One Dead, Two Wounded in Reseda Shootings

Authorities ID Man Killed in Reseda Shooting
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was fatally shot in Reseda. Officers sent to the 18000 block of Saticoy Street around 12:50 a.m. Friday found the mortally wounded man lying near a tree, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Earl Hunter, 31, died at a hospital, according to the Los...
Palmdale Man Fatally Shot in Tujunga; Investigation Underway
A Palmdale man was found shot to death Tuesday in a vehicle in Tujunga, and authorities sought the public’s help to solve the crime. Officers sent to the 8100 block of Foothill Boulevard around 12:45 a.m. found the man in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Annie Hernandez told City News Service.
1 killed following crash at Chatsworth Reservoir
A man in his 30s was found dead Monday after authorities discovered a crashed vehicle near Chatsworth Reservoir. The vehicle was discovered around 3:20 p.m. on the 23600 block of West Woolsey Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The vehicle, which appeared to be a red four-door sedan or crossover, was found […]
1 killed, 3 injured in Paramount shooting
One man was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in Paramount Monday, officials said. The shooting was reported about 11:10 a.m. along the 13800 block of Paramount Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, while three others were taken to […]
Body Found Near Corona Roadway, But Circumstances of Death Unknown
A man was found dead on a Corona roadside, but the circumstances were unclear, authorities said Monday. The body was located about 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Rincon Street, near Corydon Street, according to the Corona Police Department. The agency said that patrol officers were called to...
Westminster Police Seek Suspects in Fatal Shooting
Westminster police asked for the public’s help Tuesday in tracking down suspects in the fatal shooting of a Huntington Beach man on Sunday. Police were dispatched at 4:10 a.m. Sunday to an apartment complex in the 15200 block of Magnolia Street on a report of shots fired, according to Commander Kevin MacCormick of the Westminster Police Department. When officers arrived they didn’t see anything, so they cleared the call, MacCormick said.
Authorities Identify Burbank Man Killed in Palm Springs Crash
Authorities Tuesday identified a 31-year-old man who was killed in a fatal collision in Palm Springs caused by someone suspected of driving under the influence. The collision occurred around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. Investigators said a vehicle driven by Kevin Atteberry, 57, of Los...
Riverside Police Officer Killed in Off-Duty Motorcycle Crash
A Riverside Police Department officer was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash with a pickup in the Nuevo area east of Perris, authorities said Tuesday. The officer was identified by the Riverside County coroner’s office as 45-year-old Nuevo resident, Matthew Lewis. “We are saddened by the tragic and sudden...
One Person Killed in Freeway Collision
A person was struck and killed in a vehicle collision Tuesday that resulted in the closure of several lanes of the Santa Monica (10) Freeway. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called to the freeway west of La Brea Avenue around 3:58 a.m. where they learned a pedestrian had been fatally hit by a vehicle, said CHP Officer Peter Nicholson.
Man Killed, Another Wounded, in South Los Angeles Shooting
A 29-year-old man was killed and a man in his 40s was wounded in a South Los Angeles shooting, authorities said Saturday.
Man, 59, Reported Missing After Last Being Seen In Palmdale
Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to find a 59-year-old man who was last seen in Palmdale. Carlos Palacios was last seen about 10 a.m. on July 24 in the 3800 block of Lemsford Avenue, near William J. McAdam Park, according to Deputy Michael Chen of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
12-year-old boy struck by stray bullet in South L.A., police say
A 12-year-old boy was transported to the hospital Saturday evening after he was apparently struck by a stray bullet in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Century Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police say a 12-year-old boy was inside his home when […]
Norco Store Clerk Engages Armed Suspects, Shoots One
Four men allegedly tried to rob a Norco store but were confronted by a shotgun-wielding employee, who opened fire on the armed suspects, wounding one, authorities said Monday. Davon Anthony Broadus, 24, of Inglewood, Justin Kyle Johnson, 22, of Inglewood, and Jamar Elijah Williams, 26, of Las Vegas, were arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Sunday on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy.
Watts shooting leaves child injured, suspect in custody
LOS ANGELES – A victim was wounded in Watts Saturday evening by a bullet police believe was not intended for him. The shooting was reported at 6:42 p.m. at Wilmington Avenue and Century Boulevard, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. Arriving officers found the victim inside a...
Driver in suspected stolen car arrested after CHP pursuit
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man who led California Highway Patrol on a pursuit in a suspected stolen car through the San Fernando Valley Sunday has been arrested. The pursuit originally started in the El Monte area with the Los Angeles Police Department. The car continued traveling westbound then headed north into the Van Nuys area.
Worker Unloading Cargo from Vehicle Killed in South LA Area
A worker was killed Tuesday while apparently unloading heavy equipment from a truck at a construction site in the South Los Angeles area. Firefighters were sent to the 1400 block of West 81st Street about 9:45 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. Information was not immediately available on the...
Man With Dementia Missing in Cerritos Found
A 78-year-old man with dementia who went missing in Cerritos was found Tuesday. James Carroll Cox was last heard from at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Don Knabe Community Regional Park at 19700 Bloomfield Avenue, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. He was last seen about 1...
Woman Reported Missing in Palmdale Found
A 28-year-old woman diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, who went missing in Palmdale, has been found, authorities said Monday. Esmeralda Torres had last contacted her family at 1:45 a.m. Sunday, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Monday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported...
Man Fatally Shot, Then Hit By Multiple Vehicles on South LA Street
The coroner Saturday released the name of a man who was shot to death on a South Los Angeles street then struck by at least two vehicles. Eduardo Trujillo, 33, was a Los Angeles resident. It was initially believed the man now identified as Trujillo died from a hit-and-run crash,...
Felon Who Fatally Stabbed Riverside Man Convicted of Murder
A convicted felon who fatally stabbed a 34-year-old man during a street confrontation in East Riverside was found guilty Monday of second-degree murder. Ray Augustine Salcido, 37, of Riverside killed Ruben Delapaz, also of Riverside, last September. After deliberating one day, a Riverside jury found Salcido guilty of the murder...
