Lighthouse Night and Torchlight Concert Set for Aug. 14

The City Council meeting will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, due to Nite to Unite. Members of the public can watch the meeting live on Edina TV (Comcast Channels 813 or 16); Facebook.com/EdinaMN ; or the City’s “Watch a Meeting” web page at EdinaMN.gov/LiveMeetings. Members of the public can participate in public hearings scheduled for the meeting. Check the online agenda to get the call-in number and conference ID. After connecting to the conference, press *1 on your telephone keypad during the public hearing if you would like to speak. An operator will mute your line and place you into a queue until it is your turn to speak.

EDINA, MN ・ 6 HOURS AGO