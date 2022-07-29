ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
River Falls, WI

Volume One

Devil’s Punchbowl: Landmark Gem Gets an Update

The Devil’s Punchbowl, officially established as a landmark more than 50 years ago in 1961, is an isolated and unmatched geological gem in the Menomonie area. Carved by water over the course of thousands of years, the landmark’s name is fitting and allows for the cascading water that falls down into its sandstone hollow.
MENOMONIE, WI
ccxmedia.org

Discount Tire Permanently Closes Brooklyn Center Store

As anyone who owns a car can attest, sometimes, things happen. “Somehow I rolled over a nail or a screw on the highway, so my tire popped,” said D’Shonte Carter of Fridley. Carter was hoping to get her tire repaired at Brooklyn Center’s Discount Tire, only to discover...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
River Falls, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

PHOTOS: 161-year-old house for sale in downtown Hudson

A fantastic opportunity to be in downtown Hudson in a historic home that is zoned for commercial and residential. This 1860s property has living space on the main floor and upper level with three large bedrooms, two baths and space for a fourth bedroom. There is finished space in the...
HUDSON, WI
point2homes.com

5170 Foxfield Drive NW, Rochester, Olmsted County, MN, 55901

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. You will love the convenience of this move in ready 3 bed/3 bath townhome. Located in NW Rochester, it is close to Douglas Trail, city bus route, shopping, restaurants and Hwy 52 for commutes. The kitchen has quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and large pantry. Main floor 1/2 bath and walkout to deck. There is a 2nd floor laundry, loft, primary bedroom with a huge walk in closet, as well as a 2nd bedroom. There is also a finished lower level with family room. 3rd bedroom and bath.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

New Exquisite Restaurant Coming to a Minnesota Suburb

Don't worry, soon you will not have to go far for city-quality dining. Beginning August 16th, there will be a new Minneapolis-Style restaurant opening in Eagan. The new place, called Kitchen and Rail, is going to be the new craft cocktail and dining spot in the Shoppes at Promenade shopping center.
EAGAN, MN
southsidepride.com

There’s a bad smell somewhere

[Ed Felien’s remarks to the Park Board on July 20]. In a promotional video having something to do with the Hiawatha Plan, Michael Schroeder is shown saying, “My mission is to de-Wirthify the Minneapolis Park System.” The crown jewel of his plan is to turn the Hiawatha Golf Course into a swamp. It was almost a swamp a hundred years ago before Theodore Wirth dredged Rice Lake to a depth of 33 feet. Most of Minneapolis was a swamp a hundred years ago. Powderhorn Park was a swamp that crossed Lake Street to 28th Street. But swamps smell bad. People wanted to drain the swamps so they could build homes and parks and playgrounds and golf courses.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
visitshakopee.org

A Day of Fall Fun in Shakopee

Freshly picked apples, corn mazes, hayrides, cider, and a visit to Minnesota’s largest candy store: Shakopee is your destination for fall fun! This family-friendly itinerary includes all the information you need to spend a day enjoying the season. 1) Minnesota’s Largest Candy Store. Start your day with a...
SHAKOPEE, MN
visitshakopee.org

Fun for the Whole Family at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival

The Minnesota Renaissance Festival is celebrating its 51st season! The country’s largest Renaissance Festival features live jousting, street performers, an artisan marketplace with over 250 vendors, tasty eats, family-friendly activities, and more. The festival is held weekends August 20-October 2, 2022, plus Monday, September 5 and Friday, September 30,...
SHAKOPEE, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Volunteer hospitalized in Rochester after test run of race course at Blue Earth County Fairgrounds

A volunteer was injured while doing a test run of a race course at the Blue Earth County Fairgrounds over the weekend. The crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday. Blue Earth County Fair organizer Robin Tietz said two men were in the vehicle taking a “maiden voyage” test run of the course, when the tires on the vehicle ripped, causing it to roll. Volunteers had just set up the track for the compact car races that were set for Saturday night.
KAAL-TV

2 winning $1M Mega Millions tickets sold in Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) - The third largest lottery prize ever was won last Friday night. One lucky person beat the odds and won the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot. The winning ticket was sold at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines, IL, a suburb of Chicago.
MINNESOTA STATE
millcitytimes.com

8/1/07: The 35W Bridge Collapse

Article by Michael Rainville, Jr. August 1st, 2007, 5:30pm. A twelve-year-old Michael, along with his family and friends, just sat down to enjoy their last meal at the original location of Totino's Italian Kitchen at 523 Central Avenue NE before the popular restaurant moved to Mounds View. I ordered the usual, mostaccioli with a meatball and a pizza for the table to share, the best pizza I've ever had, I might add. We were reminiscing about the many good memories that have taken place here at the restaurant over the last fifty-six years, from family holiday parties to picking up a couple meatball subs on the way home from work.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
River Falls Journal

Five stabbed while tubing on Apple River

Five people were stabbed by an assailant while tubing on the Apple River Saturday afternoon July, 30, just upstream from the Highway 35/64 bridge, near Mile Post 9 in Somerset Township. Deputies from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 3:47 p.m. of several people being...
SOMERSET, WI
WausauPilot

Details emerge in deadly Wisconsin river attack

HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
1520 The Ticket

All You Can Eat! The Best Buffets in Minnesota

Last month, we shared a story about a woman that was charged double for eating too much at an all-you-can-eat restaurant. Most people were outraged when they heard this story because everyone knows the deal – you pay a set price and you go to town. These establishments have to understand they’re going to win some and going to lose some.
MINNESOTA STATE

