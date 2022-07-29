Charges dropped in Rochester man's overdose death

www.kaaltv.com
Prosecution to Seek 15 Year Sentence in Rochester Shooting Case
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Court records indicate Olmsted County prosecutors intend to seek an aggravated 15-year-prison sentence for a Rochester man who was arrested nearly 4 years ago for a shooting in downtown Rochester and threatening to kill a police officer. 42-year-old James Grant today entered guilty pleas to...
KAAL-TV
Rochester woman appears in court on multiple drug, driving charges
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester woman, arrested in Byron Saturday, appeared in court Monday on multiple drug and driving charges. Kirsten Elaine Hart was taken into custody July 30 after an Olmsted County deputy recognized her vehicle. The deputy knew Hart's driver's license had been canceled and that she...
Rochester Police Release Details on Armed Robbery that Preceded Officer Shooting
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department released details Monday about the armed robbery that was reported prior to an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning. Lt. Frank Ohm says officers were called to the Domino's store on Broadway Ave. South at 10:59 p.m. Friday. The man who was later...
KIMT
Rochester man hurt in Highway 52 crash
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A car crash injured a man in Olmsted County Monday afternoon. It happened on Highway 52 around 2:47 pm. The Minnesota State Patrol says Kenneth Joseph Owens, 37 of Rochester, was driving north when he left the highway near Mayowood Road, went into the right ditch, crossed back over all northbound lanes of traffic, then hit the median barrier.
KAAL-TV
MSP K-9 retires after 7 years
(ABC 6 News) - The Minnesota State Patrol announced on Monday that one of their beloved members is retiring. K-9 Alma, who is a wirehaired pointer, is calling it a career after seven years of hard work. Alma and her handler, Trooper Patrick Beunig have had quite the career together...
Minnesota Man Robs Pizza Shop, Charges At Police With Ax
Here is a scary story with a sad ending: a man wielding an ax caused havoc in Rochester over the weekend. Rochester, Minnesota is just about four hours from the Twin Ports. It has been a very intense summer for crime in Minnesota. In late July, a shooting happened in the Twin Cities, near Target Field. The crime left one dead and two injured after a fight broke out in a local business and then moved into the street.
KAAL-TV
Austin woman pleads guilty to controlled substance crime
(ABC 6 News) - Elizabeth Marcoot of Austin pleaded guilty Monday to one county of 5th-degree controlled substance possession. In exchange, she will receive a stay of execution with no additional jail time. Marcoot, 54, was arrested in September of 2020 after a narcotics search at the County Side Inn...
Rochester Moped Driver Leads Police on Pursuit
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly led officers on a pursuit while driving his moped. Lt. Frank Ohm says the incident began shortly after midnight on Sunday when an officer on patrol early was driving behind a moped with expired registration in the 300 block of 6th Ave. Southeast. Ohm said the officer activated his emergency lights but the moped continued north and hopped railroad tracks near Mayo Field before turning west on a bike path on the other side of the tracks.
bulletin-news.com
No Prison Time Given for Homeless St. Paul Driver Who Killed Thief
A 32-year-old woman who fatally struck a man with her SUV in October after he allegedly stole from her and her partner in St. Paul was given a 180-day work release sentence on Monday. Additionally, Landis Rachel Hill must show up at the Ramsey County Detention Center on the anniversary...
KIMT
Rochester robbery suspect who charged at police with an ax shot and killed
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A robbery suspect armed with an ax was shot and killed by police early Saturday morning. It began at 10:59 p.m. when police responded to a reported robbery in the 2000 block of Broadway S. Ave. A white male entered the business with an ax, took cash...
KIMT
Fire damages Rochester home Monday evening
ROCHESTER, Minn. – No one was injured in a Rochester house fire Monday evening. Just after 8 pm, firefighters were called to the 1110 block of Knoll Court NW. Battalion Chief 1, Engine 1, Engine 2, Engine 3, Engine 4, and Truck 42 all responded. Crews arrived at the scene to see fire coming from the roof on the rear side of the house.
Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin river attack
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of...
KAAL-TV
BCA investigating fatal officer involved shooting in Rochester
(ABC 6 News) - The Mower County Attorney's Office is assisting the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension in investigating Saturday's officer-involved shooting. According to preliminary information, a man robbed the Domino's Pizza at 2525 S Broadway with an ax, drove away, was stopped by officers on Highway 52, and was fatally shot when he approached police with the weapon.
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: A 52-year MN man has been charged in Apple River stabbing
(ABC 6 News) - UPDATE: According to KSTP-TV, a suspect in a stabbing on the Apple River in Somerset Township, Wisconsin over the weekend has now been formally charged. Nicolae Miu, 52, of Prior Lake, MN is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
KIMT
Rochester police release more info on moments prior to fatal officer-involved shooting
ROCHESTER, Minn. - More details were released Monday about the moments that preceded an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a man early Saturday morning. Police said it began when a white male walked into Domino’s pizza with a hatchet over his shoulder just before 11 p.m.
KAAL-TV
Man arrested after biting Rochester officer, no-contact violation
(ABC 6 News) - An area man was arrested Thursday after violating a Domestic Abuse No-Contact order, then biting an officer taking him into custody. Capt. Casey Moilanen with the Rochester Police Department said they received a call from a 40-year-old Rochester woman, who claimed Jarod Franke, 39, had violated a DANCO and Order for Protection against him.
Police: Ax-wielding robbery suspect fatally shot by cop in Rochester
A robbery suspect who allegedly charged at police with an ax was fatally shot by an officer in Rochester overnight. According to Rochester Police Department, the person who was fatally shot is believed to have been involved in a robbery around 11 p.m. at a business on the 2000 block of Broadway Ave. S., with the department describing him as a white male who broke into the business with an ax, stole money and fled in a van.
redlakenationnews.com
Trial begins for Minnesota woman who sued after being denied morning-after pill
In a case believed to be the first of its kind in the nation, an Aitkin County jury this week will decide whether the human rights of a rural Minnesota woman were violated when her local pharmacist refused to fill a prescription for emergency contraception. Andrea Anderson, a mother of...
Wisconsin State Patrol to use aerial surveillance in 5 counties this week
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. -- In addition to keeping their eyes on the road, drivers in Wisconsin will have to watch the skies this week.Starting Tuesday, the Wisconsin State Patrol's Air Support Unit will fly overhead look for traffic violations in five counties.Tuesday, the patrol's pilots will monitor Interstate 94 in Waukesha County. The next day, Interstate 39 in Portage County will be the target. On Thursday, Highway 64 in St. Croix County and I-39/90 in Dane County will be surveilled. Highway 51 in Marathon County will have pilots overhead on Saturday."From the air it's much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively," the state patrol said. "When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop."
Here Are The Most Crime Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
