Myrtle Beach, SC

Downtown Myrtle Beach restaurants want to hold your ID and credit card while you dine

By Taylor Maresca
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Some restaurants in downtown Myrtle Beach have a new policy — hand over your ID and credit card while you sit down and eat.

The way it works: customers walk in and give the waitstaff their ID and credit card before they are even seated.

RipTydz and Beach House Bar and Grill are two downtown restaurants that have implemented this policy.

Tourists and residents said they are told the reason is because of an uptick in dine and dash situations.

News13 spoke with several visitors who are outraged by the new policy. They say that the waitstaff are putting their valuable cards into pockets and fanny packs. Restaurant goers are concerned they may fall out or get lost.

Most customers agree that dine and dash situations are disappointing and hard to handle, but restaurant goers News13 spoke with said that there has to be a better way.

“If they’re afraid of it, they can say, okay, you can order your food and you have to pay for your food before you get the food,” vacationer Julius Bryant said. “I think that’s a way to do it, and it’s easy to do, and it’s not that difficult to implement.”

Visitors and tourists said that besides their items getting lost, they also worry about identity theft, misuse and security risks.

Bryant said that the policy is not fair to those who do not carry these items or cannot give them away.

“I run a group home with adults with disabilities and they don’t carry credit cards, and I can’t give their IDs out to anybody but medical personnel,” Bryant said. “For me to give up their information is absolutely ludicrous.”

Customers said this new policy is deterring them from dining at these restaurants.

“Now that I’ve heard this policy, absolutely, we will not go,” Bryant said.  “If you’re gonna be a restaurant, you are unfortunately gonna have people that are gonna be dishonest and dine and dash. You have to find better ways to not punish the 99.9% of the people that are faithful paying customers to your restaurant.”

News13 reached out to Beach House Bar and Grill, which said it has had this policy in place for six months. It said it is not due to dine and dash situations.

News13 also reached out to RipTydz, which said their policy is most likely for the summer season only, and it is also due to dine and dash situations.

Ladyjay O'Bryant
3d ago

I hope the owner or managers of these places reads these comments. I would never eat at a place that assumes I may be a criminal,bc some one else stole from them. don't punish me for someone else's crime. also if a restaurant holds my i.d for me to eat, my family and I will be eating elsewhere. yes I am 1 person, but if the people who made this decision are reading the comments they will see its alot of people amd this will destroy their business. I like the idea the person had in article ha e diners pay for theor meal 1st. as far as drink refills and desserts. just do what bars do keep an open tab to add on extras.

Ann Merrill
3d ago

credit card services have a pre-authorization so you can scan the card, open a tab and return the card. I work in the service industry and never hold anyone's card

Anthony D Lopresti
3d ago

well I pay cash and I'm not giving anybody my credit card or driver's license.. so you just lost a customer if you don't have anything of value that you can give us so we know somebody's not copying our information down then you don't get my driver's license or credit card

