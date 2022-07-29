ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Masters and Lamon agree they would have objected to 2020 presidential certification

By Vaughn Hillyard
NBC News
 4 days ago
Comments / 60

Truthsocialiopath
1d ago

So they admit they'd both willingly take part in High Treason against the United States of America. Shouldn't that automatically disqualify them?

Reply(2)
10
Sean Loingsigh
2d ago

The only concern that the likes of Hawley and Cruz and their "constituents" had was their disappointment in the election loss handed to their "former guy." So, they flailed about, kicking and screaming of the false claims of how the election was stolen. That's it, in a nutshell.

Reply(1)
6
Rhonda
3d ago

If you’re tired of our tax dollars going to support foreign governments instead of Americans. If you’re tired of the high gas prices. If you’re tired not being able to find a simple grocery item, that you bought in the past. Vote RED (Remove Every Democrat) 🇺🇸

Reply(14)
16
