Felony meth charges filed
Police say Clintonville woman sold drugs to informant. Robynn S. Bark, 36, Clintonville, was charged on July 26 with three counts of distribution of methamphetamine and nine counts of felony bail jumping. According to the criminal complaint, Bark allegedly sold meth to a confidential informant working with Waupaca County deputies,...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - July 31, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Sunday, July 31, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
spmetrowire.com
Police & Sheriff calls, July 29-30
Loiterer: Police were called to the 1400 block of Fourth Ave. at 8:07 a.m. when a 39-year-old man complained about a homeless man loitering around the apartment building. The man was gone when police arrived. Show me: A 34-year-old man was issued a written warning for failure to display his...
wwisradio.com
Fatal Hwy 54 Motorcycle Accident
On July 29, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were called to Hwy 54 near Panter Road in the Township of City Point. A caller stated that a man was laying in the road. Deputies arrived on scene and found that the man had been ejected from a vehicle during a one vehicle accident. An investigation found that the vehicle had entered the ditch while traveling west bound on Highway 54, and rolled. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.
wearegreenbay.com
One dead, one in custody following strangulation in Shawano County
WESCOTT, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is in custody following the death of a 59-year-old woman on June 25, 2022, in the Town of Wescott. According to a release, around 4:13 a.m., the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a residence for a report of a woman who was not breathing. Despite lifesaving efforts, the woman was pronounced dead on the scene by the Shawano County Deputy Coroner.
Wisconsin State Patrol to use aerial surveillance in 5 counties this week
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. -- In addition to keeping their eyes on the road, drivers in Wisconsin will have to watch the skies this week.Starting Tuesday, the Wisconsin State Patrol's Air Support Unit will fly overhead look for traffic violations in five counties.Tuesday, the patrol's pilots will monitor Interstate 94 in Waukesha County. The next day, Interstate 39 in Portage County will be the target. On Thursday, Highway 64 in St. Croix County and I-39/90 in Dane County will be surveilled. Highway 51 in Marathon County will have pilots overhead on Saturday."From the air it's much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively," the state patrol said. "When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop."
Man stands on ATV and shoots himself while fleeing from DNR officers
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI – A man who allegedly pointed a rifle at Michigan conservation officers and then shot himself while fleeing on an ATV is facing several felony charges related to the incident, authorities announced. The 30-year-old man from Wausau, Wis., is recovering from the self-inflicted gunshot wound in...
Appleton man arrested in assault of Black woman
An Appleton man is in custody after an apparently unprovoked attack against a Black woman Friday afternoon, some of which the victim caught on video. Police say Steven Huss, 54, turned himself in and was arrested Friday evening for battery and robbery with use of force. Natasha Fuller, 22, said...
news8000.com
Nekoosa man killed in rollover crash in Jackson County
CITY POINT, Wis. (WKBT) — A 28-year-old Nekoosa, Wis., man was killed Friday when he was ejected from the vehicle he was driving on Hwy. 54 near in the Township of City Point, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Zachary A. Ross died in the one-vehicle crash,...
waupacanow.com
Calling 911
• July 26 – A Fremont woman on Jefferson St. reported being stalked by a man. Fremont police had warned the man in the past. She was advised to get a restraining order. • July 26 – An unknown caller reported he was being harassed by his girlfriend. She was accusing him of cheating.
WBAY Green Bay
Man found dead during SWAT situation near Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound during a SWAT situation near Fond du Lac Monday. The Sheriff’s Office says the situation was located at a private residence on Niagara Lane in the town of Taycheedah, northeast of Fond du Lac.
wearegreenbay.com
Vigil for man killed in 2017 held in Oshkosh, organizers demand police accountability
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Community members held a candlelight vigil outside of the Opera House Square in Oshkosh on Sunday to honor Isaiah Tucker who died five years ago in a police-involved shooting. According to event organizers, their mission was to educate others surrounding two things:. What happened on...
seehafernews.com
Details Released Regarding Fatal Crash Early Last Week
The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office has released some additional details surrounding the fatal crash last week Monday (July 25th) which resulted in the death of a New Holstein man. According to Deputy reports, 33-year-old Amanda Hall of Sheboygan was traveling north on County Highway A in Calumet County when...
whby.com
Suspect arrested in connection with alleged Shawano County murder
SHAWANO, Wis–The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office has a man in custody in connection with an alleged murder. Deputies found a 59-year old woman dead in a town of Wescott home back on June 25th. She had been strangled. Michael Ingold was arrested last week and is charged with...
wearegreenbay.com
Driver cited after rear-ending chipper in Wrightstown
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A worker for Wrightstown’s Department of Public Works was released from a hospital after a vehicle rear-ended the chipper. The Wrightstown Police Department posted about a rear-ending incident involving a driver getting cited for inattentive driving on its Facebook page. Officials said that a Department of Public Works (DPW) employee was sent to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
wearegreenbay.com
Squabble over picking up tools at Brown County job site leads to hit & run charges
LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – A disturbance about picking up tools at a job site in Lawrence lead to an Oconto Falls man allegedly hitting a coworker with his vehicle. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 20-year-old Matthew Loberger is facing three charges from the incident. On July 28, an officer with the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department was notified of a possible hit-and-run that caused a person to go to the hospital.
whby.com
Hortonville man killed in Milwaukee crash
MILWAUKEE, Wis–A Marquette University student from Hortonville dies after being hit by a car in Milwaukee. The victim, identified as Payton Claybaugh, was hit while walking on the Marquette Interchange Sunday. Claybaugh was a 2022 graduate of Marquette’s College of Health Sciences and a D-One student in the School...
wrcitytimes.com
Multiple agencies respond to multi-structure fire in Nekoosa
NEKOOSA – Two garages were total losses, and their adjacent homes suffered significant fire and water damage, in a weekend fire in Nekoosa. According to a press release from Chief Mike Hartje, the Nekoosa Fire Department was dispatched just after 6 p.m. on July 30 to a garage fire at 420 S. Section Street. Upon arrival, crews encountered a detached garage fully engulfed in flames and smoke, with fire quickly spreading to the home on the property, along with an adjacent house and detached garage at 412 S. Section St.
WLUC
Dickinson County prosecutor charges Wisconsin man now hospitalized after ATV chase with DNR conservation officers
DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - State law enforcement officers are seeking the extradition to Michigan of a Wisconsin man recovering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on several charges resulting from a July 22 incident in Dickinson County. According to a DNR press release, the 30-year-old Wausau man pointed a rifle...
wearegreenbay.com
Over 15lbs of meth and cocaine seized in Outagamie County
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Several search warrants lead to over 15 pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine being seized across Outagamie County on Wednesday. According to a release, the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group – Drug Unit (LWAM) and Drug Enforcement Administration as well as the Appleton Police Department, Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, and Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation served six search warrants in the City of Appleton and the Town of Grand Chute.
