Headlines: Two Shot During Robbery at Reseda Tattoo Parlor Party; Local Man Gets New Sixth Street Bridge Ink

Headlines: Bengal Tiger Charges Into Taquería In Mexico; LAPD Footage Shows Cop Shooting Less-Than-Lethal Round at Downtown Punk Show
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —A study of over 36,000 adults finds that having just one alcoholic drink a day is linked with reductions...
nypressnews.com
UCLA grad student stabbed 26 times during broad daylight attack, report says
A UCLA graduate student murdered during a solo shift at a luxury furniture store in Los Angeles was stabbed 26 times during the brazen broad daylight attack earlier this year. The gruesome revelation was made in the an autopsy report on the slaying of Brianna Kupfer, obtained by ABC 7 some six months after her death.
UCLA Grad Student Brianna Kupfer Suffered 26 Stab Wounds In Brazen Daytime Attack, Autopsy Results Reveal
Autopsy results reveal that UCLA graduate student Brianna Kupfer was stabbed 26 times at a luxury Los Angeles furniture store in January, PEOPLE has learned. On Jan. 13, after 1 p.m., Kupfer was working by herself at the Croft House furniture store on North La Brea Ave. in Hancock Park when Shawn Laval Smith, 31, came into the store and fatally stabbed her, the Los Angeles Police Department said.
randomlengthsnews.com
Man Shot Dead in San Pedro
A man was shot and killed early in the morning in San Pedro on August 1. Police responded to reports of a shooting on the 400 block of Westmont Drive at around 6:53 a.m., LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes said. Arriving officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was declared dead at the scene.
Man found shot to death inside vehicle in Sunland
An investigation is underway after a man was found with a fatal gunshot wound inside a vehicle in Sunland early Tuesday. Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 8100 block of Foothill Boulevard around 12:45 a.m., a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said. A parked vehicle was found at the […]
Man in custody after firing shots that led to closure of Hollywood Farmers' Market
A man was in custody after he was seen on video firing shots in the area of the popular Hollywood Farmers' Market.
foxla.com
LAPD seeks public's help solving man’s mysterious death in Tujunga
TUJUNGA, Calif. - The Los Angeles Police Department sought the public’s assistance with information in helping solve a man’s mysterious death in Tujunga overnight. Officers responded to the scene in the 8100 block of Foothill Boulevard, near the intersection of McVine Avenue, just before 1 a.m. after someone reported what appeared to be a person sleeping in their car in the driver's seat.
foxla.com
Family suing Long Beach liquor store that sold to underage driver in crash that killed family of 3
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A lawsuit has been filed against the owners of a Long Beach liquor store in connection with the deaths of a family of three killed by a hit-and-run driver on Halloween 2019. In a statement, law firm Samer Habbas & Associates, PC announced the lawsuit against...
L.A. TACO’s Ultimate Guide to Tea, Boba, & Kombucha in Los Angeles
I’m aware that a guy who looks like me, with a beard that looks like mine, writing about tea raises a few questions. As the two of us meet for tea tips, on a website born out of taco-worship, I hope you’ll give me a shot because we’re going to be here awhile. If it helps make this less awkward for all of us, I lived in Chongqing, China, for two years, have in-laws in Japan and, in full disclosure, manned the front desk at Tea Master in Little Tokyo most Friday nights from 2017-2019.
theeastsiderla.com
Homeless man shot in Boyle Heights
Boyle Heights -- A man was wounded early this morning in a shooting, police said. The shooting occurred at about 5 a.m. in the 1800 block of Bridge Street, said Officer Matthew Cruz of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section. News That Hits Home. The Eastsider needs your...
WATCH: California Teen Gets Hand Stuck In Mall Escalator
'I don’t know how this happened.'
Homeless man arrested in stabbing of another homeless man at Santa Monica Main Library: Police
After a homeless man was fatally stabbed in Santa Monica on Friday, another homeless man has been arrested for the killing, the Santa Monica Police Department said. The victim, who was not named, was stabbed twice at 7:18 p.m. in the north courtyard of the Santa Monica Main Library at 601 Santa Monica Blvd., police […]
Woman broke into L.A. home belonging to Why Don't We band member: report
A woman was arrested for breaking into a Los Angeles area home belonging to a member of the band, Why Don’t We, according to multiple reports.
Sixth Street Bridge: LAPD to increase security this weekend in effort to discourage dangerous antics
Councilman Kevin de León said people painting graffiti, doing donuts in their cars and even getting haircuts on the bridge need to start acting more maturely.
New Details Emerge Regarding Covina’s New Kalaveras Restaurant
The restaurant is also coming to Long Beach, Silver Lake, Montclair, and more
12-year-old boy struck by stray bullet in South L.A., police say
A 12-year-old boy was transported to the hospital Saturday evening after he was apparently struck by a stray bullet in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Century Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police say a 12-year-old boy was inside his home when […]
Laist.com
LA Neighborhood Love, CA Apartments Costs, LGBTQ+ Artists And Beyoncé.
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. Good morning, L.A. It’s Monday, August...
Suspicious Item Forces Closure of LAX Terminal 3, Snarls Traffic
Traffic in and around Los Angeles International Airport was snarled tonight when a suspicious item was discovered, prompting police to close Terminal 3.
Man dies after car crashes 50 feet off cliff in Chatsworth Reservoir
A 30-year-old man died after a crash along a cliff reportedly ejected him from his vehicle at least 50 feet down, authorities said. It’s unclear what caused the crash.
foxla.com
Passenger dies in Hollywood crash
LOS ANGELES - Two vehicles collided Saturday in Hollywood, killing a passenger. The crash occurred at 1:54 a.m. at Santa Monica Boulevard and Gower Street, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. One vehicle was turning left from Santa Monica onto Gower when it crossed in front of the...
