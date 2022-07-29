ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potapova upsets top-seeded Kontaveit at Prague Open

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

Anastasia Potapova upset top-seeded Anett Kontaveit 6-1, 6-1 on Friday to reach her third straight WTA semifinal.

Seventh-seeded Potapova beat Kontaveit for the first time after two losses, including last week’s semifinal match at Hamburg. Potapova also reached the last four at Lausanne.

The Russian-born Potapova broke the Estonian five times as she raced to victory in just 49 minutes. She has not lost a set at the hard-court tournament so far. Potapova's next opponent is China's Qiang Wang, who prevailed over Magda Linette 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-4.

Eighth-seeded Marie Bouzkova beat Oksana Selekhmeteva 6-3, 6-0 to advance to the semifinals where the Wimbledon quarterfinalist will play Linda Noskova in an all-Czech match.

The 17-year-old Noskova advanced to her first career WTA semifinal after her opponent, Japan’s lucky loser Nao Hibino, retired when trailing 6-3, 4-2.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

