prospective requests for annexations through boundary line adjustments. The group, led by 2018 mayoral candidate Vincent Bataoel, charges that Mayor Bridge Littleton and the council has been too secretive and too...
MIDDLEBURG, VA
WTOP

Help wanted: DC government looks to fill lots of vacancies

If you’re looking for a job, the D.C. government is looking to fill some 1,000 vacancies. The District’s Department of Human Resources is hosting a virtual job fair next week, but if you’re interested, you need to register ahead of time. “Registration is open, and it will...
EDUCATION
Virginia Mercury

Study: Virginia Medicaid expansion increased financial security for enrollees

Chesterfield resident Geneva Gordon was forced to file for bankruptcy after receiving a $21,000 hospital bill for a reconstructive wrist surgery while uninsured. Leaving her previous job left her without insurance, living paycheck to paycheck and constantly worrying about getting sick and adding to her growing medical debt.  Gordon has since enrolled in Medicaid, which […] The post Study: Virginia Medicaid expansion increased financial security for enrollees  appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Loudoun County, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
Loudoun County, VA
Business
Loudoun County, VA
Real Estate
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
County
Loudoun County, VA
Local
Virginia Real Estate
loudounnow.com

Loudoun Preservation Society to Award Grants

The Loudoun Preservation Society will award eight historic preservation grants at its annual ceremony on Sept. 22, the nonprofit has announced. The grants are meant to be “pump-priming” grants, typically in the $500 to $5,000 range, to help stimulate community interest in funding a preservation project while publicizing the effort. The Loudoun Preservation Society has awarded the grants since 1973, helping to promote dozens of historic preservation, rehabilitation, research, and education projects.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Leesburg Council Looks to Make Outdoor Dining Permanent

The Leesburg Town Council has voted to codify the temporary outdoor dining rules put into place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, with an eye toward making outdoor dining spaces a permanent option for town restaurants. Under the new ordinance, restaurants may apply for an annual temporary permit to keep...
LEESBURG, VA
Commercial Observer

The Meridian Group to Break Ground on $150M Industrial Complex in Winchester

A joint venture between The Meridian Group and Wickshire Industrial will develop One Logistics Park, a $150 million, 2.7 million-square-foot industrial complex in Winchester, Va. The multiphase project will break ground this week for an approximately 1 million-square-foot tilt-up concrete, cross-dock industrial building. When complete, One Logistics Park will also...
WINCHESTER, VA
NBC Washington

Virginia Delegate Accused of Damaging Neighbors' Property

A Loudoun County couple accused a Northern Virginia lawmaker of damaging their property over the weekend. Chris Curfman says she and her partner have been in a long-running dispute with state Del. Dave LaRock over the use of a road that runs through an easement area owned by Curfman that leads up to LaRock’s home. It’s one of two roads that lead to his house.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Projects#Federal Loans#Supportive Housing#Business Industry#Linus Business#Virginians#Commerce And Trade#Green Street Housing#Energystar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
monitordaily.com

FNB Expands Virginia and DC Metropolitan Area Presence

F.N.B. entered its next phase of strategic expansion in Virginia, including further growth of its retail network in the greater Washington, D.C., area and plans to extend its commercial banking operations into Richmond, VA, with a new loan origination center. Along with its growing physical presence, FNB aims to utilize...
WASHINGTON, DC
fredericksburg.today

Former City and Spotsylvania school official named interim superintendent in Alexandria

Former City and Spotsylvania school official named interim superintendent in Alexandria. The Alexandria City School Board has appointed Dr. Melanie Kay-Wyatt as the interim superintendent for Alexandria City Public Schools (ACPS), effective Sept. 1, 2022, at a special called School Board meeting. Kay-Wyatt is currently the ACPS chief of human resources, having joined the school division in July 2021 and served previously as the ACPS acting chief of human resources and the executive director of human resources. She is the second Black female interim superintendent at ACPS.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Inside Nova

For sale: The D.C. Narrow House

This skinny contemporary was built in 1985 by architect J. Darvish for himself and family. "Delight your eyes with angles and curves that cocoon the hallway all the way back towards the light filled framed in glass room," reads the Realtor.com listing. Asking price? $3.5 million.
WASHINGTON, DC
freightwaves.com

FreightWaves Classics/ Infrastructure: Chesapeake Bay Bridge is 70 years old

This past Saturday was the 70th anniversary of the opening of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge; it opened on July 30, 1952. The bridge (also known locally as simply the Bay Bridge) is a major dual-span bridge in Maryland. Crossing Chesapeake Bay, the bridge connects the state’s more rural Eastern Shore with the urban Western Shore. The original span’s length is 4.3 miles; at the time it opened it was the world’s longest continuous over-water steel structure. It was also the third-longest bridge in the world.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy