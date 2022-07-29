49ers DL Arik Armstead to miss "a few weeks" with knee sprain

It didn’t take long for the 49ers to suffer their first setback of training camp. Coach Kyle Shanahan announced Friday that key defensive tackle Arik Armstead will miss a “few weeks” after suffering an MCL sprain in his right knee.

Armstead first suffered the injury Wednesday and tried to practice through it but was held out of Thursday’s session.

“Nothing we’re concerned about, but it will take him some time away,” Shanahan said. “He thought it was just a bruise because it didn’t bother him that bad, but it was hurting him a little after. He got an MRI so we gotta hold him out for a little bit.”

There’s never a good time to get hurt, but at least the 49ers have about six weeks of runway before their season opener on Sept. 12 against the Green Bay Packers.

Much of the preseason hype around the 49ers surrounds their defense and their front seven, which was fortified when Armstead moved inside full-time midway through the season after also spent time on the edge to begin his career. Listed at 6-foot-7, 290 pounds, Armstead is a mountain of a man who still possesses some quick power inside. Together with edge rusher Nick Bosa, Armstead anchored the defensive front. Last season, Armstead racked up a career-high 63 tackles while adding six sacks.

The 28-year-old is about to enter the third season of the five-year, $85 million extension he signed in 2020. The second half of last season turned some critics of the contract into fans, as many felt he originally wasn’t living up to such a big contract. DeForest Buckner’s big contributions with the Indianapolis Colts after getting traded from the 49ers didn’t make Armstead’s life any easier.

Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, who is out to prove his knees can handle the rigors of an NFL season, is slated to play in the team portions of 49ers for Saturday’s practice. Depending on the severity of the injury, Armstead seems like he should be able to return for the regular season. A mild Grade 1 sprain typically results in 1-3 weeks of recovery while a moderate Grade 2 sprain would result in 4-6 weeks of recovery.