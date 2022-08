NORMAN – Oklahoma women's golf head coach Veronique Drouin-Luttrell announced the promotion of Ryan Sirman from assistant to associate head coach Monday. Sirman, a former Sooners standout for the men's team, started his career with his alma mater in 2018 and has aided in the development of the program alongside Drouin-Luttrell. During his four-year span as an assistant coach, the Sooners have recorded four of the top seven stroke averages in program history.

NORMAN, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO