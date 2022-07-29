Delay raises questions about Alabama lethal injection

www.wcn247.com
Louisiana abortion ban reinstated, clinics halt procedures
BATON ROUGE (AP) — For weeks, access to abortion in Louisiana has been flickering — with the state’s three clinics relying on rulings and temporary restraining orders that allowed them to continue operations. But procedures came to a screeching halt Friday afternoon after an appeals court ruled in favor of Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and ordered that he be allowed to enforce the ban while ongoing legal challenges play out in court. The clinics are still open, however. Staff members are calling patients to notify them of the ban and urge them to seek resources in other states.
California governor declares monkeypox state of emergency
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s governor has declared a state of emergency to speed efforts to combat the monkeypox outbreak. It makes California the second state in three days to take the step. Gov. Gavin Newsom said his declaration Monday will help the state coordinate a government-wide response, seek more vaccines and lead outreach and education efforts on where people can get treatment and vaccines. He says the state will continue to work with the federal government to secure more vaccines, raise awareness about reducing risk, and stand with the LGBTQ community fighting stigmatization. The move came after a similar declaration in New York state on Saturday, and in San Francisco on Thursday.
Poets academy gives $50,000 grants to local, state laureates
NEW YORK (AP) — State and local poets laureate from Alabama to Hawaii will receive $50,000 grants from the Academy of American Poets for “positive contributions to their communities.” The academy announced Tuesday that it will distribute $1.1 million to 22 laureates through its Poets Laureate Fellowship program. Since 2019, 81 poets laureates have received $4.35 million. The money is used for poetry programs, as submitted to the academy. The academy also announced that it would give a total of $72,200 to eight local nonprofit organizations that support the Fellows’ proposed projects.
Third-party candidates file to run for Pa. governor, Senate
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Third-party candidates in Pennsylvania for governor and U.S. Senate are filing paperwork to get on the Nov. 8 general election ballot, potentially making a crucial difference in the high-stakes races. Monday's close-of-business was the deadline. The state’s online candidate list shows that three parties — the Keystone Party, the Libertarian Party and the Green Party — all have candidates who filed voter signatures for governor and U.S. Senate. A third-party candidate’s draw in a general election could make a difference in a close race between the major party candidates. A Fox News poll conducted in late July showed Democrats polling higher than Republicans in the two races.
Settlement blocks new federal fracking leases in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Leasing for new oil and gas drilling on federal land in California's Central Valley is temporarily blocked under a settlement announced Monday by the state attorney general. The deal with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management centers on about 2,500 square miles of land owned by the federal government. The bureau has agreed to halt the sale of oil and gas leases while it conducts a fresh review on the environmental effects of fracking, a process for extracting oil and gas from rock. Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to ban fracking in the state by 2024.
Geothermal plant wins appeal but pauses Nevada construction
RENO, Nev._ (AP) — The developer of a geothermal power plant facing legal challenges in Nevada has agreed to temporarily suspend construction of the project. The move came just hours after a U.S. appeals court refused Monday morning to halt the project that environmentalists and a Nevada tribe say would harm an endangered toad and destroy sacred hot springs. Power plant developer Ormat Nevada, the government and lawyers for the opponents filed the new agreement in federal court in Reno later Monday. It suspends construction for at least 30 days _ and perhaps until the end of the year _ to better assess potential harm to the toad, which was declared endangered in April.
More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Another round of rainstorms are hitting flooded Kentucky mountain communities. The rain fell Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to 37, and hundreds of others remain unaccounted for. Radar indicated that up to 4 more inches of rain fell Sunday. The National Weather Service warns that slow-moving showers and thunderstorms could provoke more flash flooding through Tuesday morning.
