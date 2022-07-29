Updated eastern Kentucky road closures

foxlexington.com
Related
clayconews.com
Island Creek in Clay County, Kentucky overflows Its Banks / From "Lamb to Lion" WHY?
MANCHESTER, KY (August 2, 2022) - As communities in Clay County begin with the recovery phase following the tragic flooding events of this past week, ClayCoNews Publisher, Ron Curry reached out to a family on U.S. 421 North in the Island Creek community for a statement and permission to video the personal devastation they experienced as the result of a sudden high water event at their location. They agreed but specifically said: "We do not want our own property losses to detract from the losses of others or the unfortunate and ultimate loss of human life."
WLKY.com
AERIALS: An overhead look at eastern Kentucky communities ravaged by flooding
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — It's going to be a long road to recovery for Kentucky's Appalachian communities plagued by deadly flooding in late July. The region was swamped by more than 8 inches of rain in 48 hours and more rain came days later. After the catastrophe hit one...
spectrumnews1.com
Perry County Sheriff talks challenges of rescue efforts after Eastern Ky. floods
HAZARD, Ky. — It’s been a disaster on a scale Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle has never seen before. “The Ohio River is about how big the Troublesome Creek got up to that night and it just don’t fit,” Sheriff Engle said. What You Need To...
Powell County funeral home offers free funeral services for flood victims
Donation drop-off sites and fundraising efforts have kicked off across the state as dozens of individuals, organizations and businesses try to help survivors of last week’s deadly flooding.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eastern Ky. school districts report severe flood damage to buildings, communities
Districts reported multiple school buildings flooded, some beyond repair. They’re also mourning the deaths of staff and at least one student.
Floyd County woman loses $200k in flood damages
FLOYD, KY (WOWK) — Many homes in Floyd County sit vacant right now as people have evacuated following last week’s storms, but one resident decided to stick it out to deal with the damages. Janice Davis owns five mobile homes in the Cow Creek area where families with around 30 children collectively were all displaced […]
wtloam.com
KSP Announces Traffic Safety Checkpoints
The Kentucky State Police, London Post which provides coverage for Clay, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne and Whitley counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in an effort to enforce traffic laws, especially seatbelt adherence, sobriety, insurance and registration violations. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoints location can be found at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post-locations/post-11/post-11-checkpoints/
A storied Kentucky coal town ‘dissolves’ to save itself, others across the commonwealth may follow
The mayor of Blackey stepped down years ago. The city council dwindled down to nothing. No one stepped up to replace them. Though the former coal camp town still has an active community, politically, it was defunct. No one had been running the town for years. With no one to oversee the dispensation of municipal road funds and coal severance, the city’s services fell into disrepair.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wymt.com
One Knott County flood victim identified
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One flood victim in Knott County was identified. According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, 50-year-old Eva Nicole “Nikki” Slone was killed during Thursday morning’s flood. Her daughter, Misty Franklin, said Slone went out in the floodwater to check on an elderly friend. Slone...
foxlexington.com
Inmate escapes from Madison County custody
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State Police are searching for an escaped inmate in Madison County. Police said 43-year-old Billy Lowe, from Gray, walked away from the Bluegrass Career and Development Center on Sunday. Lowe was serving a sentence for manufacturing methamphetamine. He is described as being a...
Video: Dogs in flooded Kentucky shelter ‘very upset;’ Renewed flood threat
Video shows dogs at an eastern Kentucky animal shelter that were “unhappy and very upset” after waters from deadly flooding in the region rushed into the building.
wnky.com
Local organizations help flooding disaster in Eastern Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Nicki Rippy, is living through a nightmare in Virgie, Kentucky. “It washed away quite a bit of our driveway, it washed away the ends of our yard,” said Rippy. She is one of the many people impacted by the flooding in eastern Kentucky. She also says she’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
salyersvilleindependent.com
Fatal motorcycle crash in Johnson
EAST POINT – A former Magoffin County man died as a result of a single vehicle motorcycle accident in Johnson County over the weekend. Kentucky State Police Post 9 responded to the wreck, called in just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, at the intersection of US 23 and Skate Road in the East Point area of Johnson County.
Floyd Co. home burns down due to power outage from storms
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A Floyd County home completely burned down due to a massive power outage from heavy rain and flooding. Emergency crews have been battling the flames inside the home all morning Saturday at the corner of Cow Creek Road and Jan Davis Drive. Responders were still trying to extinguish the flames […]
AP PHOTOS: Kentucky counts the dead, braces for more floods
Amid a climbing death toll, frantic searches for the missing and the daunting cleanup of mud-soaked homes and businesses, Kentucky authorities braced for the possibility of more storms and flash floods Sunday. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on NBC’s “Meet The Press” that the death toll had risen by one...
foxlexington.com
Madison County inmate dead, autopsy could take days
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — An inmate has been pronounced deceased following reported health problems while incarcerated in the Madison County Detention Center. Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison told FOX 56 that the victim has been identified as 57-year-old William Randolph Martin. Cornelison said that he had been complaining of shortness of breath before suffering cardiac arrest and was unable to be revived around 3 a.m. Sunday.
wymt.com
Curfew issued for Breathitt County, sheriff says
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Breathitt County Sheriff John Hollan tells WYMT the county will be under a curfew due to looters. He said the curfew begins Sunday night. Until the curfew is lifted, it is from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily. He said emergency personnel and those with...
wymt.com
Coroner: Three deaths confirmed in Breathitt County
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Breathitt County Coroner, Hargis Epperson, confirmed three people have been found dead due to flooding. This brings the state total to 22. There are 14 confirmed deaths in Knott County, one death in Perry County, two deaths in Letcher County and two deaths in Clay County.
wymt.com
KSP investigating deadly crash in Rockcastle County
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a deadly crash in Rockcastle County. Shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, officials responded to a three-car crash on KY-461 Lake Cumberland Road. One person was killed in the crash. According to police, 22-year-old Austin R. Smith...
WKYT 27
Many ARH employees lost everything in flood, some unaccounted for
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials with Appalachian Regional Healthcare said 61 employees in southeast Kentucky have lost everything, many including their homes. They also say 30 employees are unaccounted for. They’re hoping this is just because communication is down and they can’t get in touch. ARH is...
Comments / 0