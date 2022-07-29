UNM John and June Perovich Business Center to activate building access control

news.unm.edu
Opinion: The Jury Has Convicted Fabian Gonzalez on All CountsDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Some Back-to-School Purchases Will Be Free Next WeekendDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
A Rio Rancho Men Just Got 48 Years in Prison for the Death of a 6-Year-Old GirlDaniella CressmanRio Rancho, NM
Opinion: Temperatures Will Likely Increase, so We'll Need to Find More Novel Ways to Keep CoolDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Breaking Bad Statues Have Been Gifted to the Duke CityDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
unm.edu
Welcome Back Days table signups now available
The start of the fall semester is right around the corner and now is the time to start making plans to promote your department during UNM's annual Welcome Back Days Aug. 22-26. Information tables on Monday, Aug. 22 (UNM Departments Day and President Stokes' Ice Cream Social) may be reserved...
KRQE News 13
Rio Rancho store changes how they do business amid NM-528 construction
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday marks one year since crews broke ground on a major Rio Rancho construction project. Businesses nearby have been impacted, but one local shop has made do with the roadwork by changing how they do business. “This morning a woman came in, she was...
KRQE News 13
2022 National Night Out: Locations of events across Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday, August 2, is National Night Out. In Albuquerque, many neighborhoods will be hosting cookouts, barbecues and more. National Night Out is a community-building campaign that promotes and builds police-community partnerships. National Night Out event locations are taking place throughout Albuquerque in public parks. Many...
Pop-up market promotes Albuquerque artisans
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Shoppers got a chance to enjoy local artistry Sunday at the Summer Vibes Pop-Up Market. Plenty of people were out at the Dreams Event Studio on Osuna near Eubank, enjoying dozens of vendors, selling everything from handcrafted jewelry, paints, bows, socks, and desserts – all of it coming from local artists. The […]
rrobserver.com
BACK TO SCHOOL: How to become a volunteer
One of the volunteer opportunities — you can volunteer to assist in athletic events. (Photo courtesy of RRPS) *Per state law, school volunteers are required to complete an FBI background check. This is a more thorough background check than those previously required of volunteers. Due to new legislation, some...
houmatimes.com
Right Turn at Albuquerque
I’m writing from Albuquerque, New Mexico. Yes, I know what you’re thinking: Why in the world would I leave the comfort of PoV country, with its daily 90- to 100-degree heat indexes, to travel out west and visit a desert? Maybe it was the promise of lower humidity. Maybe I was tired of Burger King breakfast burritos and longed for one from the place that invented them. Maybe it was just the querque name of the city. Or maybe it’s because Bugs Bunny was here.
Local organization demands Albuquerque city leaders freeze rent
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s been a big spike in the price of rent since last year. A local organization says the increase is forcing New Mexicans out on the street. Now they’re trying to stop rent from going up even more. The Peoples Housing Project, who also campaigned against a $50 million bond, that would […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Deliberation begins, Rent control demand, Daily storms, Funeral for first responder, New art exhibit
Monday’s Top Stories Southwest Albuquerque neighborhood overgrown with weeds Pop-up market promotes Albuquerque artisans Breaking Bad stars bring record crowd to Isotopes Park Clovis man arrested for kidnapping following SWAT standoff Kentucky flooding death toll now 28, expected to rise Ukraine seeks to retake the south, tying down Russian forces Monday’s Five Facts [1] Jurors […]
rrobserver.com
BACK TO SCHOOL: Jump Start helps 6th and 9th graders with transitions
Vista Grande Elementary School (Courtesy photo RRPS) The Jump Start program is aimed at helping 6th and 9th grade students familiarize themselves with the school facilities they will be attending throughout the year. During the Jump Start, incoming students will have a chance to tour their new school buildings, meet with teachers and administrators, learn about their schedule, and participate in fun, team building activities with their peers and friends.
KOAT 7
A mobile lifeline set to debut in Albuquerque ambulances
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Eighty-five percent of people who die of cardiac arrest die because their brain loses too much oxygen, according to Jonathan Marinaro, MD, professor of Emergency Medicine and co-chief of the UNM Center for Adult Critical Care. "If we are able to apply ECMO fast and early...
