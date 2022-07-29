Ryan Ihle first day as Wallace CC baseball coach

www.wdhn.com
High School superstar Christian Ross commits to the University of Memphis
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dale County tight end had a big choice to make on Friday. You might have heard of him, Christian Ross. The tight end for the Dale County Warriors class of 2023. Last season he popped off with more than 477 receiving yards, racking up three touchdowns with 53 tackles on the dark side of the ball.
Dale County Football season preview 2022
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Let’s take a look at what the Dale County Warriors have in store this season!. Last year under first-year Head Coach Luke Tucker the Warriors went 4-6 missing their first playoff appearance in three years. But when talking about players like senior Memphis...
2024 Enterprise DB gets good news on Big Cat visit
AUBURN, Alabama—A dynamic defensive back heading into his junior season at Enterprise (Alabama) High, 6-0, 194 Keion Dunlap was on the Auburn campus Saturday for Big Cat Weekend and while several players made big news with commitments, he got some news of his own when the Tigers offered him a scholarship for the 2024 class.
Wiregrass United Way ready to host Pacesetter kickoff
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tuesday, August 2nd the Wiregrass United Way is hosting its annual Pacesetter Kickoff event. Starting at 8:30 at the Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center at 795 Ross Clark Circle, the United Way will be boxing meals. Last year, the agency surpassed its goal of 30,000 boxes of food packed. This year, they are upping the ante to 40,000 boxes in just a single hour.
Woman arrested after missing Alabama couple's remains found in Florida
DOTHAN, Ala. (TCD) -- A 35-year-old Florida woman was arrested after the remains of a missing Alabama couple were found. According to a news release from the Dothan Police Department, Shauna Terry and her boyfriend, Damien Bell, were reported missing by family members who had not seen them since July 8. An investigation was reportedly launched.
Washington County commissioner, Steve Joyner, dies at age 66
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Allen Steve Joyner, 66, of Chipley, passed away surrounded by family on July 31st, 2022. Joyner was born on March 11, 1956 in Escambia county. According to Washington County officials, he owned and operated several businesses throughout Jackson and Washington Counties including J&J Service Center,...
Local Law Enforcement investigates double homicide in Bonifay, Dothan
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Both the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and Dothan Police Department are investigating a double homicide after two bodies were found in Holmes County last week. “I was contacted by Major Glover with the Dothan Police Department, who stated that he received reports back on...
Alabama man suing a Houston Co. town after he was wrongfully arrested, attorney says
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man is suing a Houston County town for damages after his attorney says he was wrongfully arrested and sat in jail for nine hours. According to Hunter Wayne Parrish’s attorney, David Harrison, Parrish was scheduled to be a juror in a trial at the Houston County Courthouse on July […]
Florida woman found slain in south Alabama home; suspect jailed
A Florida woman was found slain in a south Alabama home Sunday. Hartford police responded about 8:30 a.m. to a home on Highway 167 North, near Geneva County Road 45. When they arrived, they found Angel Nicole Stout dead. Authorities have not said how Stout was killed. The 25-year-old victim...
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Dothan parking lot closure
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The parking lot behind the Houston County Courthouse will be temporarily closed. The City of Dothan has announced the closure of the parking lot behind the Federal Courthouse on North Foster Street starting on Tuesday. Dothan Utilities will be working in the area during this time.
Charter commission approves application for new Dothan charter school
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The application to start a new charter school in Dothan has been approved by the charter commission. In a 5 to 2 vote, the Alabama Charter Commission approved the application for the Barnabas School of Leadership in Dothan. The approval of the application came with...
Alabama man charged, with murder of Florida woman
An Alabama man has been charged with the murder of of a Florida woman. On Sunday, July 31, at the request of the Hartford Police Department, Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) launched an investigation into the death of a female victim identified as Angel Nichole Stout, 25, of Graceville, Fla.
Fatal crash on State Road 73 in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, two people are dead after a crash in Calhoun County Sunday afternoon. Troopers say a woman from Georgia was driving north on State Road 73 when she crossed over the center line and hit another car going the opposite way. Troopers say both drivers died in the head-on collision.
Victim identified in Hartford death investigation
HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - The victim in a Hartford death investigation has now been identified. Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson tells News4 that the victim is 25-year-old, Angel Nicole Stout. Several law enforcement agencies are on the scene assisting with the investigation. This is a developing story and will be...
Double murder investigation in Holmes Co., Dothan victim
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — The Dothan Police Department and the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an apparent double murder. Two bodies were recovered in Holmes County, Florida, off Long Round Bay Road Friday. At least one of the two people who died is believed to be from Dothan. According to Holmes County Sheriff, […]
UPDATE: 1 dead after Dale County fire
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The deadly house fire in Dale County early Sunday morning is still an active investigation. The house fire killed one man and sent a mother and son to the hospital. The mother was released from Flowers Hospital on Sunday, and the son was released...
Parking Lot Behind Federal Courthouse Temporarily Closed
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The parking lot, behind the Federal Courthouse on N. Foster Street, will be closed on Tuesday, August 2 through Friday, August 12. Dothan Utilities will be working in the area during this time. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and...
Annual Wausau Possum Fest is back
WAUSAU, Fla. (WMBB) — A long-time favorite annual tradition is back for another year next weekend: the 53rd annual Wausau Possum Festival and Funday. On Friday, August 5, there will be a concert with Cory Keefe and Highway 20 Band beginning at 6:00 p.m. Then, at 7:00 p.m. is the famous Possum King and Queen […]
Hundreds flock to Jackson County back-to-school drive
COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB) — The new school year is right around the corner and Jackson County kids received quite the helping hand. Ruffle Gang hosted its 5th annual back-to-school event in Cottondale on Saturday. Hundreds of people lined up to get their hands on free school supplies, including backpacks, pens, pencils, binders, headphones, and Kleenex. […]
Victim identified in Enterprise shooting
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The victim in Tuesday’s late morning shooting has been identified. Hadden Townsend, 16, of Enterprise was shot and killed by a gunshot wound to the head, according to officials. The Enterprise Police department is currently investigating the case as a homicide. Stay with WDHN...
