Edina, MN

Lighthouse Night and Torchlight Concert Set for Aug. 14

edinamn.gov
 4 days ago
www.edinamn.gov

edinamn.gov

The Beau Baker Band at Centennial Lakes Park

The Beau Baker Band is a Minneapolis-based rock Americana band fronted by Beau Baker. The band is gaining traction in the local music scene as one of the Twin Cities' great new emerging artists, known for their lyrically vivid songs with intricate melodies. With the recent release of four singles, the band is leaning into festivals and larger venues as their popularity grows.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
edinamn.gov

Steve and Friends Puppet Show at Centennial Lakes Park

Steve Johnston has been performing ventriloquism since the age of seven. He has performed at schools, civic clubs, retirement centers, churches, radio and TV. His shows present a variety of family oriented comedy and educational material. Centennial Lakes Park features free children's concerts at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays...
EDINA, MN
edinamn.gov

Night to Unite

Each year, Edina neighborhoods join forces with communities statewide for the “Night to Unite” crime prevention event. Neighbors are encouraged to lock their doors, turn on outside lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors. Planning an event? Register by July 18 to request a visit from Police,...
EDINA, MN
edinamn.gov

City Council Meeting

The City Council meeting will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, due to Nite to Unite. Members of the public can watch the meeting live on Edina TV (Comcast Channels 813 or 16); Facebook.com/EdinaMN ; or the City’s “Watch a Meeting” web page at EdinaMN.gov/LiveMeetings. Members of the public can participate in public hearings scheduled for the meeting. Check the online agenda to get the call-in number and conference ID. After connecting to the conference, press *1 on your telephone keypad during the public hearing if you would like to speak. An operator will mute your line and place you into a queue until it is your turn to speak.
EDINA, MN

