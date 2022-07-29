Source Media's new free-to-publish obituaries help community members remember loved ones

www.knoxpages.com
Knox Pages
COJFD discussion sparks flurry of comments
CENTERBURG — Peter Dickerson's desire to talk about changes in the Central Ohio Joint fire District sparked a reaction at the Centerburg Village Council meeting on Monday. The COJFD provides fire and EMS coverage to Hilliar and Milford townships and the village.
Knox Pages
New Fredericktown supt. is a figure from the past
FREDERICKTOWN – This isn't Gary Chapman's first time at Fredericktown Local Schools. Through 2005-2009, he was the principal of Fredericktown High School. That was before the new district wide building was constructed.
Knox Pages
Knox County students with disabilities participate in summer employment
MOUNT VERNON -- The Summer Employment Program for students with disabilities is underway throughout Ohio. The program provides students (ages 14-21) with a disability the opportunity to explore the world of work and gain on-the-job training.
Knox Pages
Centerburg's COJFD wins grain safety training, equipment from Nationwide Insurance
CENTERBURG – "It's priceless.". That was the reaction from Kayla Jones, a Knox County organization director for the Ohio Farm Bureau, when Centerburg's fire department was awarded grain safety equipment and training from Nationwide Insurance.
Knox Pages
Gambier council weighs reinstating indoor mask mandate
GAMBIER — Reinstating the village's indoor mask mandate was discussed at Monday night's Gambier council meeting -- though there's skepticism among some council members. The ordinance was introduced at Monday's August meeting which brought a lengthy discussion among council members. The topic arrives amid the spread of a new COVID-19 variant.
Knox Pages
Knox County commissioners consider residential building code
MOUNT VERNON — In June 2021, Centerburg Mayor Greg Sands and Village Council President Tom Stewart met with the county commissioners to discuss a countywide building code. At the time, Commissioner Bill Pursel referenced residents' previous opposition to building codes. Commissioner Teresa Bemiller noted that the county's comprehensive plan calls for exploring a local building code.
Knox Pages
Ashland's DeSanto inducted into Ohio Natural Resources Hall of Fame
COLUMBUS – Ashland's Bob DeSanto joined some prestigious, rare company on Wednesday in Columbus. The local attorney was one of seven Ohioans to receive the state's top conservation honor. DeSanto and the other honorees were celebrated during the Ohio State Fair festivities with induction into the Ohio Natural Resources Hall of Fame.
Knox Pages
Liberty Twp. farm property sells for $1M
MOUNT VERNON -- The following is a list of the latest Knox County property transfers from the Knox County Auditor's Office for July 1 through July 31, 2022.
Knox Pages
Mount Vernon woman dead following two-vehicle Knox County crash
MILLER TOWNSHIP -- A Mount Vernon woman has died following a two-vehicle crash that occurred just south of the city on Monday night. The crash occurred at approximately 6:47 p.m., according to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
