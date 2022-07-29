Delay raises questions about Alabama lethal injection

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s governor has declared a state of emergency to speed efforts to combat the monkeypox outbreak. It makes California the second state in three days to take the step. Gov. Gavin Newsom said his declaration Monday will help the state coordinate a government-wide response, seek more vaccines and lead outreach and education efforts on where people can get treatment and vaccines. He says the state will continue to work with the federal government to secure more vaccines, raise awareness about reducing risk, and stand with the LGBTQ community fighting stigmatization. The move came after a similar declaration in New York state on Saturday, and in San Francisco on Thursday.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO