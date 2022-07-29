WATCH: County Commission District 2 Candidates Hold Meet & Greet Event at Brevard Veterans Memorial Center

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - Some 100,000 people are estimated to line the Space Coast later this month to watch the test launch of NASA's Artemis 1 mission to the moon. Right now, the launch is expected to happen no earlier than the morning of Aug. 29, – and space fans are already prepared, as some hotels are already booked for the event.

COCOA BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO