Severe thunderstorm warnings in effect across Central Virginia, tornado warning no longer in effect

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A number of counties across Central Virginia are on alert for severe thunderstorm warnings after an expired tornado warning.

The severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 4:45 p.m. for:

Western Chesterfield County in central Virginia

Southeastern Goochland County in central Virginia

Amelia County in central Virginia

Powhatan County in central Virginia

The tornado warning was in effect until 2:15 p.m. for:

Southeastern Louisa County in central Virginia

East central Goochland County in central Virginia

Northwestern Henrico County in central Virginia

West central Hanover County in central Virginia



Photos by Edward Shaw

Anyone in the above areas is encouraged to move to the closest substantial shelter. Move to basements or the lowest floors of sturdy buildings.

Tree down on Pamela Drive (Photo: Henrico Police)

Tree down on Pamela Drive (Photo: D’mon Reynolds / 8News)

View of storm approaching at Stone Horse Creek Road and Auburn Mill Road. (Contributed by Teresa Harris)

Video of clouds seem from Nuckols Road in Glen Allen. (Contributed by Ryan Grube / @RyanGrube22 )

The Stormtracker8 team covering the breaking weather. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher, 8News)

