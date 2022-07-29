NBA 2K23 Trailer Gives Fans Fresh Look at Gameplay

comicbook.com
Related
Michael Jordan Brother Video Goes Viral: NBA World Reacts
Michael Jordan is arguably the greatest player in the history of the NBA. While Michael's brother, Larry, didn't reach the league, he had some pretty nice skills, as well. A rare video of Larry Jordan playing basketball has gone viral on social media. NBA fans are thinking about what could...
Lakers: Highlight Tape of LeBron James' Younger Son, Bryce James, Goes Viral
Bronny James gets most of the headlines, but LeBron's younger son, Bryce James turned heads in a recent game in Las Vegas.
Lakers News: 15-Year NBA Veteran Gives His Scouting Report on Bronny James
NBA veteran Thaddeus Young provided his take on Bronny James' basketball game. It should give LeBron James a smile.
Lakers News: DeMar DeRozan Inks Deal to Remain Face of Kobe Bryant Nike Line
LA native DeMar DeRozan signed a deal with Nike that will keep him as the face of Kobe Bryant's line.
RELATED PEOPLE
Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split
NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy's Alleged $60M Deal Leaves Kodak Black Reassessing His Own Label Contract
Kodak Black wants to renegotiate his label contract with Atlantic Records after catching wind of NBA YoungBoy’s reported $60 million deal. The Baton Rouge rapper’s Never Broke Again imprint floated the lucrative figure while promoting his upcoming album The Last Slimeto on Instagram ahead of its August 5 release.
ComicBook
WWE SummerSlam: Riddle and Seth Rollins Brawl in a Surprise Segment
Despite being sidelined with a storyline injury, Riddle still appeared on WWE SummerSlam to call out Seth Rollins. The King of Bros hit the ring to demand that Rollins come out and face him, which Rollins responded to by rushing the squared circle and brawling with his rival. Security would attempt to separate the two, but not before Rollins landed a stomp to Riddle's injured neck. Rollins would slowly retreat as Riddle tended to his neck, shouting that Riddle should have never called him out in the first place.
WWE・
Dwight Howard ready to join WWE if NBA isn’t interested
It’s been 18 years since the Orlando Magic made Dwight Howard the first overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lakers Playoff Hero Takes Big Shot at Shareef with Possible Call to Shaq
Former Lakers playoff hero Robert Horry gives NBA Shaq's son Shareef O'Neal a reality check.
musictimes.com
NBA YoungBoy Fans Divided After Mocking Jay DaYoungan's Death Online
Jay DaYoungan's death has surprised the hip-hop community because of his tragic demise. It was only recently that more details emerged on his death, he was ambushed by five gunmen, leaving him with fatal injuries and his father heavily wounded. Since his death, last Wednesday, Jul. 27, 2022, tributes to...
The Verge
Microsoft made this WNBA court look like an Xbox loading screen
On Tuesday and Wednesday, the New York Liberty Women’s National Basketball Association (or WNBA) team will be playing against the Los Angeles Sparks on a basketball court that’s covered in Xbox logos and console-inspired designs. Microsoft says that it’s the league’s “first gaming-inspired basketball court,” with the area under the net made to look a bit like the ventilation holes in the Xbox Series X.
ComicBook
Madden NFL 23 Developers Ensure a Highly-Polished Game at Release
The developers at Electronic Arts working on Madden NFL 23 have ensured fans that this year's edition of the annualized football sim will be more polished out of the gate than past installments. In recent years, the quality of Madden has taken somewhat of a dip, especially at release. And while some of this could surely be attributed to new development circumstances that have come about in the wake of the pandemic, EA is now looking to get off on the right foot with Madden NFL 23.
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweets 2 Viral Photos
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet with two photos. The Bucks beat the Chicago Bulls in the first-round of the playoffs, but they lost to the Boston Celtics in the second-round. In 2021, they beat the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals.
LOOK: Jimmy Butler's Instagram Story On Monday
Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler posted several things to his Instagram story on Monday. The Heat lost in the Eastern Conference Finals this past season to the Boston Celtics.
Lakers: LeBron James 'Badly Wants' Russell Westbrook Swapped for Kyrie Irving
Marc Stein reinforced the notion that LeBron James has little to no desire to spend another season with Russell Westbrook.
As NBA Investigates, Fans Mock New York Knicks Front Office
The signing of former Dallas Maverick's guard, Jalen Brunson for 4 years at a total of $104 million, should be an acquisition that New York Knicks fans are happy about. However, the bumbling franchise always seems to make easy things much harder. Now the NBA is investigating the the Knicks' front office handling of the free agent signing and fans are taking the opportunity to mock the franchise.
sneakernews.com
The Jordan Two Trey Reappears In “Black/Red”
While far from being the most-coveted silhouette currently offered by the Jumpman family, the Jordan Two Trey has the potential of playing an important role in conversing Michael Jordan’s legacy. A hybrid design of some of the most important models in the Air Jordan line, the Two Trey commemorates...
Trae Young & Clint Capela Attend Wedding with Quavo
Two Atlanta Hawks players and Quavo attended Nick Ressler's wedding.
hypebeast.com
'NBA 2K23' Offers First Look With Official Trailer
With just a little more than a month to go before its highly anticipated release, 2K Games has now released the first official trailer for the upcoming NBA 2K23, giving fans a glimpse of what’s about to come. The minute-long clip showcases a bunch of gameplay sequences featuring some of NBA and WNBA‘s most notable athletes, including LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Ja Morant, James Harden and Stephen Curry.
Yardbarker
Bam Adebayo Opens Up On The Heat Being Unwilling To Involve Him In Trade Packages: "It’s Pat Believing In Me... That We Can Make That Next Step To Bring This City Another Championship.”
The Miami Heat are all about winning championships, and having gone almost a decade without one, they are desperate to get their hands on that Larry O'Brien trophy once again. So, when Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets and named the Heat as one of his preferred destinations, rumors started to swirl on potential trade packages.
Comments / 0