Severe thunderstorm warnings in effect across Central Virginia, tornado warning no longer in effect
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A number of counties across Central Virginia are on alert for severe thunderstorm warnings after an expired tornado warning.
The severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 4:45 p.m. for:
- Western Chesterfield County in central Virginia
- Southeastern Goochland County in central Virginia
- Amelia County in central Virginia
- Powhatan County in central Virginia
The tornado warning was in effect until 2:15 p.m. for:
- Southeastern Louisa County in central Virginia
- East central Goochland County in central Virginia
- Northwestern Henrico County in central Virginia
- West central Hanover County in central Virginia
Anyone in the above areas is encouraged to move to the closest substantial shelter. Move to basements or the lowest floors of sturdy buildings.
View of storm approaching at Stone Horse Creek Road and Auburn Mill Road. (Contributed by Teresa Harris)
Video of clouds seem from Nuckols Road in Glen Allen. (Contributed by Ryan Grube / @RyanGrube22 )
