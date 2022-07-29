ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Mansfield's Third Street clinic to host Aug. 6 block party to support school children & families

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Stuff the Bus school supplies event slated for Aug. 5-7 at Possum Run Walmart

MANSFIELD -- The Dewald Community Center of The Salvation Army is once again running the Stuff the Bus school supply drive. The school supplies you provide will help ensure kids in need start the academic year off right. Support Our Journalism. Like local businesses, local journalism depends on community support....
MANSFIELD, OH
Richland County Fair Board looks to build new livestock arena

MANSFIELD – The Richland County Agricultural Society, also known as the Senior Fair Board, has recently initiated its first major, community-wide fundraiser, called the Arena Campaign, to build a new livestock arena at the Richland County Fairgrounds. The new arena will be twice as large as the old arena,...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
3 kids injured on broken ride at Summit County Fair

TALLMADGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is seeking to raise awareness after their children were on a Summit County Fair ride while it broke. The ride, a jet ski simulation, malfunctioned Friday, July 29. The county fair runs from July 26 to July 31. First responders were on the scene...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
It's Primary Election, Part 2, in Richland County today

MANSFIELD -- It's Primary Election Day in Richland County, Part 2. Thanks to the inability of Ohio's state's elected leaders to agree during a contentious redistricting effort earlier this year, a second primary had to be scheduled. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
Kay Day continues legacy of Geneva 'Kay' Smith in Mansfield

MANSFIELD -- Rakayla Smith's 15-year-old arms glided up, one after the other, in a fluid motion toward the heavens. The edges of her white dress swung above the grass as she twirled, stopped and lifted her gaze. Smith moved with complete confidence, performing a praise dance she choreographed with a...
MANSFIELD, OH
Katherine Elizabeth Deck

Katherine Elizabeth Deck, age 90, of Lakeville, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at LifeCare Hospice in Wooster, Ohio. She was born on April 18, 1932, in Big Prairie, Ohio, to the late John and Ethel (Wachtel) Lemon. Katherine graduated from Lakeville High School in 1951 and married...
LAKEVILLE, OH
Amos “Buddy” Bolen

Amos “Buddy” Bolen, age 77, of Mansfield, Ohio, was a family man, a boat captain, a veteran, and a proud husband. He passed away Tuesday July 26, 2022, at OhioHealth Hospital from stage 4 lung cancer. Amos grew up among family in the deep green valleys of Kentucky,...
MANSFIELD, OH
Arlene Ann (Bauer) Varnes

Arlene Ann (Bauer) Varnes, 78, of Galion, died July 31, 2022, at Signature Health in Galion after a long illness. Born December 27, 1943, in Norwalk, Ohio she was the daughter of the late Roland and Dora (Arnert) Bauer. She married Gerald Richard “Jerry” Varnes on September 10, 1982, and he preceded her on July 4, 2014.
GALION, OH
Beyond Black & White - Ep. 2 Guns & School Safety

Today we talk about the issue of guns and school safety with the Uvalde shooting still a hot topic. Roy Shoulders, a teacher at Mansfield St. Peter's, with a conceal-carry license, has some pointed thoughts on the issue.
MANSFIELD, OH
Mansfield City Council to discuss $3.3 million in ARPA spending Wednesday

MANSFIELD -- Mayor Tim Theaker has asked City Council to consider another $3.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act spending, a third of which would go to employee bonuses. The expenditures would leave the city with $2.7 million in uncommitted dollars remaining from the $21 million in total federal ARPA funds allocated to it in 2021 and 2022, about 13 percent.
MANSFIELD, OH
Dr. Tim Cutler joins NOMS Family Practice

NOMS Healthcare announced that Dr. Tim Cutler has joined the family practice team, according to a news release. Cutler is accepting new patients at 2500 W. Strub Road, Suite 230, in Sandusky, the release said. To make an appointment, call 419-625-1200. Cutler’s education includes graduating from Ohio University Heritage College...
SANDUSKY, OH
Local prescription drug 'Take Back' event scheduled Aug. 17-18

MANSFIELD -- The METRICH Enforcement Unit will partner with Avita Ontario Hospital and local law enforcement agencies to present a community Prescription Take Back event. The event is sponsored by the Mansfield Division of Police, Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Ontario Police Department, Bellville Police Department, Shelby Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Butler Police Department, Recovery Ohio, Richland Public Health, Community Action for Capable Youth (CACY) and the Richland County Mental Health & Recovery Services Board.
MANSFIELD, OH
No paycheck again: Ohio ambulance workers told company is for sale

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ambulance workers for ProCare who have experienced multiple paycheck delays said they are now not getting paid at all. Several employees of ProCare said they have not received their last two weeks of pay. They were told in an email that company owners are trying to complete the sale of the firm instead.
COLUMBUS, OH

