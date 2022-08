Save the Harbor/Save the Bay issued a mid-summer special report July 28th on beach posting and flagging accuracy on the Bay State’s ocean beaches owned by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Based on their review of 1,500 data points from 15 beaches from 2016 – 2021, the accuracy of postings required by the Department of Public Health on the Metropolitan Region’s public beaches ranged from a low of 0% to a maximum of 46%.

QUINCY, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO