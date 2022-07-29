ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waupaca County, WI

waupacanow.com

Felony meth charges filed

Police say Clintonville woman sold drugs to informant. Robynn S. Bark, 36, Clintonville, was charged on July 26 with three counts of distribution of methamphetamine and nine counts of felony bail jumping. According to the criminal complaint, Bark allegedly sold meth to a confidential informant working with Waupaca County deputies,...
CLINTONVILLE, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - July 31, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Sunday, July 31, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
spmetrowire.com

Police & Sheriff calls, July 29-30

Loiterer: Police were called to the 1400 block of Fourth Ave. at 8:07 a.m. when a 39-year-old man complained about a homeless man loitering around the apartment building. The man was gone when police arrived. Show me: A 34-year-old man was issued a written warning for failure to display his...
STEVENS POINT, WI
wwisradio.com

Fatal Hwy 54 Motorcycle Accident

On July 29, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were called to Hwy 54 near Panter Road in the Township of City Point. A caller stated that a man was laying in the road. Deputies arrived on scene and found that the man had been ejected from a vehicle during a one vehicle accident. An investigation found that the vehicle had entered the ditch while traveling west bound on Highway 54, and rolled. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

One dead, one in custody following strangulation in Shawano County

WESCOTT, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is in custody following the death of a 59-year-old woman on June 25, 2022, in the Town of Wescott. According to a release, around 4:13 a.m., the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a residence for a report of a woman who was not breathing. Despite lifesaving efforts, the woman was pronounced dead on the scene by the Shawano County Deputy Coroner.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin State Patrol to use aerial surveillance in 5 counties this week

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. -- In addition to keeping their eyes on the road, drivers in Wisconsin will have to watch the skies this week.Starting Tuesday, the Wisconsin State Patrol's Air Support Unit will fly overhead look for traffic violations in five counties.Tuesday, the patrol's pilots will monitor Interstate 94 in Waukesha County. The next day, Interstate 39 in Portage County will be the target. On Thursday, Highway 64 in St. Croix County and I-39/90 in Dane County will be surveilled. Highway 51 in Marathon County will have pilots overhead on Saturday."From the air it's much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively," the state patrol said. "When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop."  
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
MLive

Man stands on ATV and shoots himself while fleeing from DNR officers

DICKINSON COUNTY, MI – A man who allegedly pointed a rifle at Michigan conservation officers and then shot himself while fleeing on an ATV is facing several felony charges related to the incident, authorities announced. The 30-year-old man from Wausau, Wis., is recovering from the self-inflicted gunshot wound in...
WAUSAU, WI
Madison365

Appleton man arrested in assault of Black woman

An Appleton man is in custody after an apparently unprovoked attack against a Black woman Friday afternoon, some of which the victim caught on video. Police say Steven Huss, 54, turned himself in and was arrested Friday evening for battery and robbery with use of force. Natasha Fuller, 22, said...
APPLETON, WI
news8000.com

Nekoosa man killed in rollover crash in Jackson County

CITY POINT, Wis. (WKBT) — A 28-year-old Nekoosa, Wis., man was killed Friday when he was ejected from the vehicle he was driving on Hwy. 54 near in the Township of City Point, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Zachary A. Ross died in the one-vehicle crash,...
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
waupacanow.com

Calling 911

• July 26 – A Fremont woman on Jefferson St. reported being stalked by a man. Fremont police had warned the man in the past. She was advised to get a restraining order. • July 26 – An unknown caller reported he was being harassed by his girlfriend. She was accusing him of cheating.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man found dead during SWAT situation near Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound during a SWAT situation near Fond du Lac Monday. The Sheriff’s Office says the situation was located at a private residence on Niagara Lane in the town of Taycheedah, northeast of Fond du Lac.
FOND DU LAC, WI
seehafernews.com

Details Released Regarding Fatal Crash Early Last Week

The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office has released some additional details surrounding the fatal crash last week Monday (July 25th) which resulted in the death of a New Holstein man. According to Deputy reports, 33-year-old Amanda Hall of Sheboygan was traveling north on County Highway A in Calumet County when...
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Driver cited after rear-ending chipper in Wrightstown

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A worker for Wrightstown’s Department of Public Works was released from a hospital after a vehicle rear-ended the chipper. The Wrightstown Police Department posted about a rear-ending incident involving a driver getting cited for inattentive driving on its Facebook page. Officials said that a Department of Public Works (DPW) employee was sent to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Squabble over picking up tools at Brown County job site leads to hit & run charges

LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – A disturbance about picking up tools at a job site in Lawrence lead to an Oconto Falls man allegedly hitting a coworker with his vehicle. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 20-year-old Matthew Loberger is facing three charges from the incident. On July 28, an officer with the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department was notified of a possible hit-and-run that caused a person to go to the hospital.
LAWRENCE, WI
whby.com

Hortonville man killed in Milwaukee crash

MILWAUKEE, Wis–A Marquette University student from Hortonville dies after being hit by a car in Milwaukee. The victim, identified as Payton Claybaugh, was hit while walking on the Marquette Interchange Sunday. Claybaugh was a 2022 graduate of Marquette’s College of Health Sciences and a D-One student in the School...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wrcitytimes.com

Multiple agencies respond to multi-structure fire in Nekoosa

NEKOOSA – Two garages were total losses, and their adjacent homes suffered significant fire and water damage, in a weekend fire in Nekoosa. According to a press release from Chief Mike Hartje, the Nekoosa Fire Department was dispatched just after 6 p.m. on July 30 to a garage fire at 420 S. Section Street. Upon arrival, crews encountered a detached garage fully engulfed in flames and smoke, with fire quickly spreading to the home on the property, along with an adjacent house and detached garage at 412 S. Section St.
NEKOOSA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Over 15lbs of meth and cocaine seized in Outagamie County

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Several search warrants lead to over 15 pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine being seized across Outagamie County on Wednesday. According to a release, the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group – Drug Unit (LWAM) and Drug Enforcement Administration as well as the Appleton Police Department, Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, and Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation served six search warrants in the City of Appleton and the Town of Grand Chute.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI

