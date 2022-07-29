ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaviota, CA

Vista Del Mar Union School District announces new superintendent

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 4 days ago
GAVIOTA, Calif. – Vista Del Mar Union School District in Gaviota has announced that former Lompoc Unified School District Deputy Superintendent Bree Valla will serve as its new superintendent.

“I am grateful for all that Lompoc has taught me during my tenure. I am proud of what I have been able to accomplish with Lompoc and cannot wait to be part of the Vista team,” Valla said.

Valla worked for Lompoc Unified for the past 22 years, receiving numerous awards over the course of her time there.

She was a state finalist for the Association of California School Administrators Human Resources Administrator of the Year and Regional Human Resources Administrator of the Year and also won the Latino Legacy, Lompoc Chamber Of Commerce Community Support, and Women in Leadership awards.

"She has been the epitome of a leader and has always put kids first," said Doug Sorum, Assistant Superintendent of Business Services. "She leaves very big shoes to fill.”