Southwest Albuquerque neighborhood overgrown with weeds
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Weeds line Tower Road near 98th Street in southwest Albuquerque. “It’s very frustrating. These weeds are already three feet tall, close to four feet,” said Albert Marquez, who lives in the area. Weeds line the sidewalk and cover the median on Tower. According to the city’s website, homeowners are responsible for clearing […]
elpasomatters.org
A New Mexico mushroom farmer wants to make good food more sustainable
LA MESA, N.M. — It’s taken about four weeks for these mushrooms to begin fruiting from their sawdust blocks. Cream-colored stems elongate in clusters, punctuated by the brown speckled caps of chestnut mushrooms. On the rack above them, the bluish gray bells of oyster mushrooms fan upward. Another shelf over, the lion’s mane mushrooms grow more voluminous, their shaggy spines clumping together so they look like fluffy white clouds.
point2homes.com
105 Spruce Street, Santa Fe, Santa Fe County, NM, 87501
Wonderful Duplex in Casa Solana - Open House Sunday, July 31, 2-4pm & Monday, August 1, 11am-1pm.This Stamm home duplex is perfect for an investor looking for rental income, or anyone who wants to live in one unit while getting rental income from the other unit. The 2 bedroom /2 bath unit was totally remodeled and upgraded a few years ago. It features a fantastic new kitchen, new - cabinets, tile backsplash, quartz countertops, Bosch dishwasher, gas stove, refrigerator and sink. A new bar and pendant lights complete the space. The front door and interior doors are all new. The bathroom has been re-tiled and has a new shower, sink and toilet. Original Stamm hardwood floors have been refinished. There is a beautiful large private garden at the front with a patio, and a secluded patio in the back. This unit has been used as a short-term rental. The 1 bedroom/1 bath unit has some upgrades – new granite countertop/bar in the kitchen, new bathroom and new dishwasher, full-size washer and dryer installed. The unit has been extended to add a den/living area. It is very spacious and has lots of storage. It also features both front and back patio space – landscaping and drainage redone. This unit has a long-term tenant whose lease will be up in October.
rrobserver.com
BACK TO SCHOOL: School lunch and free meal information
The Free and Reduced Price Meals Application will be required for the 2022-23 School Year. The Covid-19 pandemic waivers that provided school districts with much needed freedom to distribute food to kids free of charge during the school year expired on June 30. These waivers were put in place in March 2020 to give families in need access to free meals when schools were closed early in the pandemic and were extended through last school year.
M’Tucci’s Nob Hill helps out local charity
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday, M’Tucci’s Bar Roma in Nob Hill is donating 20% of all proceeds to the Grief Center. The Grief Center supports people who have suffered from the death of a loved one. Over the 4th of July weekend, thieves targeted their building on Carlisle near Montgomery – stealing food, computers, and cables. […]
Local pest control shops see increase in ants across the metro
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – There may be some unwanted visitors joining you on your summer picnic or even an unwelcomed tenant inside your home this year. Pest control shops are seeing more ants right now. “Bug guys and gals dread this time of year because the ants are so bad and I actually can’t wait […]
territorysupply.com
11 Magnificent Hikes Near Santa Fe, New Mexico
New Mexico’s capital city is a hiker’s paradise tucked at the foot of the Sangre de Cristo mountains. Sitting at an altitude of 7,199 feet, Santa Fe is the highest elevation capital city in the U.S. And from its high elevation vantage point, you can opt to wander the foothills, summit the peaks, or stroll along the arroyos around town.
rrobserver.com
Public meeting set to consider land sale for proposed VA national cemetery
The New Mexico State Land Office Aug. 2 will host a public meeting to consider a proposal by the VA for a national veterans’ cemetery. That proposal includes the sale of the land, about 340 acres of state trust land on the northwestern edge of Rio Rancho, where the cemetery will be built.
KRQE News 13
How gas prices have changed in Albuquerque in the last week
(STACKER) – On Friday, ExxonMobil and Chevron reported more windfall profits in the second quarter of 2022 amid ever-increasing oil and gas prices. Exxon netted $17.9 billion, and Chevron $11.6 billion through June. More recently, oil and gas prices have been steadily in decline, following decreased demand globally and...
KRQE News 13
NM AG calls on city councilors after increase in bus crime
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) New Mexico’s Attorney General’s office believes shoplifters are using the public bus system as their get-away vehicles. Attorney General Hector Balderas says stopping shoplifters and other organized crime rings has become a mission, but he says the criminals are only getting more brazen. “Organized retail crime is now spilling into our public bus systems, and it’s now spilling into some of our local rural neighborhoods,” says Balderas.
