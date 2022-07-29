Coroner Identifies Victims in Rio Vista Crash That Left 4 Dead

LODI, Calif. — A Stockton man has died after allegedly crashing into a pickup truck while being chased by officers with the LODI -- A motorcyclist died after crashing into the back of a truck during a high-speed chase late Saturday in Lodi. According to a California Highway Patrol report, the crash happened shortly before midnight at the intersection of Harney Lane and Stockton Street. The motorcyclist was reportedly going 70 mph on eastbound Harney Lane when he slammed into the back of a Ford pickup truck attempting a U-turn. The speed limit at that intersection is 40 mph. The motorcyclist was thrown...

LODI, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO