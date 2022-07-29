ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott ‘Movie’ Mantz raves about this week’s movies, ‘Thirteen Lives,’ ‘Vengeance’ and ‘Not Okay’

By Samantha Cortese, Hillary Reilly
 4 days ago

The reviews are in and Scott “Movie” Mantz cannot say enough good things about the latest movies, “Thirteen Lives,” “Not Okay” and “Vengeance.”

“Thirteen Lives” has been turned into a feature film from the documentary, “The Rescue.” Ron Howard directed this film based on the true story of the global effort to try and save a soccer team of 12 kids and one coach that who stuck in a flooded cave in Thailand. Mantz describes the film as gripping, fascinating and inspiring, a must see in theaters to take in the full experience.

B.J. Novak wrote and got his directorial debut with “Vengeance and “it’s one of the best movies of the year” said Mantz. The star-studded film includes Issa Rae, Ashton Kutcher, Dove Cameron and Novak himself. This dark comedy mystery thriller has a lot of twist, turns and surprises about a journalist/ podcaster who finds out about the death of a woman he hooked up with, and he thinks he can get a story out of it. “It’s and instant classic,” Mantz said.

Zoey Deutch plays a lonely woman on Hulu’s latest movie “Not Okay” and “Zoey Deutch in particular is fantastic,” Mantz said. She takes to social media to create an identity for herself as a survivor from a terrorist attack from Paris and ends up becoming famous but her fame does come at a price. “This movie is provocative and has something to say” Mantz said. “Not Okay is better than okay.”

“Thirteen Lives” is in select theaters now and on Prime Video on Aug. 5. “Not Okay” is streaming on Hulu today and “Vengeance” is exclusively in theaters now

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 29, 2022.

