Coroner Identifies Victims in Rio Vista Crash That Left 4 Dead

Driver in deadly Rio Vista crash had prior DUI arrest
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The driver who crashed into another vehicle on state Route 12 in Rio Vista, killing three people and himself, was arrested in April on suspicion of driving under the influence, Folsom police said. The deadly crash happened around 8 p.m. between Summerset Road and Church Road on July 27, Rio […]
Car sent off Capital City Freeway after being hit by alleged street racer, couple says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Palm Springs couple is calling for accountability after they were left suffering physical and mental injuries when an alleged street racer hit their car. Charles Rosenberg and Liam Goff said the crash happened along the Capital City Freeway Saturday when the alleged street racer was...
Driver in quadruple fatal Rio Vista crash was arrested earlier this year for DUI, police say
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — The man police say was behind the wheel at the time of a quadruple fatal accident in Rio Vista last week was arrested earlier this year on charges of DUI and hit-and-run, according to Folsom Police. Last week, Rio Vista Police Chief Jon Mazer confirmed...
25-Year-Old Antonio Makalio Taliauli Killed In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
On Monday morning, the Sacramento Fire department responded to a single-vehicle crash that claimed a life and left two others injured. The collision occurred in the area of Marconi Avenue and Connie Drive, east of the Capital City Freeway in Sacramento’s Ben Ali neighbourhood.
Man leads pursuit on highway after alleged string of robberies, police say
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A 39-year-old Sacramento man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly leading police on a pursuit on Highway 99 following a string of robberies. According to a Facebook post from the Elk Grove Police Department, John Vang allegedly started a spree of cash robberies in the early morning hours of July […]
CHP: Motorcyclist dies after crashing in Lodi during high-speed chase
LODI, Calif. — A Stockton man has died after allegedly crashing into a pickup truck while being chased by officers with the LODI -- A motorcyclist died after crashing into the back of a truck during a high-speed chase late Saturday in Lodi. According to a California Highway Patrol report, the crash happened shortly before midnight at the intersection of Harney Lane and Stockton Street. The motorcyclist was reportedly going 70 mph on eastbound Harney Lane when he slammed into the back of a Ford pickup truck attempting a U-turn. The speed limit at that intersection is 40 mph. The motorcyclist was thrown...
Mountain Democrat
RV rollover snarls Highway 50 traffic
An overturned truck and Winnebago blocked two Highway 50 westbound lanes just past the Silva Valley Parkway offramp Sunday afternoon, backing up traffic as emergency crews worked the scene. The California Highway Patrol, the El Dorado Hills Fire Department and Medic 89 responded to the crash site at 3:40 p.m....
Davis police seeking at-risk missing teenager Eathan Tunstall
DAVIS, Calif. — The Davis Police Department is calling for help as they try to locate an at-risk missing teenager. Police said Eathan Tunstall's family has not seen him since he left football practice at Davis High School on July 26. However, police said the 15-year-old might have been seen in Old Sacramento as recently as July 31.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Fatality Reported in Big Rig Collision
Accident at 6th Parkway Intersection Kills Driver in Two-Vehicle Accident. A big rig collision with a motor vehicle in Sacramento resulted in the death of one person on July 28. The accident happened at the Sixth Parkway intersection with Florin Road around 5:15 a.m. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that the vehicle occupant died in the accident. According to a report by the police, the tractor-trailer and a Toyota were going east along Florin Road when the semi made a U-turn at that intersection.
KTVU FOX 2
DUI suspect in deadly Walnut Creek crash released on bail
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - The suspect in a fatal Walnut Creek crash Saturday has posted bail. KTVU learned that 28-year-old Briana Day was released on $300,000 bail after being booked into the Martinez Detention Facility. Investigators said she was driving drunk in her pickup truck and hit two pedestrians who...
Elk Grove armed robbery led to vehicle pursuit in Galt
GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — The Galt Police Department said they arrested a woman and a woman after they robbed a bank and evaded police in multiple pursuits on Saturday. Police said they initially received a call of a stolen vehicle that was used in an armed robbery in Elk Grove and later spotted the vehicle […]
Grandparents of deadly Solano County crash victim urge everyone to 'wear a seatbelt'
VACAVILLE, Calif. — The grandparents of a teenager who died in a head-on crash that killed three others in Rio Vista are urging everyone to wear their seat belts and to drive sober. Bob Conway, 77, and wife Dianne, 72, say they are devastated by the death of their...
1 person shot in ear in Auburn
AUBURN, Calif. — One person was wounded in a shooting in Auburn on Monday night, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 3400 block of Sapphire Drive. The shooting happened after a fight between two men, the Placer County Sheriff's Office says. One man shot at the other man twice, grazing the side of his ear. The sheriff's office said the man who was wounded is expected to recover.
Family of victim in deadly Rio Vista crash speaks out
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — The family of a teen killed in a quadruple fatal crash in Rio Vista says they’re still in shock. It happened Wednesday night on Highway 12, which is an area that has a history of major crashes. KRON4 spoke with the 19-year-old’s grandparents to learn more about who the 19-year-old and […]
Person killed, 2 others hurt in early morning North Sacramento crash
SACRAMENTO -- One person has died and two more were critically injured after an overnight crash in Sacramento.Sacramento Fire responded to a solo motor vehicle accident at Marconi Avenue and Connie Drive around 1 a.m. Monday.Officials say one person was pronounced dead on scene, while the other two were transported to the hospital. The name of the person killed has not been released.Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.
Freeway shooting injures two people
California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting that injured two people on a freeway Saturday night, according to a Facebook post from California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division (CHP).
Man accused of robbing Elk Grove restaurants at gunpoint in custody
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A man accused of robbing four businesses at gunpoint in Elk Grove is now in custody. According to the Elk Grove Police Department, it started around 5 a.m. on July 25 when a man – later identified as 39-year-old John Vang – walked in the McDonald’s on Sheldon at East Stockton Boulevard and started taking money from the cash drawer.
KTVU FOX 2
Woman killed, friend seriously injured by suspected DUI driver in Walnut Creek
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Family members have identified the pedestrian hit and killed by a suspected DUI driver in Walnut Creek. 27-year-old Maricarmen Leon of Discovery Bay was out with friends, when she was struck while standing on the sidewalk. The collision happened early Saturday just before 2 a.m. along North Main Street and Pine Street.
KCRA.com
Man arrested after standoff at Placer County home following shooting, officials say
AUBURN, Calif. — A man was arrested early Tuesday morning after a standoff at a Placer County home that began Monday night, according to the sheriff’s office. Placer County deputies responded to reports of a fight between two men on a lawn in the area of Galena and Sapphire drives around 10:45 p.m. Monday.
CBS News
2 arrested following car chase linked to armed robbery
GALT -- Two people were arrested Saturday following a car chase connected to an alleged stolen vehicle used in an armed robbery. The Galt Police Department says that officers were alerted around 8 p.m. to a report of a stolen vehicle used in an armed robbery in nearby Elk Grove.
