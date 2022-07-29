NBA 2K23 Trailer Gives Fans Fresh Look at Gameplay

The developers at Electronic Arts working on Madden NFL 23 have ensured fans that this year's edition of the annualized football sim will be more polished out of the gate than past installments. In recent years, the quality of Madden has taken somewhat of a dip, especially at release. And while some of this could surely be attributed to new development circumstances that have come about in the wake of the pandemic, EA is now looking to get off on the right foot with Madden NFL 23.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO