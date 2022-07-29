Massachusetts just banned hair discrimination. These twins helped pave the way.

www.sfgate.com
Washington voters weigh in on dozens of state primary races
Voters will also weigh in...
Sf Estuary Program To Receive $4.5M To Restore Water Quality, Habitat
Federal officials announced Monday that a program working to protect water quality in the San Francisco Bay will receive up to $4.5 million over five years to fund a variety of local water projects. The funds will come from a total of $132 million targeted to water projects nationwide from...
A New Threat to California Film, Television and Streaming Jobs (Opinion)
Enjoying the Golden Age of film and TV franchises? Legislation rapidly moving in Sacramento could bring it all to a crashing halt. Film, television, and streaming have never given us so much content to love. In 2021 alone, nearly 950 films entered production and 560 original scripted series were released to U.S. audiences – an all-time high. Many were created here in California.
GEICO closes all of its offices in California
Californians hoping to walk into a GEICO insurance office for their needs are out of luck.
2 found dead in charred car within California wildfire zone
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — At least two people have died from a raging California blaze that was among several menacing thousands of homes Monday in the Western U.S. Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle Sunday in the driveway of a home near the remote community of Klamath River, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The names of the victims and other details weren't immediately released.
Western flames spread, California sees its largest 2022 fire
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s...
California fire near Oregon border explodes, triggering flurry of evacuations
A Northern California fire broke out in the Klamath National Forest, about 14 miles south of the Oregon border, sending out a massive pyrocumulus cloud and triggering a flurry of evacuations
Maps: See where the McKinney Fire is burning in Northern California
The McKinney Fire broke out Friday afternoon in Northern California's Siskiyou County, northwest of the town of Yreka, and exploded overnight, triggering evacuations.
3 dead, 2 injured in Southern California multi-car crash
RIALTO, Calif. (AP) — A fiery crash involving several cars killed at least three people and injured two others Monday east of Los Angeles. The crash, which involved at least seven vehicles, took place shortly before 7 p.m. in front of a gas station in Rialto in San Bernardino County, authorities told KABC-TV.
Lightning spotted off coast of Marin as monsoonal moisture brings chance of thunderstorms to Bay Area
Monsoonal moisture from the desert Southwest pushed into Northern California overnight, bringing a chance for thunderstorms to the SF Bay Area.
CA WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 31, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... The Flood Advisory is cancelled for a portion of southwest. California, including the following county, Los Angeles. The heavy rain has ended. Arroyo and small stream flooding is no. longer an immediate threat. Showers...
CA WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 30, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... The Flood Advisory will expire at 3 PM PDT this afternoon for a. portion of Southern California, including the following county, San. Bernardino. The heavy rain has ended...
