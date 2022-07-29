ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Drunken NH woman crashed into boy who was mowing his neighbor’s lawn

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DXaAd_0gxmr0kk00
Credit: Hooksett Police Department

HOOKSETT, N.H. — A drunken New Hampshire woman was arrested Thursday after police say she crashed her car into a boy who was mowing his neighbor’s lawn.

Rebecca Panyanouvong, 37, of Manchester, is facing charges including driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, and criminal mischief, according to the Hooksett Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian on Martins Ferry Road in Hooksett just before 5 p.m. found a 13-year-old boy suffering from non-life-threating injuries, police said. He was taken to area hospital for evaluation.

An investigation revealed that Panyanouvong veered off the road, struck the boy, hit a utility pole, and traveled another 50 yards before coming to a stop.

Panyanouvong showed signs of impairment and allegedly admitted to drinking alcohol before she drove, police said.

She is slated to appear in Merrimack County Superior Court on Aug. 25.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 30

Jim Thomas
4d ago

She is so lucky his injuries are minor.. She could of killed that kid and been looking at 20yrs. if this don't wake her up nothing will. I think the judge should give her a little taste of jail even 3 months just enough so she won't want to go back.

Reply(4)
12
Delbert Nordbrock
3d ago

it always amazed me to see a car on a rural road hit a post and not just wind up in field. more cars seem to be driving into buildings too. now a boy mowing on a lawn.

Reply
2
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man dies after crashing car into North Reading home

NORTH READING, Mass. — Police say a man has died after crashing his sports car into a home on Monday night. David Lopilato, 63, of North Reading and East Boston, died after crashing his 2007 Ford Mustang into a residence on Park Street at 7:00 p.m., according to North Reading Police. Officials say Lopilato was the sole occupant of the car and there were no other injuries reported.
NORTH READING, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#New Hampshire#Boston#Traffic Accident#Follow Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man indicted on arson charges in connection with fire that destroyed Webster restaurant

WEBSTER, Mass. — A man has been indicted on arson charges in connection with a fire that destroyed a restaurant in Webster earlier this year. Joel Batista-Viera, 42, was indicted Friday by a Worcester County grand jury on 14 charges including arson, five counts of breaking and entering in the nighttime to commit a felony, two counts of larceny from a building, four counts of breaking into a depository, and two counts of vandalizing property, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr. announced Tuesday.
WEBSTER, MA
nbcboston.com

NH Motorcyclist Killed in Crash Outside Convenience Store

A 27-year-old New Hampshire man died Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle collided with a Jeep in front of a convenience store in Fitzwilliam. New Hampshire State Police identified the motorcyclist as Alexander Barbur, of Troy, NH. State troopers and Fitzwilliam police officers responded to Route 12, in front of the...
FITZWILLIAM, NH
whdh.com

Vehicle crash in Hamilton under investigation after 20-year-old dies

HAMILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old man was killed after his vehicle went off the road in Hamilton Sunday night, according to police. The victim was found after police and firefighters were called to Bridge Street, where they found a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta had crashed sometime before 9:40 p.m. Officials...
HAMILTON, MA
whdh.com

Dog attacks man, is shot dead by Lunenburg Police

LUNENBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Lunenburg Police shot and killed a formerly stray dog after it would not let go of a man’s arm. Just before noon, officers and Lunenburg Rescue responded to the Department’s Animal Control facility for a report of a dog attacking a man. The dog reportedly had bitten the victim several times, and the dog wouldn’t let go of the victim’s arm.
LUNENBURG, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

1 firefighter injured, multiple people displaced after flames tear through Chelsea home

CHELSEA, Mass. — Multiple people have been forced out of their home and a firefighter was transported to the hospital after a fire broke out Tuesday morning. Chelsea firefighters responding to Blossom Street around 1:00 a.m. found heavy flames spewing from the back porch of a multi-family home, according to the Deputy Fire Chief. He says the heat and humidity presented a problem for responding crews, and their big concern was the fire spreading to a nearby home.
CHELSEA, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Authorities identify 2 people who were killed in rollover crash in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — Authorities have identified two people who were killed in a rollover crash in Worcester over the weekend. Troopers responding to a report of a two-vehicle crash on the eastbound side of Route 290 near Exit 25 around 7 a.m. Saturday found a 2001 Nissan Frontier that rolled over after being struck by a 2009 Toyota Matrix, according to Massachusetts State Police.
WORCESTER, MA
newportdispatch.com

Home burglarized, vehicle stolen in Guilford

GUILFORD — Police are investigating a burglary that took place in Guilford yesterday. A homeowner notified authorities that their residence had been burglarized in the area of Coolidge Highway at around 5:45 p.m. The home had signs of forced entry and various items were stolen. One of the stolen...
GUILFORD, VT
Boston 25 News WFXT

NH ‘Fugitive of the Week’ arrested by US Marshals in Mass.

WORCESTER, Mass. — A man wanted in connection with an armed burglary in New Hampshire earlier this year was caught in Massachusetts Tuesday. Melvin James Campbell IV, 21, was named the “Fugitive of the Week” by authorities in New Hampshire last week. Members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force found Campbell inside a business in downtown Worcester and arrested him without incident Tuesday morning.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA: Woman stabbed to death inside her Lowell home

LOWELL, Mass. — Police are investigating the murder of a woman inside her Lowell home. Linda Gilbert, 64, was found unresponsive in her Loring Street home around 11:19 p.m. Sunday. She was taken to Lowell General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The Middlesex District Attorney’s office said Monday...
LOWELL, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
111K+
Followers
119K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy