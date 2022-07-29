Metallica pays tribute to Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson at Lollapalooza

Metallica have once again expressed their gratitude for Stranger Things and its character Eddie Munson during a recent of “Master of Puppets”.

In the latest season of the Netflix series, Eddie (played by Joseph Quinn ) – the misfit president of a Dungeons & Dragons group called The Hellfire Club – heroically plays the rock anthem in an effort to distract demons from attacking his friends.

Earlier this month, the band paid homage to Eddie with a TikTok performance of the song wearing the same logo t-shirt Eddie wears in the season finale.

“Eddie, this is for you!” the group captioned their video.

Now, Metallica have reiterated their appreciation during their recent headline set at Chicago music festival Lollapalooza on Thursday (28 July).

As they played their closing song, “Master of Puppets”, the Stranger Things scene was simultaneously projected on screens.

After being featured on the hit sci-fi series, the 1986 song reached No 1 on the iTunes rock charts.

Earlier this month, Metallica posted to Instagram in support of the Netflix show’s creators, The Duffer Brothers .

“The way the Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next-level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include ‘Master of Puppets’ in the show, but have such a pivotal scene built around it,” read the post .

The band – currently comprised by James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo – went on to give the scene their full-throated approval, including actor Joseph Quinn’s guitar fingering.

The first four seasons of Stranger Things are out now on Netflix.

You can read The Independent ’s review of the latest batch of episodes here.