Basketball

NBA 2K23 Trailer Gives Fans Fresh Look at Gameplay

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 4 days ago
comicbook.com

RadarOnline

Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split

NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

WWE SummerSlam: Riddle and Seth Rollins Brawl in a Surprise Segment

Despite being sidelined with a storyline injury, Riddle still appeared on WWE SummerSlam to call out Seth Rollins. The King of Bros hit the ring to demand that Rollins come out and face him, which Rollins responded to by rushing the squared circle and brawling with his rival. Security would attempt to separate the two, but not before Rollins landed a stomp to Riddle's injured neck. Rollins would slowly retreat as Riddle tended to his neck, shouting that Riddle should have never called him out in the first place.
WWE
musictimes.com

NBA YoungBoy Fans Divided After Mocking Jay DaYoungan's Death Online

Jay DaYoungan's death has surprised the hip-hop community because of his tragic demise. It was only recently that more details emerged on his death, he was ambushed by five gunmen, leaving him with fatal injuries and his father heavily wounded. Since his death, last Wednesday, Jul. 27, 2022, tributes to...
NBA
The Verge

Microsoft made this WNBA court look like an Xbox loading screen

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the New York Liberty Women’s National Basketball Association (or WNBA) team will be playing against the Los Angeles Sparks on a basketball court that’s covered in Xbox logos and console-inspired designs. Microsoft says that it’s the league’s “first gaming-inspired basketball court,” with the area under the net made to look a bit like the ventilation holes in the Xbox Series X.
BASKETBALL
ComicBook

Madden NFL 23 Developers Ensure a Highly-Polished Game at Release

The developers at Electronic Arts working on Madden NFL 23 have ensured fans that this year's edition of the annualized football sim will be more polished out of the gate than past installments. In recent years, the quality of Madden has taken somewhat of a dip, especially at release. And while some of this could surely be attributed to new development circumstances that have come about in the wake of the pandemic, EA is now looking to get off on the right foot with Madden NFL 23.
NFL
Q 105.7

As NBA Investigates, Fans Mock New York Knicks Front Office

The signing of former Dallas Maverick's guard, Jalen Brunson for 4 years at a total of $104 million, should be an acquisition that New York Knicks fans are happy about. However, the bumbling franchise always seems to make easy things much harder. Now the NBA is investigating the the Knicks' front office handling of the free agent signing and fans are taking the opportunity to mock the franchise.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
sneakernews.com

The Jordan Two Trey Reappears In “Black/Red”

While far from being the most-coveted silhouette currently offered by the Jumpman family, the Jordan Two Trey has the potential of playing an important role in conversing Michael Jordan’s legacy. A hybrid design of some of the most important models in the Air Jordan line, the Two Trey commemorates...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

'NBA 2K23' Offers First Look With Official Trailer

With just a little more than a month to go before its highly anticipated release, 2K Games has now released the first official trailer for the upcoming NBA 2K23, giving fans a glimpse of what’s about to come. The minute-long clip showcases a bunch of gameplay sequences featuring some of NBA and WNBA‘s most notable athletes, including LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Ja Morant, James Harden and Stephen Curry.
BASKETBALL
Yardbarker

Bam Adebayo Opens Up On The Heat Being Unwilling To Involve Him In Trade Packages: "It’s Pat Believing In Me... That We Can Make That Next Step To Bring This City Another Championship.”

The Miami Heat are all about winning championships, and having gone almost a decade without one, they are desperate to get their hands on that Larry O'Brien trophy once again. So, when Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets and named the Heat as one of his preferred destinations, rumors started to swirl on potential trade packages.
NBA

