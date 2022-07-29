tworivertimes.com
Springsteen stops by beloved N.J. beach bar, records video for its anniversary
What better way to celebrate an anniversary than to get a personal greeting from the Boss?. Asbury Park’s legendary Wonder Bar music club was the subject of a personal video anniversary greeting from Bruce Springsteen, hitting Twitter on Sunday afternoon, hours before a 20th anniversary show featuring former E-Street band drummer Vini Lopez and his current band, the Wonderful Winos.
Doggie facials. Canine cardio. While owners are away, N.J. pups are living large.
Luna Bella is living her best doggie life. The 2 1/2-year-old mixed dog breed is a familiar presence at the Morris Animal Inn, which touts itself as a luxury resort and spa for pets. She spent three nights at the inn’s new location in Montville last Friday while her owner vacationed in upstate New York.
The Best Fun for Your Family is Sitting in the Heart of Monmouth County, NJ
During the summer, we tend to run towards the water but there are plenty of things to do throughout Monmouth County. Going to a county fair gives you a sense of community and strongly supports locals. The Monmouth County Fair is about to wrap up for the 2022 season. Filled...
The Most Expensive City To Live In America Is In New Jersey
This may ultimately explain a whole lot. Suddenly, the most expensive City in America to live (from a rent perspective) is in New Jersey. This didn’t happen overnight and it has actually been several years in the making. This could easily become a trivia question stumper. If you ask...
themontclairgirl.com
All About the Utopia That Was Once in Perth Amboy, NJ
A beautiful waterfront and a lineup of delicious seafood restaurants are some of the highlights of Perth Amboy — a Central Jersey town that’s full of culture. What many may not know is that this Middlesex County town has a fascinating past dating back to the 1800s. Raritan Bay Union was a utopian community in Perth Amboy, New Jersey that existed for seven years (1853 – 1860) as an effort to manifest gender, class, and racial equality through intentional living. Read on to learn all about the 19th-century utopia in Perth Amboy.
Looking to squish the spotted lanternfly as it invades Staten Island again this year? There’s an app for that.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It has been nearly two years since the spotted lanternfly was first documented on Staten Island, and the invasive pest continues to plague the borough, with residents urged to squish the insects -- and believe it or not, there’s an app for that. “I expect...
Longtime New Dorp resident at 100: Keep faith in God – and keep moving | Inside Out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As of July 16, Carmela Clemente-Anzalone’s name has been officially etched on the prestigious roster of Staten Island centenarians — super seniors who’ve rounded the century mark. Since the “really big” birthday deserves major accolades, family members and friends gathered to celebrate...
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey
Thanks to its many miles of gorgeous coastline, there is no shortage of fresh and delicious seafood in New Jersey. From upscale eateries in the north to easygoing coastal favorites in the south, this list is comprised of some of the highest-rated seafood restaurants throughout the state broken down by region. Keep reading to learn more about these restaurants and where you can find them.
Stop & Shop announces its 3rd N.J. store closure this year
Supermarket chain Stop & Shop will shutter another New Jersey store. Stop & Shop recently announced plans to close its Highland Park location. The grocery store located at 424 Raritan Ave. is expected to close some time in 2023, although an exact date has yet to be determined. “After a...
A 30-year-old NJ mom-and-pop bookstore that you must experience
This mom-and-pop NJ bookstore will bring you back to the old days. While I love being able to order something on Amazon in 5 seconds just as much as the next person, I do crave that in-person, old-fashioned shopping experience from time to time. If you feel the same, next...
Brownsville Old Timers Reunion celebrates 59th anniversary
Older Brooklyn residents came together out on Linden Boulevard on Friday to uphold the long-standing tradition of the Brownsvile Old Timers Reunion.
Taylor Ham or Pork Roll? Vintage Photo Of Asbury Park,NJ Has Settled It
I happened to stumble upon a vintage photo taken right here in Asbury Park that will put one our most well-known debates to rest. What is the most debated topic in New Jersey? You should know this. That's right, it is the legendary Pork Roll vs. Taylor Ham argument. The...
NBC New York
2 Dozen Malnourished Huskies Discovered at NYC Home
A rescue effort on Staten Island successfully recovered over 20 dogs and puppies kept in harmful living conditions, city officials said Saturday. The joint operation found 24 huskies, many malnourished, abused and neglected at a Tompkinsville property on Friday. A community complaint tipped off investigators, leading officials from the NYC...
West Indian Day Parade kickoff gives sneak preview to full showcase
Friday night marked the official kickoff of the West Indian Day parade, full of the bands performing as well as a sneak peek at some of the outfits that will be worn.
Furry Felines Roam Free in This Cool Cat Room in Toms River, NJ
I can't believe I didn't know about his place sooner. Ever since my pet rabbit died a few years back, I've been missing having a furry friend around the apartment. However, since I'm a renter and live in a small apartment, adopting an animal hasn't really been an option. It's...
If you like craft beer and the Jersey Shore, this event is just for you
Craft beer lovers, listen up: there is a tour coming up that will let you sample some of the best beers being brewed in Monmouth and Ocean counties. The Original Jersey Shore Brew Tour offers an all-inclusive journey through the Jersey Shore's craft beer scene. You'll get to visit four local breweries, taste up to 16 beers and enjoy a beer-paired meal. Transportation is provided and beer expert tour guide will explain things as you go.
Two River Area Sports a Number of New Jersey’s Biggest Trees
What can be tall and deep at the same time? Why, trees, of course. Towering trees with deep roots have been a source of inspiration and consolation for philosophers, poets and artists, to articulate existential struggles of human life. New Jersey has kept a record of many of these mammoth...
Popular Wedding Venue In Monmouth County, NJ Is Closing After 16 Years
Even more than 2 years later, that stupid COVID-19 Pandemic is still having a major impact on our businesses. Unfortunately, another one has had to permanently close their doors. According to NJ.com, wedding venue and banquet hall known as Sterling Gardens in Matawan has closed. The venue revealed the news...
Extra Extra: The chunks of a Chinese rocket that crash into Earth tomorrow probably won't hit you
Because it's extremely unlikely but hey, keep your head up, here are your end of day links: Almost not muggy anymore, only one grocery store in the Pines, jail guards need to get vaxxed, Jazzercise remains very popular, SNL might end in 2025, Capitol rioter blames alcohol and Facebook, and more. [ more › ]
4 of the Best Pizza Spots on the Boardwalk in Seaside Heights, NJ
Seaside Park, too. PIZZA! It's one of our favorites and everyone agrees we have the BEST pizza here in Ocean County and our boardwalk pizza is the best. We are passionate about our pizza, depending on your town, you have the "best" that you get all the time. Pizza is our go-to when we have friends over or on a Friday night when no one has to cook, especially when we head to Seaside. We head to our favorite pizza spot on the boards.
