Governor: Search for Kentucky flood victims could take weeks

www.hawaiinewsnow.com
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii celebrates Kingdom’s first national holiday La Ho’iho’i Ea
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - July 31st marks La Ho’iho’i Ea -- Sovereignty Restoration Day -- when King Kamehameha III regained control of the Hawaiian Kingdom after a British Ambassador and Navy captain unilaterally took control of the islands for five months. Hundreds of people attended a celebration and Hawaiian...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii to receive $5M in federal funding for climate change-related infrastructure upgrades
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii will soon be getting $5 million in federal funding to address transportation infrastructure upgrades with climate change in mind. The money is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration’s new program helping states and communities better prepare for the impacts of extreme weather events.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sunrise News Roundup (July 29, 2022)
A food truck that had become an eyesore for some people in the Diamond Head community went up in flames Thursday night. Public weighs in on new plan to control flooding in the Ala Wai watershed. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. The original plan was for a 100-year flood but...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - Friday Evening - Jen Robbins
Tracking Georgette and Frank over the Eastern Pacific - eventually some swell energy heading our way. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, July 28, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hawaiinewsnow.com
As part of $15M project, state to install more than 200 security cameras at government buildings
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is undertaking a $15 million project to upgrade security systems at 31 facilities statewide, including the Labor Department and Health Department. Originally, the plan was to spend $1.5 million to install high-tech surveillance cameras in and around the state Capitol. Most of the old cameras...
hawaiinewsnow.com
A coral found only in Hawaii could offer a breakthrough treatment for stroke survivors
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A green coral that grows only in Hawaii could help people who’ve suffered from a stroke, new research shows. The coral produces a molecule called waixenicin A. Hawaii Pacific University chemistry Professor David Horgen says the molecule may be able to stop a harmful protein that...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Tsuneyoshi: Luxury development moratorium could help rein in housing costs
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - While the non-partisan City Council is considered a safe place for Republicans like Heidi Tsuneyoshi, she says she felt compelled to run to governor. “After seeing what was happening and really deciding we needed different checks and balances in our state government, I couldn’t sit it out,”...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Efforts underway to get a more accurate count of feral cats
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Just about all of us have seen feral cats on Oahu and on the neighbor islands, but exactly how many of them are there?. There have been estimates, but those estimates are likely to be wrong. “it’s estimated that we have 40,000 feral cats here on Maui,...
RELATED PEOPLE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Salvation Army seeks donations to replace stolen school supplies, food
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A burglary has left hundreds of Big Island families without food and students without school supplies when they start classes on Monday. The Salvation Army says thieves broke into their storage facility in Kailua-Kona and stole $1,000 worth of school supplies that were supposed to be given to 270 students.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Red flag warning issued for Sunday
Winds should ease with more windward showers by Monday and Tuesday. Fire weather watch is up for Sunday as the winds are set to pick up and the brush is extra dry along with low RH. Tale behind two storms over the Eastern Pacific. Updated: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:36...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui wildfire now fully contained; 370 acres burned in Paia
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui firefighters have now gained control over a wildfire in Paia that burned more than 370 acres Saturday. The fire was deemed fully contained at 11 p.m. Crews monitored hot spots into the night and patrolled the permiter Sunday. It’s not clear what started the fire, but...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Pacific Pulse: North Shore photographer shifts from surf to nostalgic images of Hawaii
Guy Hagi is joined by Magnum P.I. star Amy Hill to try New York and Detroit style pizza in Oahu's Chinatown. Cheap Eats: Aloha Donut Co. Guy Hagi is joined by WSL Commentator Kaipo Gurrero to try mochi donuts in a variety of flavors at a bakery on King Street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui crash leaves 37-year-old Wailuku man in critical condition
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui man is fighting for his life after a crash in Kihei Saturday evening. Maui police said just after 5:30 p.m., the driver of a black 2022 Harley Davidson PCMC was heading north on Piilani Highway. He was nearing Kulaihakoi Street when police say he began weaving through the center delineators within a construction zone, and lost control.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Red flag warning issued for leeward areas of all islands
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A red flag warning will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday as weather conditions may cause extreme fire behavior. The National Weather Service in Honolulu said the warning has been posted for leeward areas, most of which are under drought conditions. Dry fuels,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Voter service centers prepare to welcome those who want to cast their ballot in person
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Most voters will opt to use mail-in ballots for the primary election, but in-person voting will also be available starting Monday. On Saturday morning, state election officials tested the vote counting system that will be used at each service center. [For a full list of voter service...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Dry weather and gusty winds increasing fire risk this weekend
Drier and more stable weather conditions are moving in over the islands along with increasing trade winds. The winds will be strong enough for a wind advisory to take effect Sunday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. due to strong downslope winds. The gusty trades are also bringing an elevated fire danger, with a red flag warning for leeward portions of the state on Sunday, which means that brush or wildfires that develop could spread rapidly and be difficult to control.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hawaiinewsnow.com
School supplies are pricier this year. Here’s how to shop ‘back to school’ on a budget
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Hawaii public school students get ready to head back to class Monday, parents are scrambling to find the best deals for supplies as prices. Consumers are paying more for gas, food, just about everything — and school supplies are no exception. Aside from the holidays,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Friday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
Comments / 0