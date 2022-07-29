www.fox17online.com
wcsx.com
Michigan Lottery chance to win: Five dollar “Mystery Key Cashword”
Fox17
51st annual Ms. Wheelchair America to be held Aug. 15
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 51st annual Ms. Wheelchair America competition is making its way back to Grand Rapids this month — and for the first time in three years, the event will be held in person!. It’s scheduled to take place Aug. 15–21 this year at the...
fox2detroit.com
Vulgar, rude restaurant Dick's Last Resort opening Michigan location
SAGINAW, MIch. (FOX 2) - Dinner with a side of insults, anyone?. Dick's Last Result, the restaurant known for its vulgar and sarcastic servers, is opening soon in Michigan. A grand opening for the Saginaw location is scheduled for Aug. 8. Dick's started in Dallas and now has 11 restaurants across the U.S.
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals August 1-15
It may be the last month of summer for us here in West Michigan, but that doesn't mean the list of fairs and events is any shorter. Just in the next few weeks, there are 22 different fairs and festivals in the West Michigan area, celebrating everything from food, heritage, music, cars, water, surfing, grilling, and so much more.
Muskegon 12-year-old qualifies for world’s largest motocross championship
Some people are built for the track, but with a name like "Ryder Bloomquist" it's obvious he was born for it.
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Michigan History
Here's where the ticket was purchased.
fox2detroit.com
Mega Millions jackpot: If you win the lottery in Michigan, there is a way to be anonymous
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Every time the Mega Millions or Powerball prize gets absurdly high, like over $1 billion as it is for Friday's drawing, the dream of winning it all starts to creep into a lot of people's minds. But in Michigan, if you somehow win the prize, you must reveal your identity. Or do you?
1051thebounce.com
This Michigan City is the Most Obese in the State
Summer is a great time to go outside and get physically active in Michigan. Let’s face it- in the winter, it’s more difficult in cold climates like Michigan to stay in shape, unless you love sweating indoors. That said, it should not be surprising that Michigan is one of the less physically fit states in America. Okay. Maybe I’m just making excuses. But, regardless of our national average, when it comes to obesity, a new study from 247wallst.com names the most obese city in all of Michigan.
Hot Girls Unite For Hot Girl Walks Throughout Grand Rapids
The Hot Girl Captain, Megan Thee Stallion, has declared it is still 'Hot Girl Summer.'. Lisha B, what is a hot girl? Do I qualify as a hot girl? What is hot girl summer?. Well, I am glad that you asked! As a fellow 'Hot Girl,' I can easily explain.
Mega Millions $1.28 billion drawing is a mini jackpot for Michigan retailers
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Before the doors were even open at Tippins Market in Ann Arbor Friday, a customer was waiting outside to purchase their Mega Millions tickets. The drawing wasn’t for several more hours, but with so much money on the line, it’s understandable that some players can’t wait to ensure they have a shot at the grand prize.
Did You Know: Michigan Is Home to The Largest Wooden Dome in The World
The Mitten never ceases to amaze me! In an attempt to learn more about my home state I recently stumbled upon another Michigan fun fact. Not only can Michigan lay claim to housing the world's largest weathervane or the world's largest crucifix, but just the other day I learned that Michigan is also home to the world's largest wooden dome.
Kalamazoo Balloon Fest Returning For 10th Anniversary Event
The Kalamazoo Ballon Fest has been a staple event for the area now for a decade and in 2022 they're returning for the biggest event yet. Taking place on the weekend of August 26th, 27th, and the 28th at Gull Meadow Farms from dawn to dusk, it'll be a celebration for the end of Summer they're excited to host, as they recently shared:
Millions of dollars in rental assistance drying up — and could bring evictions in Michigan
Nateeta Morris was unemployed most of last year, and although she worked some odd jobs, she fell behind on her rent payments. Morris lost her mother, sister and close friends to COVID-19. She worked as a home health aide and saw patients "come in by the ambulance and leave by the funeral home." That time in her life caused her to slip into depression, she said, and she ultimately made the decision to leave work.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Beagles relocating to West Michigan after living in ‘prison-like conditions’ -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Beagles relocating to West Michigan after living in ‘prison-like conditions’. 25 out of 4,000 beagles are relocating to Grand Rapids after being mistreated in...
Fox17
Forever Home: Gabe
ROCKFORD, Mi. — Family is what you make it. And we regularly give you the chance to help your family grow - in Forever Home. These older children living in the foster care system are always hoping someone will choose them to share experiences, meals and moments with. Gabe...
wcsx.com
Michigan’s ‘Worst Cities’ Might Surprise You
Michigan is a fantastic state, offering everything from the Great Lakes to Motown music to the dynamic automobile industry. That said, one new study has ranked Michigan’s cities from best to worst, naming a few areas of the state among the “worst” to live in. The crew...
Fox17
Michigan prof who made vulgar video quits, settles for $95K
DETROIT, Mich. — A Michigan professor who was suspended in January for making a profanity-filled video to welcome students settled his legal dispute with a university by accepting $95,000 and agreeing to a three-year gag order. As part of the deal, Barry Mehler retired from Ferris State University rather...
Armed robbery at Lake Michigan Credit Union on Lake Michigan Dr.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police say there was a robbery at the Lake Michigan Credit Union on the 2700 block of Lake Michigan Drive NW Monday afternoon. Around 1 p.m., employees report a suspect who was armed with a handgun robbed the bank and fled the scene. There were...
Grand Rapids Hookah Lounge Closing Due to ‘Harassment’ and ‘Racism’, Owners Say
A hookah bar in Eastown is shutting down and the owners say it's not by choice. Eastown Hookah Lounge in Dispute with City of Grand Rapids. Eastown Hookah Lounge is located at 1522 Wealthy St SE in Grand Rapids. If you've never visited a hookah bar, it's a place where...
Tv20detroit.com
Clarkston nurse practitioner drives Michigan’s first mobile addiction clinic
CLARKSTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan’s first mobile addiction treatment clinic is driving a positive change across metro Detroit. The program was started by a Clarkston-based nurse practitioner, Jordana Latozas back in 2020 to drive the much-needed help directly to substance abusers. "A lot of people in this kind...
Comments / 1