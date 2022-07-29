Lanier Christian Academy advancing with plans for new campus

accesswdun.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cumming Aquatic Center is going to the dogsJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Gainesville woman murdered husband with lamp and lived with the body afterLavinia ThompsonGainesville, GA
3 great steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Fun in FoCo: Concerts, theater, a fun way to cool off highlight Top 10 things to do this weekendJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Could the next Mega Millions winner be from Forsyth County?Kimberly BondForsyth County, GA
Related
accesswdun.com
NE Georgia schools not making significant changes despite new laws
As Georgia School districts prepare to welcome students back over the next week, many have spent the summer hammering out policies to comply with new laws passed by the general assembly last session. One of those bills, the so-called 'Parents Bill of Rights,' gives parents more of a say in...
RFPs sought for Taylor-Grady House in Athens
City Hall is looking for help with the Taylor-Grady House, putting out a request for proposals for a plan to lease and use the historic property on Prince Avenue in Athens. It’s an agreement that will run through June of 2024. Application information is on the Athens-Clarke County government website.
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County Public Schools updates its five-year plan
The Gwinnett County Board of Education approved on July 21 the district’s new five-year strategic plan. Named “Our Blueprint for the Future: Building the Bridge from Empathy to Excellence,” this plan incorporates feedback that Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin J. Watts gathered during his 2021 Look, Listen and Learn Tour.
Developers seek delay in controversial rezone request in Oconee Co
There will likely be a delay in a vote on a proposal for a controversial rezoning request in Ocoee County. Developers who are looking to build a grocery store, restaurant, and shopping complex near the intersection of Highways 78 and 53 in Oconee County are asking Commissioners to push back until September the vote to approve or reject the proposed change from Business 1 to Business 2 zoning status.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
accesswdun.com
Hall planners OK revised Hardy Road development
The Hall County Planning Commission recommended approval Monday of a revised plan for a proposed new subdivision on Hardy Road near Lake Lanier. Cook Communities had originally planned to build 11 homes on just over 11 acres of land near Nancy Creek Road, and that request passed the planning commission in April. However, it was tabled by the Hall County Commission after the developers added nine acres to the property and decided to increase the number of homes to 20.
Back 2 School: New Forsyth elementary school to open with security in mind
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga — Forsyth County is re-imagining how they do school. The district is putting millions of dollars towards enhancing safety for students in the wake of school shootings across the country. Channel 2’s Justin Carter was at New Hope Elementary in Cumming on Thursday. The school, which...
Monday brings back-to-school for several metro districts
Just like that, the summer is over for thousands of metro Atlanta school children. The first day of school is Monday for many. Those includes students in Atlanta Public Schools, as well as in Cherokee and Cobb counties. School systems in Clayton, Gwinnett and Henry counties open their doors Wednesday....
wgxa.tv
Gov. Kemp announces back-to-school funding supplement for teachers
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Just as the new school year is kicking off, Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday announced a back-to-school funding supplement for teachers. Gov. Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp traveled to Ola High School in Henry County, where the governor made his announcement. The "Back-to-School Supply...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thousands of families gather for APS Back-to-School bash at Georgia World Congress Center
ATLANTA — It’s back to class on Monday for the state’s largest school district. On Saturday, Atlanta Public Schools lined up in big numbers to take part in the district’s largest Back-to-School Bash. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 partnered...
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County asking for public's input on transit
Gwinnett County is seeking input from the community through a short online survey as they reimagine the future of public transit with their Transit Development Plan. “Local transit has the unique ability to transform and enhance quality of life for residents and visitors to the county," Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson said. "To keep our transit system going in the right direction, we must constantly evaluate what we’re doing right and what can be done better. This feedback from our community will be an integral part of that process.”
Georgia students return to school. How safe is your child’s school?
With the recent mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas as a backdrop, Georgia schools are beginning to open their doors for fall with school safety top-of-mind for parents and teachers. Every public school in Georgia is required to have a school safety plan and conduct drills on that...
wabe.org
Facing shortages, Atlanta school districts come up with new ways to recruit substitutes
As Atlanta students and teachers prepare to head back to class in the upcoming weeks, many districts are still dealing with a shortage of substitute teachers. Some systems are trying new tactics to fill those positions. The Fayette County Public Schools hired 120 substitutes last year. Human Resources Director Erin...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
accesswdun.com
Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum will not seek a fourth term
Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum has decided not to seek another term in 2024. That announcement came on social media late Sunday night. First elected sheriff in 2012, Mangum said she is thankful to have won three elections and will continue to serve to the best of her ability over the next two years and five months.
accesswdun.com
As Funkhouser retires after 43 years at Rabun County Bank, Dillard selected to assume leadership
After 43 years with Rabun County Bank, President Greg Funkhouser will retire at the end of the year. Rabun County Bank CEO Johnny Mark Irvin joined Funkhouser in making the announcement, noting Funkhouser will continue to serve on the bank’s board of directors following his Dec. 31 retirement. “Mr....
accesswdun.com
Bear spotted in Alpharetta, Gainesville continuing journey through Georgia
Officials say a black bear that was spotted in downtown Gainesville on Saturday, and in Alpharetta near Avalon about a week prior, has continued its journey through Georgia. Adam Hammond, the state black bear biologist with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division, said a tracking collar on the bear pinged just north of Commerce as of Monday.
Lawsuit says city of College Park refuses to obey law it asked Georgia legislature to pass
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — The city of College Park asked the Georgia state legislature to pass a bill allowing it to have a senior homestead exemption. Now, a new lawsuit says the city is refusing to obey the law it asked for. Shirley Robinson, 82, said she never expected...
accesswdun.com
Latest proposal for Gwinnett Place Mall released
The Gwinnett Place Mall may have a completely new look before too long. The team that is working on development plans for the area has released the latest design idea. According to the latest plan, the mall would become more of a residential area, with less retail and office space than in earlier drafts.
Gwinnett County installs cameras intended to crack down on speeding near area schools
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — One Lawrenceville city says that nearly everyone who drives by Central Gwinnett High School goes too fast after conducting their recent traffic safety study. This school year, the school will be introducing new traffic safety cameras, which they hope will deter drivers from speeding. Central...
accesswdun.com
Hubert Leon Buice
Hubert Leon Buice, 83 of Gainesville died Sunday July 31, 2022 at his residence. Born in Forsyth County, Mr. Buice had lived in Hall County for most of his life. He was the son of the late Claude Elisha and Minnie Bell Holbrook Buice. Mr. Buice was retired from Holiday Marina and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
accesswdun.com
Fire at Habersham Medical Center extinguished prior to firefighters’ arrival
A small fire in the kitchen at Habersham Medical Center in Demorest Monday night was extinguished prior to firefighters’ arrival. “While en route, they advised the fire had occurred 20 minutes ago and was under control,” said Demorest Fire Chief Jonathan Knight. “Units arrived on the scene and discovered the fire was out and was contained to an electrical outlet. Units secured the power, and all is ok.”
Comments / 0