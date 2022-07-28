ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Walton Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
getthecoast.com

Destin Chef to represent Florida in Seafood Cook-Off

Did you miss me? My family went on a vacation to the Homosassa area a week ago and I’ve been playing catch-up ever since. Thanks for your patience and the emails wondering “what happened” to the mornings newsletters. It’s Monday, and we have some news to go...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WREG

Memphis woman fights to save arm after boating accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A trip with friends to Destin, Florida turned into a nightmare for a Memphis woman after her arm was nearly severed in a boating accident. The 22-year-old fell off of a pontoon boat and was sucked into its spinning propellers. Friends are now rallying around her to help her pay for costly […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Walton Beach, FL
State
Alabama State
Local
Florida Traffic
Fort Walton Beach, FL
Traffic
WEAR

Report: Pensacola man chased, hit woman while holding infant child

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A man is charged with chasing and hitting a woman in Pensacola while holding an infant child. Keith Hollis, 37, of Pensacola, is in Escambia County Jail without bond on these domestic violence charges:. battery (two counts) false imprisonment. child abuse. The incident happened early Saturday morning...
PENSACOLA, FL
niceville.com

Two arrested following search of home in Niceville

NICEVILLE, Fla. – Two people have been arrested following the execution of a narcotics search warrant in Niceville, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the announcement, the search warrant was served at a residence on Edge Avenue. The OCSO said James Carnley, 48, was arrested...
NICEVILLE, FL
wuwf.org

Northwest Florida is home to 24 food deserts

According to the USDA’s most recent food access research report, 12.8% of Americans — more than 39 million people — live in food deserts. A food desert can be defined as a geographic area where residents may have low income and low access to healthy foods. “A...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

One lucky person hoping to win billion dollar lottery jackpot

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL. (WALA) - Someone out there is hoping to have their billion-dollar dream come true. Hopeful winners waited all day Friday for the numbers to be announced for the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot. The cash payout is $747 million. Workers at one Escambia County, Florida shop told...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Get Out#Gas Stations#Spanish Fort#Baptiste#Nuggets#Gas Prices#Lsu Fan Baton Rouge#Snarlington Estate#St Fan
tigerdroppings.com

Good Restaurants in Destin

Louisiana Lagniappe (seafood) Posted on 7/28/22 at 2:49 pm to St Jean The Baptiste. I like Louisiana Lagniappe. For Italian I like Mimo’s. Louis Louis is a fun place with good food. Cafe Thirty A is my favorite around there. I am going next week. Houston Astros Fan. Laredo,...
DESTIN, FL
WVNews

On the Gulf of Mexico, look to Gulf Shores, Ala., over Destin, Fla.

- Destin offers gorgeous beaches and one of the state’s largest water parks. Emerald green waters, sugary white-sand beaches and warm, salty breezes draw sun-seeking travelers to Destin, Florida, on the Gulf Coast. The resort area offers plenty to do: sand-castle-building classes, party boats, dolphin cruises and Big Kahuna’s, a massive water park that has slides, a lazy river, a wave pool and even a miniature golf course with several tumbling waterfalls.
DESTIN, FL
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Bonifay woman charged with murder of missing Dothan couple

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A Bonifay woman has been charged with murder in the deaths of a couple who went missing in Dothan in early July. According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Sheena Marie Thurman, 35, of Bonifay is facing one count of murder in Holmes County and one count in Dothan for the deaths of Shauna Terry and her boyfriend Damien Bell.
DOTHAN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Gas Price
waltonoutdoors.com

Mangroves in the Western Panhandle

Mangroves in the northern Gulf of Mexico are a relatively new thing for most coastal counties. Some residents are aware they are arriving and are not concerned. Some are aware and are actually excited about it. Some are aware and are concerned. Some are not aware. And others have no idea what a mangrove is. Let’s start with that group.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Atmore Advance

Atmore woman arrested on grand theft warrant out of Escambia County, Fla.

An Atmore woman was arrested on a grand theft warrant out of Escambia County, Fla., according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Tiffany Dale, 37, of Atmore, was placed under arrested on a warrant for grand theft. She was wanted by the ECSO’s office out of Florida.
ATMORE, AL
WMBB

Arrest made in apparent double murder investigation

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An arrest has been made in connection to an apparent double murder being investigated by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and Dothan Police Department. According to our sister station, WDHN, two bodies were recovered in near Bonifay off Long Round Bay Road on Friday. Authorities arrested 35-year-old Sheena Marie Thurman […]
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Hathaway Bridge blocked after vehicle rolls over

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — East bound lanes on the Hathaway Bridge are blocked after an accident occurred this evening. The far left lane is the only lane open for traffic. There was one person in the vehicle and they do not appear to have severe injuries, said Panama City Police Department.
PANAMA CITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy