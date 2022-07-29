Texans still managing workload for rookie CB Derek Stingley Jr., expect him ready for Week 1

(SportsRadio 610) - Texans rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is practicing at training camp, but the team is still cautiously bringing him along in recovering from a Lisfranc injury.

Stingley was involved in individual cornerback drills and some team activities when reporters got their first look at training camp Friday. His veteran teammate Steven Nelson said Stingley even had an interception the day before, when media was not yet given access.

The Texans' top pick, No. 3 overall this year, is back from the injury that held him back as a junior at LSU last year.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio and head coach Lovie Smith expect Stingley to be ready for Week 1. They included Stingley with veterans like Justin Britt and Jonathan Greenard, who are also recovering from serious injuries and having their workloads managed at training camp.

"You have different players in categories. The big thing is just making sure a player is physically able of doing the things required at his position," Caserio said. "I'd say Derek's had a good attitude. Our sports performance team has done an outstanding job kind of getting him ready. He'll be out here at practice. He'll be able to get involved in some things. We'll take it one day at a time, evaluate everything on a day-to-day basis. Derek's attitude has been good. He's gotten some really good work in here over the last five or six weeks. We've been able to get some work in over the last few days as well. ...

"Every player, we kind of evaluate their situation and make the best decision. But Derek's attitude's been good. He's been good to work with and we'll see how it goes."

