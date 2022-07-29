ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Metallica pays tribute to Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson at Lollapalooza

By Inga Parkel
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Q7Xf_0gxmucuM00

Metallica have once again expressed their gratitude for Stranger Things and its character Eddie Munson during a recent of “Master of Puppets”.

In the latest season of the Netflix series, Eddie (played by Joseph Quinn ) – the misfit president of a Dungeons & Dragons group called The Hellfire Club – heroically plays the rock anthem in an effort to distract demons from attacking his friends.

Earlier this month, the band paid homage to Eddie with a TikTok performance of the song wearing the same logo t-shirt Eddie wears in the season finale.

“Eddie, this is for you!” the group captioned their video.

Now, Metallica have reiterated their appreciation during their recent headline set at Chicago music festival Lollapalooza on Thursday (28 July).

As they played their closing song, “Master of Puppets”, the Stranger Things scene was simultaneously projected on screens.

After being featured on the hit sci-fi series, the 1986 song reached No 1 on the iTunes rock charts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kDm0H_0gxmucuM00

Earlier this month, Metallica posted to Instagram in support of the Netflix show’s creators, The Duffer Brothers .

“The way the Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next-level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include ‘Master of Puppets’ in the show, but have such a pivotal scene built around it,” read the post .

The band – currently comprised by James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo – went on to give the scene their full-throated approval, including actor Joseph Quinn’s guitar fingering.

The first four seasons of Stranger Things are out now on Netflix.

You can read The Independent ’s review of the latest batch of episodes here.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

John Fogerty review, Los Angeles: Proof Creedence Clearwater Revival have as many hits as The Beatles

It’s hard to overstate the esteem in which California’s own Southern rock giants Creedence Clearwater Revival are held by a new generation of musicians. “I read something on Twitter not long ago about how The Beatles didn’t really even compare to Creedence Clearwater Revival and, you know, in a way they really don’t,” 32-year-old Kentucky songwriter Ian Noe recently told The Independent. “The Beatles didn’t have an ‘Up Around The Bend’. They didn’t have a ‘Bad Moon Rising’. It’s a whole different kind of thing, and they did that, most of the time, in less than three minutes.”It’s a big...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split

NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Mario Lopez's Wife Shows Her Support After Ex-Wife Ali Landry Puts Him On Blast For Infidelity

Coming out on top! Mario Lopez took first place at this year's International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation tournament, and wife Courtney Mazza Lopez was by his side to cheer him on every step of the way.On Sunday, July 31, the actor shared some footage from the big day, showing him on the mat and standing proudly with a gold medal around his neck."Thank you to all the homies who kicked my butt & helped get me ready!" the Extra host, 48, captioned his Instagram post, to which his wife, 39, commented, "BABY! Ugh so hot. I LOVE YOU." In his Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez’s first husband ‘not convinced’ fourth marriage to Ben Affleck will last

Jennifer Lopez’s first husband has said he is “not convinced” that her fourth marriage to Ben Affleck will last.Ojani Noa was breifly married to the singer between 1997 and 1998. They met while the Cuban-born actor was working as a dishwasher at a Miami restaurant owned by Gloria Estefan – just before Lopez shot to stardom for her performance in Selena.Noa now lives a quieter life away from the Hollywood spotlight.But after the surprise marriage of Affleck and Lopez earlier this month, the 48-year-old has taken the opportunity to have his say on the couple’s furture.“I wish her and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lars Ulrich
Person
Kirk Hammett
Person
Robert Trujillo
Person
James Hetfield
The Independent

Voices: Beyonce’s lyrical controversy: An ableist slur in one country, AAVE slang in the other

The internet (and Beyhive) have been abuzz ever since Beyoncé dropped her new album Renaissance. While the album itself is receiving critical acclaim, one group is less than happy about some of the lyrics featured on it: specifically, the British disability community.In the song ‘HEATED’, Beyonce uses the term “spaz” indicating that she’s about to freak out. In the UK, “spaz” can be considered an ableist slur. However, in the US, the term is commonly used in African American Vernacular English with a different meaning, often referring to oneself being out-of-control or disorganized.While Beyoncé has already committed to changing the...
MUSIC
The Independent

Atomic Kitten star Natasha Hamilton urges people to check for changing moles

Atomic Kitten star Natasha Hamilton has urged people to check their skin for new or changing moles in an attempt to raise awareness of skin cancer.The 40-year-old singer found fame in the early noughties as part of the girl band, with hits such as Whole Again and Eternal Flame.After noticing an unusual mark on her mother Maria’s face, Hamilton suggested she go to the doctors, where she was later told it was a basal cell carcinoma, a form of non-melanoma skin cancer. View this post on Instagram ...
CANCER
The Independent

Lizzo tearfully reacts to video of little girl dancing to her song ‘About Damn Time’

Lizzo has shared an emotional message of gratitude after watching an adorable video of a little girl dancing to her song, “About Damn Time”.A mom named Danielle recently went viral on TikTok when she posted a video of her daughter Aria dancing to Lizzo’s hit single, off her newly released album, Special. In the clip, the little girl is dancing in front of the television and mimicking Lizzo’s choreography from the music video. Danielle’s TikTok, which was posted only yesterday, has already received nearly 250,000 views, and caught the attention of Lizzo herself.After re-posting Danielle’s TikTok to her own...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Candace Cameron Bure roasted by Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma on TikTok

Actor Candace Cameron Bure has been roasted by Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma on TikTok over an Independence Day video she shared earlier this month.The Full House star – who was recently at the centre of a publicity storm after TikTok star JoJo Siwa described her as the “rudest” celebrity she’d ever met – posted a video of herself dressed in patriotic US-themed garb while Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA” plays in the background.“I mean, c’mon, would you expect anything less from me?” Bure said. “Happy Fourth of July!”However, as musician Koma pointed out on social media over...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Stranger Things#Dungeons Dragons#Tiktok#The Duffer Brothers
The Independent

Michael Keaton admits he’s never watched an entire Marvel or DC movie

Michael Keaton has revealed that he’s never seen an entire Marvel or DC film all the way through.The 70-year-old actor is best known for playing Batman/Bruce Wayne in Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman and 1992 Batman Returns.Keaton returned to the superhero scene as the villain Vulture in Marvel’s 2017 Spider-Man: Homecoming. He reprised his role earlier this year in the Jared Leto-led Morbius.Despite featuring in both universes, the Oscar-winning actor recently told Variety that he’s still never made it through a viewing of either of the franchise’s numerous films. “I know people don’t believe this, that I’ve never seen...
MOVIES
The Independent

‘I’ll be there’: John Boyega addresses James Bond rumours

John Boyega has said he’d be interested in the role of James Bond if the part was offered to him.The Star Wars actor is among the names that have been suggested to take over the role following the 2021 film No Time To Die, in which Daniel Craig’s incarnation of the iconic spy dies. Other actors rumoured to be in consideration are Tom Hardy, Idris Elba, and Jamie Dornan.In a new interview with US magazine Men’s Health, Boyega, 30, confirmed his interest in the role without indicating if he’d been approached about it by film producers. “But you know...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Love Island: Why searching for your ‘soulmate’ might be ruining your dating life

Ekin-Su CülcüloÄlu and Davide Sanclimenti have been named the winning couple of Love Island 2022, after a tumultuous journey on the show.The Turkish actress from Essex, 27, and Italian business owner, also 27, won over viewers with their fiery but passionate relationship and became firm fan favourites, even being dubbed ‘Mum and Dad’ by many Twitter users.As they declared their love for one another in the traditional end of season vows, CülcüloÄlu said: “It’s been a hell of a ride for us. They say Rome wasn’t built in a day and neither were we. I love being together. The Turkish...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Royal biographer behind Finding Freedom to release new book that will ‘have the world talking’

The author of Finding Freedom is preparing to release a new book he claims will “have the world talking”.Omid Scobie, one of the writers behind the unauthorised biography of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, has signed a deal for a new nonfiction book, HarperCollins has announced.“The nonfiction title will focus on a new chapter of the royal story and featureunique insight, deep access and exclusive revelations that will once again have the world talking when released,” a statement said.The book is set to be released in 2023, but no other details have yet been shared.Scobie’s first title, which...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

The Independent

773K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy