Source Media's new free-to-publish obituaries help community members remember loved ones

Attend a nature park program & listen to live music at the Richland County Fair
MANSFIELD – Rides, barns and eating your favorite fair food are only part of the docket at the Richland County Fair. Be sure to check out what's happening at the Nature Park during the festivities, Aug. 7 to 13. GALLERY: Nature Park Program at Richland County Fair. Local...
Teens use Richland County JFS summer work program to make a difference -- in the community & themselves
MANSFIELD -- It was a tough start to the summer for Kevin McDowell. The 15 year old, in his first day of work at the CommUnity Camp at North Lake Park, was helping a youngster learn to fish. GALLERY: CommUnity Camps in Mansfield Parks. Photos from this week's CommUnity Camp...
Stuff the Bus school supplies event slated for Aug. 5-7 at Possum Run Walmart
MANSFIELD -- The Dewald Community Center of The Salvation Army is once again running the Stuff the Bus school supply drive. The school supplies you provide will help ensure kids in need start the academic year off right.
Jean Pittenger
Humility is not thinking less of yourself, it’s thinking of yourself less. Jean Pittenger never talked about herself. Her focus was on others – she worried about everyone but herself. Founded in deep love for her family, her care and concern was on them. She modeled Paul’s admonition to the Ephesians: “Be humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love.” (Eph 4:2)
Carol (Brucato) Pohlabel
Carol (Brucato) Pohlabel, 76, of Mansfield, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Carol was born July 28, 1946, and was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Marie Brucato. During her time, Carol worked multiple jobs around the area where she developed many long lasting...
Katherine Elizabeth Deck
Katherine Elizabeth Deck, age 90, of Lakeville, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at LifeCare Hospice in Wooster, Ohio. She was born on April 18, 1932, in Big Prairie, Ohio, to the late John and Ethel (Wachtel) Lemon. Katherine graduated from Lakeville High School in 1951 and married...
40 Richland County students with disabilities participate in summer work program
MANSFIELD -- The Summer Employment Program for students with disabilities is underway throughout Ohio. The program provides students (ages 14-21) with a disability the opportunity to explore the world of work and gain on-the-job training. Approximately 2,700 students across the state are participating in summer jobs, while an additional 1,300...
Amos “Buddy” Bolen
Amos “Buddy” Bolen, age 77, of Mansfield, Ohio, was a family man, a boat captain, a veteran, and a proud husband. He passed away Tuesday July 26, 2022, at OhioHealth Hospital from stage 4 lung cancer. Amos grew up among family in the deep green valleys of Kentucky,...
Ronna Jean Letizia
Ronna Jean Letizia, 71, of Grove City, passed away at Mt. Carmel Grove City Hospital on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Ronna was born on January 2, 1951 in Mansfield, and was the daughter of former Mayor of Mansfield, Charles and Betty (Hart) Scott. Ronna worked multiple jobs within the City of Mansfield. She was a member of Foursquare Gospel Church. Her faith was her foundation that she centered her life around. As she strived to be Christ like, Ronna was always opening her arms and heart to others and welcomed people into her family freely. A devoted mother and grandmother, Ronna found much joy in caring and spending time with them, especially her grandchildren.
Arlene Ann (Bauer) Varnes
Arlene Ann (Bauer) Varnes, 78, of Galion, died July 31, 2022, at Signature Health in Galion after a long illness. Born December 27, 1943, in Norwalk, Ohio she was the daughter of the late Roland and Dora (Arnert) Bauer. She married Gerald Richard “Jerry” Varnes on September 10, 1982, and he preceded her on July 4, 2014.
Richland & Morrow County fairs to partner with Farm Credit Mid-America, Rural 1st to fight hunger
MANSFIELD – Farm Credit Mid-America, Rural 1st and several area county fairs have partnered together to raise food donations to benefit local food banks as part of a state-wide food drive contest. Richland and Morrow counties have committed to participating in the contest this summer. Now in its second...
Will globe lights be returned in the front of the Richland County Courthouse?
MANSFIELD -- Globe lights may be returning outside the front of the Richland County Courthouse. County commissioners discussed the project Tuesday with maintenance supervisor Josh Hicks, an effort that would improve outside lighting and also help restore the look of a building constructed six decades ago.
Richland County commissioners award $180K design contract for courthouse renovations
MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners on Tuesday took the next step toward a construction project that will allow the relocation of the Clerk of Courts and lead to the addition of a fourth Common Pleas General Division courtroom. Commissioners awarded a $180,000 contract to Maurer Architectural Design Studio of Mansfield...
It's Primary Election, Part 2, in Richland County today
MANSFIELD -- It's Primary Election Day in Richland County, Part 2. Thanks to the inability of Ohio's state's elected leaders to agree during a contentious redistricting effort earlier this year, a second primary had to be scheduled.
Episode 2 Beyond Black & White: guns & school safety, where do we go from here?
MANSFIELD -- One thing virtually everyone can agree on is we want our children to be safe in their schools. From Ohio's two senators to your friends and neighbors, our opinion section gives a platform to many perspectives.
Mansfield City Council to discuss $3.3 million in ARPA spending Wednesday
MANSFIELD -- Mayor Tim Theaker has asked City Council to consider another $3.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act spending, a third of which would go to employee bonuses. The expenditures would leave the city with $2.7 million in uncommitted dollars remaining from the $21 million in total federal ARPA funds allocated to it in 2021 and 2022, about 13 percent.
Richland County Fair Board looks to build new livestock arena
MANSFIELD – The Richland County Agricultural Society, also known as the Senior Fair Board, has recently initiated its first major, community-wide fundraiser, called the Arena Campaign, to build a new livestock arena at the Richland County Fairgrounds. The new arena will be twice as large as the old arena,...
Local prescription drug 'Take Back' event scheduled Aug. 17-18
MANSFIELD -- The METRICH Enforcement Unit will partner with Avita Ontario Hospital and local law enforcement agencies to present a community Prescription Take Back event. The event is sponsored by the Mansfield Division of Police, Richland County Sheriff's Office, Ontario Police Department, Bellville Police Department, Shelby Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Butler Police Department, Recovery Ohio, Richland Public Health, Community Action for Capable Youth (CACY) and the Richland County Mental Health & Recovery Services Board.
Beyond Black & White - Ep. 2 Guns & School Safety
Today we talk about the issue of guns and school safety with the Uvalde shooting still a hot topic. Roy Shoulders, a teacher at Mansfield St. Peter's, with a conceal-carry license, has some pointed thoughts on the issue.
Stellar Robotics rebuilds program after challenges from pandemic
SHELBY -- Stellar Robotics is actively recruiting students and volunteers of all ages, inviting every family to consider volunteering in the programs their children can attend to revitalize the STEM programs to their former glory. Regardless of backgrounds or skill sets, volunteers are vitally needed in the program, especially now that the team's younger K-8th programs are in need of new volunteer leadership.
