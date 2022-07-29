ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Severe thunderstorm warnings in effect across Central Virginia, tornado warning no longer in effect

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21WTrj_0gxmqDB900

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A number of counties across Central Virginia are on alert for severe thunderstorm warnings after an expired tornado warning.

The severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 4:45 p.m. for:

  • Western Chesterfield County in central Virginia
  • Southeastern Goochland County in central Virginia
  • Amelia County in central Virginia
  • Powhatan County in central Virginia
CLICK HERE: Stormtracker8 has everything you need to know for today’s forecast

The tornado warning was in effect until 2:15 p.m. for:

  • Southeastern Louisa County in central Virginia
  • East central Goochland County in central Virginia
  • Northwestern Henrico County in central Virginia
  • West central Hanover County in central Virginia
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e9vI6_0gxmqDB900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DDYPm_0gxmqDB900
    Photos by Edward Shaw
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X7TFQ_0gxmqDB900
    Photos by Edward Shaw
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QT9rr_0gxmqDB900
    Photos by Edward Shaw

Anyone in the above areas is encouraged to move to the closest substantial shelter. Move to basements or the lowest floors of sturdy buildings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EfHmc_0gxmqDB900
Tree down on Pamela Drive (Photo: Henrico Police)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J7HXf_0gxmqDB900
Tree down on Pamela Drive (Photo: D’mon Reynolds / 8News)

View of storm approaching at Stone Horse Creek Road and Auburn Mill Road. (Contributed by Teresa Harris)

Video of clouds seem from Nuckols Road in Glen Allen. (Contributed by Ryan Grube / @RyanGrube22 )

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MqoDx_0gxmqDB900
The Stormtracker8 team covering the breaking weather. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher, 8News)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

