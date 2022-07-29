WATCH: County Commission District 2 Candidates Hold Meet & Greet Event at Brevard Veterans Memorial Center

spacecoastdaily.com
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH LIVE: Brevard County Commission Holds Meeting in Viera on Tuesday
ABOVE VIDEO: Brevard County Commission to Hold Meeting in Viera on Tuesday. C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE: Commissioner John Tobia, District 3. E.1. Resolution acknowledging Maddox Scott Jurgensen has achieved the rank of Eagle. Scout. E.2. Resolution Honoring Ms. Myra Igo Haley. F. CONSENT AGENDA (The entire Consent Agenda will be...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Palm Bay Mayor Rob Medina Delivers Annual State of the City Address
WATCH: Palm Bay Mayor Rob Medina delivers his annual State of the City Address through video. Mayor Medina gives updates on key City initiatives, infrastructure improvements and provides his vision for the Palm Bay of tomorrow. BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – On July 21, it was my great...
vieravoice.com
East Coast Christian Center expects to open soon
The permanent home of East Coast Christian Center Viera is in the final phase of construction and is expected to open soon. It has been 15 months since the groundbreaking for the new building that sits at 3475 Viera Blvd, across from Manatee Elementary School. After first launching in 2012...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Animal Center Offering Free Adoptions for Month of August, Courtesy of Boniface Hiers
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County Animal Services is offering free adoptions on dogs and cats for the month of August after the contribution by Boniface Hiers Automotive Group. The offer includes spay/neuter, a microchip, current vaccinations, free medical insurance through Trupanion and a county tag ( with an...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Space Coast Resident, Ms. Florida Petite Beth York Prepares to Compete for Ms. Petite USA in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
ABOVE VIDEO: Brevard County’s very own Beth York named Ms. Florida Petite. Beth will compete for Ms. Petite USA next week in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Space Coast Daily’s Zach Clark interviews Beth in an exclusive one-on-one interview and previews an upcoming meet & greet event on Sunday at Zarrella’s Wood Fired Pizza in Cape Canaveral.
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Fire Rescue Paramedic Whitney Moses-Senter Passes Away
BREVARD COUNTY • , FLORIDA – Brevard County Fire Rescue officals announced the passing of Paramedic Whitney Moses-Senter, which took place on July 5 due to natural causes. Paramedic Moses-Senter served the citizens of Brevard County for a year and a half. “Although she served for a short...
spacecoastdaily.com
PUBLIC SERVICE: Satellite Beach Police Department Announces the Promotion of Four Officers
BREVARD COUNTY • SATELLITE, FLORIDA – The Satellite Beach Police Department recently announced the promotion of four officers. ■ Detective Sergeant Anthony Holland has been promoted to Detective Lieutenant. ■ Patrol/School Resource Officer Matthew Bennett has been promoted to Patrol/School Resource Corporal. ■ Patrol/School Resource Officer Jason Bergeron...
spacecoastdaily.com
Palm Bay Police Department Looking for Dedicated Community Members to Join its School Crossing Guard Team
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – As they gear up to start the upcoming school year, the Palm Bay Police Department is looking for dedicated community members to join its School Crossing Guard team. The position is 10 hours per week – 1 hour in the morning...
spacecoastdaily.com
OBITUARY: Sherman W. Holloway Passed Away Surrounded By Family July 24 at Age 94
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – There is something to be said about the mountain people of the Appalachians. Legends are born from their courage, stubbornness, and feats of luck that defy life itself. Sherman Winfred Holloway “Wimpy” was not unlike any of these legends. Born on April 12, 1928, at...
WESH
Road projects underway in Osceola County to keep up with growing population
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — An unusually high number of road projects are underway in Osceola County, and it's all part of an effort to keep up with the population growth. WESH 2 told you in July about all of the new developments popping up in Osceola County. Now we...
spacecoastdaily.com
Melbourne Orlando International Airport Selects Keely Leggett as New Public Information Officer
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Melbourne Orlando International Airport officials have announced the hiring of Keely Leggett as the airport’s new Public Information Officer. “We are excited to welcome Keely to the MLB team,” said Mark Busalacchi, Director of Marketing and Business Development. “Her experience...
Volusia County chair calls for state investigation into controversial interchange project
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County chair is calling on the governor and the state Department of Transportation to investigate a controversial interchange project. A proposed interchange at Pioneer Trail and Interstate 95 in Port Orange would help with traffic and growth, but the project is near Spruce Creek, a key watershed for the area.
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey Advises Motorists BCSO Motor Unit Will Be Ramping Up Traffic Enforcement
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey announced Monday that the BCSO Motor Unit will be out in full force working to keep everyone safe in our community through traffic enforcement. Sheriff Ivey announced in the video that deputies will be enforcing the rules of the road...
Hidden problem? Florida’s history of septic tanks
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — There are almost 3 million septic systems across the state of Florida — 90,000 in Orange County alone. Most of the systems operate efficiently, serving as a low-cost way to handle waste. However, not all systems are maintained, and when they fail, it can...
spacecoastdaily.com
OBITUARY: Bishop Elisha Duncan, 99, Passed Away July 23, Built Community Gospel Truth Church of God in Palm Bay
Bishop Elisha A. Duncan, who founded two community churches, one in the Bronx, New York and another in Palm Bay, Florida, passed on July 23, 2022. He was 99 years old. aught young ministers and led the congregation until his health failed. He was born in Jamaica on October 15,...
fox35orlando.com
Artemis 1 rocket launch: 100,000 people expected to watch launch at Kennedy Space Center; some hotels sold out
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - Some 100,000 people are estimated to line the Space Coast later this month to watch the test launch of NASA's Artemis 1 mission to the moon. Right now, the launch is expected to happen no earlier than the morning of Aug. 29, – and space fans are already prepared, as some hotels are already booked for the event.
wqcs.org
The IRC Sheriff's Transparency and The Cultural Council of Indian River County
Fort Pierce - Friday July 29, 2022: This week on 'In Focus' with IRSC Public Media, we begin with Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers. He's made a name for himself as being one of the most transparent Sheriff’s in our region. His office has made frequent use of...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Dr. James Richey – Visionary Transforms Eastern Florida State College Into Top Institution of Higher Learning
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – All institutions depend on an “institution builder, a visionary, to spark the fuel of growth. For the former Brevard Community College, the visionary is Dr. James Richey. This year marks Dr. Richey’s 10th at the school now known – thanks to him – as...
fox35orlando.com
Female-run firearms group in Florida boosting confidence between women, guns
MELBOURNE, Fla. - Tara Dustin is locked and loaded. The 24-year-old joined Black Hawk Security a few weeks ago, hoping to get her armed security license for work. "I am a girly girl. I get my nails done. I like makeup. I like dancing. I like being girly, but I will still carry a gun. There is nothing wrong with being a girl who carries a weapon," Dustin said. "I always told myself, no I am not interested. I will just stick with being unarmed security, then my managers came to me about being armed," she added.
