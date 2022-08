In yet another retro-cool comeback for the area, the Tail o’ the Pup is back up and running at 8512 Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood. After years of back and forth, the quirkily shaped hot dog stand made its grand debut today at its new address, located right next to Shake Shack. The new Pup comes complete with indoor-outdoor seating, menu additions that include beer and wine and an extra dose of plaque-commemorated history: In 1971, the Doors recorded their hit song “L.A. Woman” in the same building the expanded eatery now occupies.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO