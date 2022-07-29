Footage Emerges Of Tearful Oleksandr Zinchenko's Emotional Farewell Speech To His Manchester City Teammates

www.sportbible.com
Footage Of Manchester City Players Being Furious With Virgil Van Dijk After Mohamed Salah's Penalty Has Emerged
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk managed to rile up Manchester City players with his reaction to Mohamed Salah's penalty in the Community Shield. Check out the footage below. The Reds ran out 3-1 winners in the annual season opener at the King Power Stadium on Saturday and it was Salah's...
Sadio Mane’s Childhood Friend Who Was ‘One Of Oldham’s Worst Strikers’ Signs For Bayern Munich
One of Sadio Mane’s best friends, Desire Segbe Azankpo has got himself a contract at Bayern Munich despite having a torrid spell in English football. Azankpo joined Oldham Athletics in 2019, and after scoring just 4 goals in 28 appearances, The Daily Mail labelled him as ‘one of Oldham’s worst strikers in memory’.
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘Wrong’ And ‘Disrespectful’ To Demand Manchester United Exit
Cristiano Ronaldo has been told that the way he demanded an exit from Manchester United this summer was ‘wrong’ and ‘disrespectful’. Ronaldo handed in a transfer request last month after being irked by the fact that United will be playing in the Europa League in the new season.
Predictions: How Will Chelsea Fare In 2022/23 Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup And Carabao Cup?
The 2022/23 Premier League season is nearly upon us and Chelsea will be looking to improve on their third placed finish last season under Thomas Tuchel. Chelsea were 19 points off the pace at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, finishing behind Manchester City and Liverpool, and ahead of the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester United.
Arsenal To Offload 11 Players, Including Record Signing Nicolas Pepe, To Fund Transfer Plans
Arsenal are ready to offload 11 players this summer as Mikel Arteta prepares to strengthen his squad further. The Gunners are making real waves in the transfer window this time around. Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Marquinhos and Matt Turner have been brought in ahead of the club's Premier League opener against Crystal Palace on Friday.
Erik Ten Hag Insists Cristiano Ronaldo Is Not Even Close To Being Match Fit
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has still not decided whether Cristiano Ronaldo will feature for the Red Devils against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday. “Tomorrow, he (Ronaldo) will be in the squad. We’ll see how long he can play. I cannot tell in this moment (how fit he is). He is not on the level of the rest of the squad because he missed a lot of weeks. But he needs games and he needs training, a lot.", said Ten Hag.
The Iranian Hulk Brutally Smashed By The Kazakh Titan In One Vicious Round
The Iranian Hulk was dropped and stopped in his boxing debut by the Kazakh Titan in a farcical bout. The Iranian Hulk - real name Sajad Gharibi - finally made his combat sports debut on Sunday as he took on heavyweight rival the Kazakh Titan. But the social media sensational...
The Kid Who Was Ridiculed After Telling Cristiano Ronaldo His Dream Is Now Winning At Life, 8 Years On
Back in 2014, when he was just 12-years-old, a nervous Ryota Iwaoka was offered the opportunity to interview Real Madrid's all-time top goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo in an intimate Q&A session. "Good afternoon, my name is Ryota," he said. "My dream is to be a football player and have the pleasure...
Lionel Messi Prevents Security From Dragging Away A Young Fan Desperate To Take A Selfie With The PSG Star
Lionel Messi prevented a young supporter from being taken away by security and stopped to take a selfie with the fan after PSG's Trophee des Champions win over Nantes. Watch the video below:. Messi continued his promising form ahead of the new Ligue 1 season with the opening goal as...
Female Referee Brutally Attacked By Male Player In Argentina After Showing Yellow Card
There were disgraceful scenes in an amateur football match in Argentina at the weekend when a female referee was attacked by a male player. Watch the shocking footage below:. The incident occurred in a lower league game between Garmense and Deportivo Independencia in Tres Arroyos, Buenos Aires. Female referee Dalma...
