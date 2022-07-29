ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

wcsx.com

Michigan Lottery chance to win: Five dollar “Mystery Key Cashword”

Each month, we’re hooking up listeners just like you with a fistful of instant tickets. Listen to Big Jim’s House August 15-19 for your chance to call in and win. Five dollar “Mystery Key Cashword” instant tickets from the Michigan Lottery where you could win up to $300,000 instantly and over $35 million in total prizes… Mystery Key Cashword, a little play can make your day!
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

51st annual Ms. Wheelchair America to be held Aug. 15

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 51st annual Ms. Wheelchair America competition is making its way back to Grand Rapids this month — and for the first time in three years, the event will be held in person!. It’s scheduled to take place Aug. 15–21 this year at the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Vulgar, rude restaurant Dick's Last Resort opening Michigan location

SAGINAW, MIch. (FOX 2) - Dinner with a side of insults, anyone?. Dick's Last Result, the restaurant known for its vulgar and sarcastic servers, is opening soon in Michigan. A grand opening for the Saginaw location is scheduled for Aug. 8. Dick's started in Dallas and now has 11 restaurants across the U.S.
SAGINAW, MI
98.7 WFGR

Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals August 1-15

It may be the last month of summer for us here in West Michigan, but that doesn't mean the list of fairs and events is any shorter. Just in the next few weeks, there are 22 different fairs and festivals in the West Michigan area, celebrating everything from food, heritage, music, cars, water, surfing, grilling, and so much more.
1051thebounce.com

This Michigan City is the Most Obese in the State

Summer is a great time to go outside and get physically active in Michigan. Let’s face it- in the winter, it’s more difficult in cold climates like Michigan to stay in shape, unless you love sweating indoors. That said, it should not be surprising that Michigan is one of the less physically fit states in America. Okay. Maybe I’m just making excuses. But, regardless of our national average, when it comes to obesity, a new study from 247wallst.com names the most obese city in all of Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Kalamazoo Balloon Fest Returning For 10th Anniversary Event

The Kalamazoo Ballon Fest has been a staple event for the area now for a decade and in 2022 they're returning for the biggest event yet. Taking place on the weekend of August 26th, 27th, and the 28th at Gull Meadow Farms from dawn to dusk, it'll be a celebration for the end of Summer they're excited to host, as they recently shared:
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Millions of dollars in rental assistance drying up — and could bring evictions in Michigan

Nateeta Morris was unemployed most of last year, and although she worked some odd jobs, she fell behind on her rent payments. Morris lost her mother, sister and close friends to COVID-19. She worked as a home health aide and saw patients "come in by the ambulance and leave by the funeral home." That time in her life caused her to slip into depression, she said, and she ultimately made the decision to leave work.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Forever Home: Gabe

ROCKFORD, Mi. — Family is what you make it. And we regularly give you the chance to help your family grow - in Forever Home. These older children living in the foster care system are always hoping someone will choose them to share experiences, meals and moments with. Gabe...
ROCKFORD, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan’s ‘Worst Cities’ Might Surprise You

Michigan is a fantastic state, offering everything from the Great Lakes to Motown music to the dynamic automobile industry. That said, one new study has ranked Michigan’s cities from best to worst, naming a few areas of the state among the “worst” to live in. The crew...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Michigan prof who made vulgar video quits, settles for $95K

DETROIT, Mich. — A Michigan professor who was suspended in January for making a profanity-filled video to welcome students settled his legal dispute with a university by accepting $95,000 and agreeing to a three-year gag order. As part of the deal, Barry Mehler retired from Ferris State University rather...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Clarkston nurse practitioner drives Michigan’s first mobile addiction clinic

CLARKSTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan’s first mobile addiction treatment clinic is driving a positive change across metro Detroit. The program was started by a Clarkston-based nurse practitioner, Jordana Latozas back in 2020 to drive the much-needed help directly to substance abusers. "A lot of people in this kind...

