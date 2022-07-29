Closure on Central Avenue between Garnsey Street and Birch Street

There will be a full closure to through traffic on Central Avenue between Garnsey Street and Birch Street starting Monday, August 1, through Thursday, August 4, 2022, in order to accommodate paving. The closure will be from 6 a.m. on Monday to 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Access to businesses will be maintained at all times. Please use alternative routes including Warner Avenue and Main Street to access Birch Street, Broadway, and the remainder of Central Avenue east of Birch.

We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for understanding.