Soccer world reacts to England’s extra time Euro championship win over Germany, Chloe Kelly’s shirt-removing celebration
There is a long history of national soccer teams representing England and Germany colliding in key stages of major international tournaments, and it’s usually been a fraught history for England. The 2022 UEFA Women’s Championship final at England’s Wembley Stadium Sunday went the other way, though. Ella Toone scored for the Three Lions in the 62nd minute, but Lina Magull equalized for Germany in the 79th. That set up extra time, and sent the match ticking towards penalties, a particular phase that’s seen a lot of English losses to Germany.
Manchester City’s Owner Sheikh Mansour Once Lent His £400 Million ‘Plaything’ To Leonardo DiCaprio
Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour has built up his fortune from his International Petroleum Investment Company. Mansour is the deputy Prime Minister of his country United Arab Emirates, minister of presidential affairs and is part of the ruling family of Abu Dhabi, with that comes his worth of an eye watering £17 billion.
BBC Apologise To Viewers For Jill Scott's 'Iconic' Reaction To Being Fouled By Germany Player
The BBC has apologised to its viewers after England midfielder Jill Scott used some, well, 'choice' words when she was fouled during the European Championship final. In the minutes before Chloe Kelly's dramatic extra-time winner against Germany on Sunday night, the experienced Scott took a fall after being hacked down by Bayern Munich's Sydney Lohmann.
Thomas Tuchel's Preferred Chelsea Attacking Front Three Revealed Ahead Of Everton Opener
Ahead of the start of the new Premier League season, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has a big decision ahead of him. The Blues’ pre-season schedule has now concluded following two separate wins against Italian outfit Udinese, the first seeing them win 3-1 and the second 2-0. Saturday evening will...
Bernd Leno Completes Move To Fulham
Bernd Leno has this week completed a move to Fulham. A statement from Arsenal has confirmed the permanent move:. "Since joining us from Bayer Leverkusen in June 2018, Bernd made 125 appearances for us in all competitions. "During the 2020/21 season, the 30-year-old goalkeeper made 49 appearances, more than any...
Chelsea Identify Kyle Walker-Peters As Denzel Dumfries Alternative As Inter Milan Block Talks
Chelsea have identified Kyle Walker-Peters as a potential transfer target as Inter Milan have blocked talks for Denzel Dumfries, according to reports. This comes as the Blues are reportedly ready to make a move for Brighton and Hove Albion wing-back Marc Cucurella. It was revealed that personal terms are not...
Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta Playing 'You'll Never Walk Alone' In Training Is Incredible Viewing
Mikel Arteta played 'You'll Never Walk Alone' to his Arsenal players to get them ready for a trip to Anfield, and you can see the moment from the All or Nothing docuseries in the video below. Playing against Liverpool isn't easy for anyone really, no matter where you're playing them,...
Cristiano Ronaldo Left Old Trafford Before Final Whistle After Getting Subbed vs Rayo Vallecano
Cristiano Ronaldo was pictured leaving Old Trafford on Sunday before the final whistle had been blow between Manchester United and Rayo Vallecano. Erik ten Hag's men finished their pre-season with a 1-1 draw against the La Liga opposition at Old Trafford. It was Amad, who came on for Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored United's goal.
Chelsea Consider Offering Ruben Loftus-Cheek In Wesley Fofana Deal As Leicester City Wary Of Panic Buys
Chelsea have discussed the possibility of using Ruben Loftus-Cheek in a deal for Leicester City’s Wesley Fofana but the midfielder wants to remain at Stamford Bridge, according to reports. Loftus-Cheek broke into Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea squad last season, making 40 appearances across a variety of positions. The Englishman...
Dean Henderson Says The Way He Was Treated At Manchester United Was ‘Criminal’
Going into the 2021/22 season at Old Trafford, it looked like Dean Henderson would be taking up the gloves at Old Trafford. Yet one year later he has again been loaned out by Manchester United, this time going to newly-promoted Nottingham Forest. In the 2020/21 season, Henderson coming into the...
