www.tigerdroppings.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
getthecoast.com
Destin Chef to represent Florida in Seafood Cook-Off
Did you miss me? My family went on a vacation to the Homosassa area a week ago and I’ve been playing catch-up ever since. Thanks for your patience and the emails wondering “what happened” to the mornings newsletters. It’s Monday, and we have some news to go...
Memphis woman fights to save arm after boating accident
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A trip with friends to Destin, Florida turned into a nightmare for a Memphis woman after her arm was nearly severed in a boating accident. The 22-year-old fell off of a pontoon boat and was sucked into its spinning propellers. Friends are now rallying around her to help her pay for costly […]
WEAR
1 dead, another injured after crash on Miracle Strip Parkway in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- A pedestrian is dead and another is injured after a crash overnight Saturday in Fort Walton Beach. According to Fort Walton Beach police, Joel Burton, 42, was struck by a vehicle traveling east on Miracle Strip Parkway. Burton was pronounced dead at the scene. Another...
getthecoast.com
Pedestrian dies after being hit by a car crossing Highway 98 in Fort Walton Beach
The Fort Walton Beach Police Department is investigating a traffic crash which occurred Saturday night on Miracle Strip Parkway (US Hwy 98) near the Holiday Inn Express. The crash involved a vehicle that struck two pedestrians crossing the highway and resulted in one pedestrian fatality and injuries to the other pedestrian.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WEAR
Report: Pensacola man chased, hit woman while holding infant child
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A man is charged with chasing and hitting a woman in Pensacola while holding an infant child. Keith Hollis, 37, of Pensacola, is in Escambia County Jail without bond on these domestic violence charges:. battery (two counts) false imprisonment. child abuse. The incident happened early Saturday morning...
niceville.com
Two arrested following search of home in Niceville
NICEVILLE, Fla. – Two people have been arrested following the execution of a narcotics search warrant in Niceville, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the announcement, the search warrant was served at a residence on Edge Avenue. The OCSO said James Carnley, 48, was arrested...
wuwf.org
Northwest Florida is home to 24 food deserts
According to the USDA’s most recent food access research report, 12.8% of Americans — more than 39 million people — live in food deserts. A food desert can be defined as a geographic area where residents may have low income and low access to healthy foods. “A...
WALA-TV FOX10
One lucky person hoping to win billion dollar lottery jackpot
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL. (WALA) - Someone out there is hoping to have their billion-dollar dream come true. Hopeful winners waited all day Friday for the numbers to be announced for the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot. The cash payout is $747 million. Workers at one Escambia County, Florida shop told...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tigerdroppings.com
Good Restaurants in Destin
Louisiana Lagniappe (seafood) Posted on 7/28/22 at 2:49 pm to St Jean The Baptiste. I like Louisiana Lagniappe. For Italian I like Mimo’s. Louis Louis is a fun place with good food. Cafe Thirty A is my favorite around there. I am going next week. Houston Astros Fan. Laredo,...
WVNews
On the Gulf of Mexico, look to Gulf Shores, Ala., over Destin, Fla.
- Destin offers gorgeous beaches and one of the state’s largest water parks. Emerald green waters, sugary white-sand beaches and warm, salty breezes draw sun-seeking travelers to Destin, Florida, on the Gulf Coast. The resort area offers plenty to do: sand-castle-building classes, party boats, dolphin cruises and Big Kahuna’s, a massive water park that has slides, a lazy river, a wave pool and even a miniature golf course with several tumbling waterfalls.
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Bonifay woman charged with murder of missing Dothan couple
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A Bonifay woman has been charged with murder in the deaths of a couple who went missing in Dothan in early July. According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Sheena Marie Thurman, 35, of Bonifay is facing one count of murder in Holmes County and one count in Dothan for the deaths of Shauna Terry and her boyfriend Damien Bell.
niceville.com
Fort Walton Beach senior citizen charged with trafficking in opiates, oxycodone
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – A 65-year-old Fort Walton Beach woman has been charged with trafficking in narcotics, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) has announced. According to its statement, the OCSO arrested Kathryn Booker, 65, following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a residence on McFarlan Avenue.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
waltonoutdoors.com
Mangroves in the Western Panhandle
Mangroves in the northern Gulf of Mexico are a relatively new thing for most coastal counties. Some residents are aware they are arriving and are not concerned. Some are aware and are actually excited about it. Some are aware and are concerned. Some are not aware. And others have no idea what a mangrove is. Let’s start with that group.
WEAR
Santa Rosa County judge rules against Adams Sanitation servicing south Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Santa Rosa County judge has ruled against an Okaloosa County based sanitation company from providing services in southern Santa Rosa County. Adams Sanitation began providing service north of the Yellow River in 2021. Their competitor, Waste Pro, has an exclusive contract to service south...
getthecoast.com
Brooks Bridge Replacement Project will cause overnight lane closures the week of August 1-4
On Friday, July 29, 2022, the Florida Department of Transportation announced traffic impacts that will take place this week as part of the Brooks Bridge Replacement Project (read the latest). The traffic impacts will take place from Monday, August 1 through Thursday, August 4, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m....
Atmore Advance
Atmore woman arrested on grand theft warrant out of Escambia County, Fla.
An Atmore woman was arrested on a grand theft warrant out of Escambia County, Fla., according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Tiffany Dale, 37, of Atmore, was placed under arrested on a warrant for grand theft. She was wanted by the ECSO’s office out of Florida.
Arrest made in apparent double murder investigation
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An arrest has been made in connection to an apparent double murder being investigated by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and Dothan Police Department. According to our sister station, WDHN, two bodies were recovered in near Bonifay off Long Round Bay Road on Friday. Authorities arrested 35-year-old Sheena Marie Thurman […]
Woman falls off bow of pontoon boat, cut by propellor, Florida police say
DESTIN, Fla. — A woman visiting Florida learned a tough lesson about boat safety earlier this week. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s office, the 22-year-old woman suffered “very deep” cuts to her arm when she fell off a pontoon boat on Monday and was struck by a propeller, WKRG-TV reported.
niceville.com
Health advisory issued for parks in Destin, Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – A health advisory has been issued for Marler Park and Wayside Park of Fort Walton Beach and Clement Taylor Park, Henderson State Park, and James Lee Park of Destin by the Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOH-Okaloosa), it said in a statement.
mypanhandle.com
Hathaway Bridge blocked after vehicle rolls over
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — East bound lanes on the Hathaway Bridge are blocked after an accident occurred this evening. The far left lane is the only lane open for traffic. There was one person in the vehicle and they do not appear to have severe injuries, said Panama City Police Department.
Comments / 0