Redditor Wants To Know What Lengths Parents Go to Not Wake Their Baby

I never changed anything after any of my babies were born. We did the same things, at the same volume, that we did before they were born. We never tip toed around the house. Never did chores any quieter. Never changed the volume of anything. Never turned the ringer off. Etc., etc., etc. I even ran the vacuum in the same room and up under the bassinet and then under the crib. They need to be able to sleep through a normal days activities and get used to it. I never treated sleep differently for them. If they woke up to soon, they'd be checked on and tended to, and then right back down. If they didn't go back to sleep, they were up til next sleep time. A consistent schedule and not changing anything normal throughout the day worked best and it was great.
