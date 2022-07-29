Fun Motorcycle Ride for a Fantastic Cause Happening in Ocean County, NJ

1057thehawk.com
My View of the Amazing Kites at Kite Fest at Jenkinson’s in Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
It is a truly amazing festival and it's happening today (8/2/22) at Jenkinson's Boardwalk in beautiful Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey. This is one event this summer you do not want to miss on the beach. The event is Kite Fest and it's happening today (8/2/22) from 11 am to...
Still a Chance to Catch a Summer Concert in Ship Bottom LBI
I look forward to this every year in beautiful Ship Bottom on Long Beach Island. Thursday nights the music comes alive, the community comes out, and there's lots of excitement with the sun setting over LBI. The Summer Thursday Concerts in Ship Bottom take place at the Waterfront Park located...
Wow! Watch dolphins swim with paddleboarders in Shrewsbury River
Mike Schulze says it was a "once in a lifetime" experience. He was in a group of paddleboarders who often take to the Shrewsbury River to enjoy the sunrise and the sounds of nature. On Sunday, they were joined by a small pod of dolphins. The dolphins playfully swam alongside...
Get Sandy When You Build The Most EPIC Sandcastle In Brigantine, NJ
Everybody has a list of things they want to accomplish during their time spent with their toes in the sand. That accomplishment might be getting a good suntan and a solid nap in for the majority of adults. Kids, however, have their whole beach day planned out even before setting foot there.
Get In Good With Santa At McLoone’s Annual Charity Clambake In Long Branch, New Jersey
The summer is flying and I know that because it is already almost time for the 15th Annual Holiday Express Sunset Benefit Clambake! YUM!. The event raises money to bring music, food, gifts, financial support, and friendship to those who need it the most during the holiday season as well as throughout the year.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: BRAZEN THIEF STEALS ALL FUR ONE PET RESCUE AND ADOPTION DONATION BIN
We are posting this theft for All Fur One Pet Rescue and Pet Adoption in Toms River. Please contact the Toms River police department with any leads. An individual in a white Jeep with blacked out plates STOLE our donation bin that was located in the back of the building of our rescue facility by our back door.
NJ shore treasure is undergoing a $2M restoration
MARGATE CITY — A Jersey Shore treasure continues to undergo a more than $2.2 million restoration project that started almost a year ago and will hopefully be wrapped up in early fall. While a total replacement of the outer skin and rotted wood underneath is going on, the six-story...
Cops bust huge illegal weekend parties at N.J. quarry with ATVs, personal watercraft
Police in Manchester broke up large gatherings at a private quarry over the weekend where hundreds illegally gathered to ride ATVs, watercraft and dirt bikes in what cops described as “ongoing quality of life and safety issues.”. Manchester police were called to site where the former Heritage Minerals shut...
South River, NJ, bans traditional school backpacks and book bags
The South River School District is banning traditional backpacks, book bags and other gear to transport classroom materials to and from school at all grade levels. In a letter to parents, Superintendent Sylvia Zircher called it an "extra measure in keeping prohibited items from entering our schools." The school will...
Local Celebrity Wishes Asbury Park, NJ Institution a Happy Anniversary
I always think it's cool when a celebrity still embraces their roots. For example, there are countless stories of Keanu Reeves sitting and talking with fans and not trying to rush out of the conversation. Or Will Smith, who still shows love for his hometown of Philadelphia. Celebrities from New...
World’s toughest turtle? Survivor among 8 returned to ocean at Jersey Shore
POINT PLEASANT BEACH (AP) — If what doesn't kill you truly makes you stronger, then Titan is the strongest turtle in the ocean. The juvenile Loggerhead turtle has been gashed by a boat propeller, had part of his front flipper bitten off by a shark, and was being attacked by a different shark when two New Jersey fishermen intervened, saved him and called Sea Turtle Recovery, a group that rescues and rehabilitates turtles before returning them to the ocean.
5 Locally Sold Lottery Tickets Worth $10K
JERSEY SHORE – Three Ocean County and two Monmouth County lottery tickets won the third-tier prize of the recent Mega Millions drawing. The tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, each winning the $10,000 prize. The winning numbers for the July 29 drawing were: 13, 36, 45, 57, and 67. The Gold Mega Ball was 14, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.
Spirit Halloween movie trailer gets sneak peek in NJ location
A good time was had by all, both living or dead, at a special event held at the flagship Spirit Halloween location in Egg Harbor Township. The event celebrated the upcoming release of “Spirit Halloween: The Movie” and gave a sneak peek of the official movie trailer which hadn’t even been released yet.
Enjoy rock and roll with cookies and brownies at Confections of a Rock$tar bakery in Asbury Park, NJ
Who is your favorite drummer of all time? Phil Collins, Dave Grohl, Neal Peart, Keith Moon, John Bonham, Vinnie Paul, someone else?. At Confections of a Rock$tar bakery on Cookman Avenue in Asbury Park, you can have that debate while enjoying something sweet to eat. The owner, Kimmee Masi, has...
ALERT CENTER: Ocean County swimming beach closed today due to lifeguard shortage
The swimming beach at A. Paul King County Park in Manahawkin will be closed today due to a lifeguard shortage.
Toddler drowns in Linden, NJ backyard pool
LINDEN — A 2-year-old boy drowned Sunday afternoon in a backyard pool at his grandmother's house. Linden police spokesman Chrisopher Guenther said family members found the toddler in the pool on McKinley Avenue around 5:15 p.m. and began administering CPR after getting him out. The boy was taken to Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth where he was pronounced dead a short while later.
Special-needs adults van collides with prison van in NJ
WESTAMPTON — Ten people were taken to hospitals Monday morning when a can carrying special-needs passengers collided with a prison van. Westampton Police Chief Stephen Ent said that the Friends for Cyrus van ran a stop sign at the intersection of Jacksonville Road and Oxmead Road around 9:35 a.m. It struck the Department of Corrections van. There is also a flashing red and yellow light over the intersection.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: OCPO REMEMBERS DETECTIVE TINA RAMBO
Today our hearts are heavy as we remember Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Tina Rambo. Detective Rambo perished, while on duty, in a motor vehicle accident on August 1, 2011. In her 10 years with the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, Detective Rambo was a tireless advocate for children. Our child advocacy center – “Tina’s House,” was dedicated in her honor in 2014 and continues to be a place where victims of abuse can feel safe and secure. Our thoughts and prayers are with Detective Rambo and her family today. You are missed.
Furry Felines Roam Free in This Cool Cat Room in Toms River, NJ
I can't believe I didn't know about his place sooner. Ever since my pet rabbit died a few years back, I've been missing having a furry friend around the apartment. However, since I'm a renter and live in a small apartment, adopting an animal hasn't really been an option. It's...
Amazing, The Cost of Fireworks in New Jersey Isn’t Quite What You’d Expect
Fireworks and the Jersey Shore go together like Pork Roll, egg and cheese. Love them or hate them, fireworks are a core form of entertainment along the Seaside Heights boardwalk all summer long. Every Wednesday during the summer the skies light up with a fantastic display that launches off right...
