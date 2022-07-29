ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakmont, PA

Oakmont man still detained in Russia, family pleas for freedom

By Kdka News Staff
 4 days ago

The family of an Oakmont man detained in Russia is pleading for his freedom.

Marc Fogel, a Butler native and teacher who after his 60th birthday, went over to Russia to teach, but instead was sentenced to 14 years in a maximum-security Russian prison for possession of about 17 grams of medical marijuana, prescribed to treat chronic pain from a spinal condition.

Is there a way to get his name in the conversation for a potential prisoner swap? United States Congressman Guy Reschenthaler says yes.

“The only thing we can do is have the elected officials pressure the administration and hope they include him in the deal.”

He made this promise on the NewsRadio KDKA morning show.

“Look, we will coalesce as the Western Pennsylvania delegation, both Doyle, Kelly, Lamb, Joyce and myself to work to bring attention to this. You have my word.”

