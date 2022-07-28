www.tigerdroppings.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
getthecoast.com
Destin Chef to represent Florida in Seafood Cook-Off
Did you miss me? My family went on a vacation to the Homosassa area a week ago and I’ve been playing catch-up ever since. Thanks for your patience and the emails wondering “what happened” to the mornings newsletters. It’s Monday, and we have some news to go...
30a-tv.com
DESTIN CHEF AL MASSA CHOSEN TO REPRESENT FLORIDA IN GREAT AMERICAN SEAFOOD COOK-OFF
Destin’s Chef Al Massa of Brotula’s Seafood House and Steamer will face 13 other chefs from around the country for the title King or Queen of American Seafood in the 18th Annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off. To be eligible to compete in the event, chefs must either hold the current title of King or Queen of Seafood or be appointed by the lieutenant governor of their respective state or territory.
wuwf.org
The Social Portal: Things to do in August
Get happy during Pensacola Happy Hour at Museum Plaza, 120 Church Street downtown. Actually, it’s happy hours — 5 until 8 pm. If the comedy doesn’t make you merry, there is live music, a deejay, vendors, giveaways and more. Baptist Healthcare will also be on site for wellness checks to make sure you are healthy and happy moving forward. This event happens every Friday until September 2. For more info call 778-8158.
emeraldcoastmagazine.com
Cajun Cuisine and Hospitality
Conceived and developed in New Orleans, the Ruby Slipper Cafe in Destin is the company’s 21st location. It occupies the freestanding building at 34902 Emerald Coast Parkway that was once the home of Graffiti & The Funky Blues Shack. “We had been looking at Destin for years,” said co-founder...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wuwf.org
Northwest Florida is home to 24 food deserts
According to the USDA’s most recent food access research report, 12.8% of Americans — more than 39 million people — live in food deserts. A food desert can be defined as a geographic area where residents may have low income and low access to healthy foods. “A...
thebamabuzz.com
Gulf Shores is a better vacation spot than Destin, Florida, says Washington Post article—find out why
It’s prime time for a lovely summer vacation, and according to an article by Erin Gifford for The Washington Post, travelers looking for a taste of sunshine should head to Gulf Shores over Destin, Florida. Read on to see why. Soak up the peace and quiet. From party boats...
Annual Wausau Possum Fest is back
WAUSAU, Fla. (WMBB) — A long-time favorite annual tradition is back for another year next weekend: the 53rd annual Wausau Possum Festival and Funday. On Friday, August 5, there will be a concert with Cory Keefe and Highway 20 Band beginning at 6:00 p.m. Then, at 7:00 p.m. is the famous Possum King and Queen […]
getnews.info
30A’S Highest Income Producing Property Hits The Market At $18.99MM
113-A Sandy Shores Court in Seacrest, FL is 30A’s highest income producing property YTD with over $1MM in rental revenue and is listed for sale at $18.99MM by Corcoran Reverie. Corcoran Reverie, a high-end real estate brokerage and an affiliate of Corcoran Group LLC, brings 113-A Sandy Shores Court...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Houston Chronicle
On the Gulf of Mexico, look to Gulf Shores, Ala., over Destin, Fla.
- Destin offers gorgeous beaches and one of the state's largest water parks. Emerald green waters, sugary white-sand beaches and warm, salty breezes draw sun-seeking travelers to Destin, Fla., on the Gulf Coast. The resort area offers plenty to do: sand-castle-building classes, party boats, dolphin cruises and Big Kahuna's, a massive water park that has slides, a lazy river, a wave pool and even a miniature golf course with several tumbling waterfalls.
musicfestnews.com
Moon Crush 2023 Preliminary Line-Up Announced
Based at the Seascape Resort in Miramar Beach, Florida next April, the upcoming version of the “Music Vacation” festival will include a number of top names: JJ Grey and Mofro, the Avett Brothers, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Marcus King, Trampled By Turtles, Black Crowes and more to be added. The unique beach-based festival provides spacious reserved seating areas known as coves (Contained Outdoor Viewing Environment), available for groups of 2, 4, or 6. Food and drinks can be delivered directly to your cove. Coves may be purchased with local accommodations in a package as an option. There are also day passes available. Daytime outdoor activities like paddleboarding, ocean kayaking and fishing provide a real vacation experience for you , your friends and family.
WJHG-TV
PCB city leaders discuss legalizing food deliveries on the sandy beaches
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Food delivery services are as popular as ever. But did you know it is illegal to have your order delivered onto the sandy beaches in Panama City Beach? Code enforcement regulates these types of deliveries on a daily basis. However, city leaders are talking...
Memphis woman fights to save arm after boating accident
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A trip with friends to Destin, Florida turned into a nightmare for a Memphis woman after her arm was nearly severed in a boating accident. The 22-year-old fell off of a pontoon boat and was sucked into its spinning propellers. Friends are now rallying around her to help her pay for costly […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Five Floridians Made Millionaires By Mega Millions Drawing
Jackpot winner sold in the Chicago suburbs
mypanhandle.com
Summerfest 2022 in Downtown Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Live music fans are in for a treat this weekend, as Summerfest showcases all types of bands, from rock and hip-hop to punk and metal. 27 acts from all over the U.S., including several local bands, are playing on two stages Saturday, July 30th at Mosey’s on Grace Avenue.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Seaside (FL)
In search of fun things to do in Seaside, FL? If yes, you are in the right place. An unincorporated town, Seaside is nestled between Destin and Panama City Beach in Walton County, Florida State, United States. The actualization of Seaside began in 1946 as an idea of one man,...
waltonoutdoors.com
Mangroves in the Western Panhandle
Mangroves in the northern Gulf of Mexico are a relatively new thing for most coastal counties. Some residents are aware they are arriving and are not concerned. Some are aware and are actually excited about it. Some are aware and are concerned. Some are not aware. And others have no idea what a mangrove is. Let’s start with that group.
Woman paralyzed after jumping off boat in Florida
A woman was pulled from waters off Okaloosa Island Sunday after she jumped off a boat into shallow water and was paralyzed, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.
2022 Jay Peanut Festival canceled due to continued hardships
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Jay Peanut Festival in Santa Rosa County has been cancelled for 2022 due to lingering storm damage and a death in the family. That’s according to a Facebook post Friday morning from the Jay Peanut Festival. The festival has been around since 1990 created in honor of the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
One lucky person hoping to win billion dollar lottery jackpot
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL. (WALA) - Someone out there is hoping to have their billion-dollar dream come true. Hopeful winners waited all day Friday for the numbers to be announced for the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot. The cash payout is $747 million. Workers at one Escambia County, Florida shop told...
niceville.com
Health advisory issued for parks in Destin, Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – A health advisory has been issued for Marler Park and Wayside Park of Fort Walton Beach and Clement Taylor Park, Henderson State Park, and James Lee Park of Destin by the Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOH-Okaloosa), it said in a statement.
Comments / 0