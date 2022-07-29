ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

WATCH: County Commission District 2 Candidates Hold Meet & Greet Event at Brevard Veterans Memorial Center

WATCH LIVE: Brevard County Commission Holds Meeting in Viera on Tuesday

ABOVE VIDEO: Brevard County Commission to Hold Meeting in Viera on Tuesday. C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE: Commissioner John Tobia, District 3. E.1. Resolution acknowledging Maddox Scott Jurgensen has achieved the rank of Eagle. Scout. E.2. Resolution Honoring Ms. Myra Igo Haley. F. CONSENT AGENDA (The entire Consent Agenda will be...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WATCH: Palm Bay Mayor Rob Medina Delivers Annual State of the City Address

WATCH: Palm Bay Mayor Rob Medina delivers his annual State of the City Address through video. Mayor Medina gives updates on key City initiatives, infrastructure improvements and provides his vision for the Palm Bay of tomorrow. BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – On July 21, it was my great...
PALM BAY, FL
East Coast Christian Center expects to open soon

The permanent home of East Coast Christian Center Viera is in the final phase of construction and is expected to open soon. It has been 15 months since the groundbreaking for the new building that sits at 3475 Viera Blvd, across from Manatee Elementary School. After first launching in 2012...
COCOA, FL
WATCH: Space Coast Resident, Ms. Florida Petite Beth York Prepares to Compete for Ms. Petite USA in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

ABOVE VIDEO: Brevard County’s very own Beth York named Ms. Florida Petite. Beth will compete for Ms. Petite USA next week in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Space Coast Daily’s Zach Clark interviews Beth in an exclusive one-on-one interview and previews an upcoming meet & greet event on Sunday at Zarrella’s Wood Fired Pizza in Cape Canaveral.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
PUBLIC SERVICE: Satellite Beach Police Department Announces the Promotion of Four Officers

BREVARD COUNTY • SATELLITE, FLORIDA – The Satellite Beach Police Department recently announced the promotion of four officers. ■ Detective Sergeant Anthony Holland has been promoted to Detective Lieutenant. ■ Patrol/School Resource Officer Matthew Bennett has been promoted to Patrol/School Resource Corporal. ■ Patrol/School Resource Officer Jason Bergeron...
SATELLITE BEACH, FL
Female-run firearms group in Florida boosting confidence between women, guns

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Tara Dustin is locked and loaded. The 24-year-old joined Black Hawk Security a few weeks ago, hoping to get her armed security license for work. "I am a girly girl. I get my nails done. I like makeup. I like dancing. I like being girly, but I will still carry a gun. There is nothing wrong with being a girl who carries a weapon," Dustin said. "I always told myself, no I am not interested. I will just stick with being unarmed security, then my managers came to me about being armed," she added.
MELBOURNE, FL

