ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Headlines: Two Shot During Robbery at Reseda Tattoo Parlor Party; Local Man Gets New Sixth Street Bridge Ink

By L.A. TACO
LATACO
LATACO
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.lataco.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

UCLA Grad Student Brianna Kupfer Suffered 26 Stab Wounds In Brazen Daytime Attack, Autopsy Results Reveal

Autopsy results reveal that UCLA graduate student Brianna Kupfer was stabbed 26 times at a luxury Los Angeles furniture store in January, PEOPLE has learned. On Jan. 13, after 1 p.m., Kupfer was working by herself at the Croft House furniture store on North La Brea Ave. in Hancock Park when Shawn Laval Smith, 31, came into the store and fatally stabbed her, the Los Angeles Police Department said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
randomlengthsnews.com

Man Shot Dead in San Pedro

A man was shot and killed early in the morning in San Pedro on August 1. Police responded to reports of a shooting on the 400 block of Westmont Drive at around 6:53 a.m., LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes said. Arriving officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was declared dead at the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mission Hills, CA
City
El Segundo, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Bernardino, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Reseda, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Man found shot to death inside vehicle in Sunland

An investigation is underway after a man was found with a fatal gunshot wound inside a vehicle in Sunland early Tuesday. Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 8100 block of Foothill Boulevard around 12:45 a.m., a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said. A parked vehicle was found at the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LAPD seeks public's help solving man’s mysterious death in Tujunga

TUJUNGA, Calif. - The Los Angeles Police Department sought the public’s assistance with information in helping solve a man’s mysterious death in Tujunga overnight. Officers responded to the scene in the 8100 block of Foothill Boulevard, near the intersection of McVine Avenue, just before 1 a.m. after someone reported what appeared to be a person sleeping in their car in the driver's seat.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lourdes Grobet
Person
Tyga
LATACO

L.A. TACO’s Ultimate Guide to Tea, Boba, & Kombucha in Los Angeles

I’m aware that a guy who looks like me, with a beard that looks like mine, writing about tea raises a few questions. As the two of us meet for tea tips, on a website born out of taco-worship, I hope you’ll give me a shot because we’re going to be here awhile. If it helps make this less awkward for all of us, I lived in Chongqing, China, for two years, have in-laws in Japan and, in full disclosure, manned the front desk at Tea Master in Little Tokyo most Friday nights from 2017-2019.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Homeless man shot in Boyle Heights

Boyle Heights -- A man was wounded early this morning in a shooting, police said. The shooting occurred at about 5 a.m. in the 1800 block of Bridge Street, said Officer Matthew Cruz of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section. News That Hits Home. The Eastsider needs your...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Tattoos#Shooting#Drug Abuse#Two Shot#Violent Crime#Lacma#Cbs#Libertad#Nbc#Lsb Ktla#Hispanic#Mexican
KTLA

12-year-old boy struck by stray bullet in South L.A., police say

A 12-year-old boy was transported to the hospital Saturday evening after he was apparently struck by a stray bullet in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Century Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police say a 12-year-old boy was inside his home when […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Tattoo
Laist.com

LA Neighborhood Love, CA Apartments Costs, LGBTQ+ Artists And Beyoncé.

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. Good morning, L.A. It’s Monday, August...
foxla.com

Passenger dies in Hollywood crash

LOS ANGELES - Two vehicles collided Saturday in Hollywood, killing a passenger. The crash occurred at 1:54 a.m. at Santa Monica Boulevard and Gower Street, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. One vehicle was turning left from Santa Monica onto Gower when it crossed in front of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

LATACO

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
764K+
Views
ABOUT

L.A.'s favorite local news source. Authentic news from the streets to your favorite restaurants. Celebrating the taco lifestyle and keeping Los Angeles informed.

 https://www.lataco.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy