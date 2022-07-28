www.pipedrive.com
Related
Phoenix could soon become uninhabitable — and the poor will be the first to leave
As climate change continues to bake the Earth, it is not merely the presence of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere that is heating our cities. In many cases, human-made infrastructure is exacerbating or even making our cities more uninhabitable. Indeed, as the world warms, something called the "heat island effect"...
As species recover, some threaten others in more dire shape
Recovery of some vulnerable species through restoration efforts has made comebacks more difficult for others in peril.
Comments / 0