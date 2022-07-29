ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Wisconsin reverend, climate activist 'thrilled' at prospect of major climate legislation

 4 days ago
Comments / 18

steven rocha
3d ago

As a pastor this man is supposed to preach the word of God not be a political activist for one side or the other

Reply(7)
13
Colton Stiell
3d ago

Climate change is a natural occurrence. Oh, and the planet usually gets warmer during the Summer months.

Reply
11
Barb Degard
3d ago

this man does not really know God and how He is control of everything. This man is a man of the world and not a true follower of God

Reply(1)
4
 

