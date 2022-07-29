Headlines: Two Shot During Robbery at Reseda Tattoo Parlor Party; Local Man Gets New Sixth Street Bridge Ink

I’m aware that a guy who looks like me, with a beard that looks like mine, writing about tea raises a few questions. As the two of us meet for tea tips, on a website born out of taco-worship, I hope you’ll give me a shot because we’re going to be here awhile. If it helps make this less awkward for all of us, I lived in Chongqing, China, for two years, have in-laws in Japan and, in full disclosure, manned the front desk at Tea Master in Little Tokyo most Friday nights from 2017-2019.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO