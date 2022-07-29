ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmdel, NJ

PennLive.com

Springsteen stops by beloved N.J. beach bar, records video for its anniversary

What better way to celebrate an anniversary than to get a personal greeting from the Boss?. Asbury Park’s legendary Wonder Bar music club was the subject of a personal video anniversary greeting from Bruce Springsteen, hitting Twitter on Sunday afternoon, hours before a 20th anniversary show featuring former E-Street band drummer Vini Lopez and his current band, the Wonderful Winos.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

All About the Utopia That Was Once in Perth Amboy, NJ

A beautiful waterfront and a lineup of delicious seafood restaurants are some of the highlights of Perth Amboy — a Central Jersey town that’s full of culture. What many may not know is that this Middlesex County town has a fascinating past dating back to the 1800s. Raritan Bay Union was a utopian community in Perth Amboy, New Jersey that existed for seven years (1853 – 1860) as an effort to manifest gender, class, and racial equality through intentional living. Read on to learn all about the 19th-century utopia in Perth Amboy.
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
Travel Maven

Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey

Thanks to its many miles of gorgeous coastline, there is no shortage of fresh and delicious seafood in New Jersey. From upscale eateries in the north to easygoing coastal favorites in the south, this list is comprised of some of the highest-rated seafood restaurants throughout the state broken down by region. Keep reading to learn more about these restaurants and where you can find them.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Film Crew#Explosions#Amc Studios#The Holmdel Motor Inn#Dearborn Market#The Meadowlands Arena
NBC New York

2 Dozen Malnourished Huskies Discovered at NYC Home

A rescue effort on Staten Island successfully recovered over 20 dogs and puppies kept in harmful living conditions, city officials said Saturday. The joint operation found 24 huskies, many malnourished, abused and neglected at a Tompkinsville property on Friday. A community complaint tipped off investigators, leading officials from the NYC...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

If you like craft beer and the Jersey Shore, this event is just for you

Craft beer lovers, listen up: there is a tour coming up that will let you sample some of the best beers being brewed in Monmouth and Ocean counties. The Original Jersey Shore Brew Tour offers an all-inclusive journey through the Jersey Shore's craft beer scene. You'll get to visit four local breweries, taste up to 16 beers and enjoy a beer-paired meal. Transportation is provided and beer expert tour guide will explain things as you go.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
tworivertimes.com

Two River Area Sports a Number of New Jersey’s Biggest Trees

What can be tall and deep at the same time? Why, trees, of course. Towering trees with deep roots have been a source of inspiration and consolation for philosophers, poets and artists, to articulate existential struggles of human life. New Jersey has kept a record of many of these mammoth...
FAIR HAVEN, NJ
94.3 The Point

4 of the Best Pizza Spots on the Boardwalk in Seaside Heights, NJ

Seaside Park, too. PIZZA! It's one of our favorites and everyone agrees we have the BEST pizza here in Ocean County and our boardwalk pizza is the best. We are passionate about our pizza, depending on your town, you have the "best" that you get all the time. Pizza is our go-to when we have friends over or on a Friday night when no one has to cook, especially when we head to Seaside. We head to our favorite pizza spot on the boards.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ

