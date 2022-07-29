ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Vista, CA

Coroner Identifies Victims in Rio Vista Crash That Left 4 Dead

By Bay City News
NBC Bay Area
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nbcbayarea.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Driver in deadly Rio Vista crash had prior DUI arrest

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The driver who crashed into another vehicle on state Route 12 in Rio Vista, killing three people and himself, was arrested in April on suspicion of driving under the influence, Folsom police said. The deadly crash happened around 8 p.m. between Summerset Road and Church Road on July 27, Rio […]
RIO VISTA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Rio Vista, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Rio Vista, CA
Rancho Cordova, CA
Accidents
Solano County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Rancho Cordova, CA
County
Solano County, CA
Solano County, CA
Accidents
Rio Vista, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
Rancho Cordova, CA
Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

CHP: Motorcyclist dies after crashing in Lodi during high-speed chase

LODI, Calif. — A Stockton man has died after allegedly crashing into a pickup truck while being chased by officers with the LODI -- A motorcyclist died after crashing into the back of a truck during a high-speed chase late Saturday in Lodi. According to a California Highway Patrol report, the crash happened shortly before midnight at the intersection of Harney Lane and Stockton Street. The motorcyclist was reportedly going 70 mph on eastbound Harney Lane when he slammed into the back of a Ford pickup truck attempting a U-turn. The speed limit at that intersection is 40 mph. The motorcyclist was thrown...
LODI, CA
Mountain Democrat

RV rollover snarls Highway 50 traffic

An overturned truck and Winnebago blocked two Highway 50 westbound lanes just past the Silva Valley Parkway offramp Sunday afternoon, backing up traffic as emergency crews worked the scene. The California Highway Patrol, the El Dorado Hills Fire Department and Medic 89 responded to the crash site at 3:40 p.m....
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
ABC10

Davis police seeking at-risk missing teenager Eathan Tunstall

DAVIS, Calif. — The Davis Police Department is calling for help as they try to locate an at-risk missing teenager. Police said Eathan Tunstall's family has not seen him since he left football practice at Davis High School on July 26. However, police said the 15-year-old might have been seen in Old Sacramento as recently as July 31.
DAVIS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Church
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Fatality Reported in Big Rig Collision

Accident at 6th Parkway Intersection Kills Driver in Two-Vehicle Accident. A big rig collision with a motor vehicle in Sacramento resulted in the death of one person on July 28. The accident happened at the Sixth Parkway intersection with Florin Road around 5:15 a.m. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that the vehicle occupant died in the accident. According to a report by the police, the tractor-trailer and a Toyota were going east along Florin Road when the semi made a U-turn at that intersection.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

DUI suspect in deadly Walnut Creek crash released on bail

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - The suspect in a fatal Walnut Creek crash Saturday has posted bail. KTVU learned that 28-year-old Briana Day was released on $300,000 bail after being booked into the Martinez Detention Facility. Investigators said she was driving drunk in her pickup truck and hit two pedestrians who...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
FOX40

Elk Grove armed robbery led to vehicle pursuit in Galt

GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — The Galt Police Department said they arrested a woman and a woman after they robbed a bank and evaded police in multiple pursuits on Saturday. Police said they initially received a call of a stolen vehicle that was used in an armed robbery in Elk Grove and later spotted the vehicle […]
GALT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
ABC10

1 person shot in ear in Auburn

AUBURN, Calif. — One person was wounded in a shooting in Auburn on Monday night, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 3400 block of Sapphire Drive. The shooting happened after a fight between two men, the Placer County Sheriff's Office says. One man shot at the other man twice, grazing the side of his ear. The sheriff's office said the man who was wounded is expected to recover.
AUBURN, CA
KRON4 News

Family of victim in deadly Rio Vista crash speaks out

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — The family of a teen killed in a quadruple fatal crash in Rio Vista says they’re still in shock. It happened Wednesday night on Highway 12, which is an area that has a history of major crashes. KRON4 spoke with the 19-year-old’s grandparents to learn more about who the 19-year-old and […]
RIO VISTA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Person killed, 2 others hurt in early morning North Sacramento crash

SACRAMENTO -- One person has died and two more were critically injured after an overnight crash in Sacramento.Sacramento Fire responded to a solo motor vehicle accident at Marconi Avenue and Connie Drive around 1 a.m. Monday.Officials say one person was pronounced dead on scene, while the other two were transported to the hospital. The name of the person killed has not been released.Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Man accused of robbing Elk Grove restaurants at gunpoint in custody

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A man accused of robbing four businesses at gunpoint in Elk Grove is now in custody. According to the Elk Grove Police Department, it started around 5 a.m. on July 25 when a man – later identified as 39-year-old John Vang – walked in the McDonald’s on Sheldon at East Stockton Boulevard and started taking money from the cash drawer.
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS News

2 arrested following car chase linked to armed robbery

GALT -- Two people were arrested Saturday following a car chase connected to an alleged stolen vehicle used in an armed robbery. The Galt Police Department says that officers were alerted around 8 p.m. to a report of a stolen vehicle used in an armed robbery in nearby Elk Grove.
GALT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy