ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guthrie, OK

Guthrie police officer found dead in his home

By KOCO Staff
KOCO
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.koco.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

21-year-old man arrested after stabbing puppy at Oklahoma City home, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Police arrested a 21-year-old man accused of stabbing a puppy over the weekend at an Oklahoma City home. Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a domestic incident near Southwest 11th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The dog’s owner told police that her brother stabbed the 5-month-old puppy and previously abused the pet, according to a police report.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Guthrie, OK
Logan County, OK
Crime & Safety
County
Logan County, OK
Guthrie, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

2 Injured In Shooting In SW OKC

Two people were injured after gunfire rang out in a southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood Monday evening. It happened in the 1300 block of SW 20th Street just before 7:30 p.m. According to Oklahoma City police, two people were hit by the gunfire. According to officers at the scene, the incident...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

OCPD investigates after suspected road rage incident

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating a suspected road rage incident. On Monday, officials responded to a suspected road rage incident near Southwest 22nd Street and Blackwelder Avenue. Officials said shots were fired and two people were injured, one with life-threatening injuries. There is no...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Lieutenant#Okla#Violent Crime
KOCO

Police release more details after victim shot in face in Bricktown

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities have released more information after a person was shot in the face over the weekend in Bricktown. Police said the shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday across from the Cowboy Ranch nightclub near Reno and Joe Carter avenues. The incident started as a fight between a crowd of intoxicated people, and police said a suspect shot the victim in the face.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KXII.com

Man accused of stealing $10,000 from Choctaw Casino

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A former employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars right out of the casino’s vault. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 37-year-old Gregory Caleb Perry, who worked as a vault clerk at the casino, was caught on the surveillance footage allegedly sticking a strap of $100 bills, totaling $10,000, into his shirt back in October of 2021.
DURANT, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
KOCO

Enid police show parents how to protect children from online predators

ENID, Okla. — The Enid Police Department recently gave a presentation on internet safety and what parents can do to help make sure children don't fall victim to predators. "Parents talk about how they had no idea this was going on," Enid PD Detective Randy Wilson said. "They say they didn't know it was happening at night when we were asleep."
ENID, OK
kaynewscow.com

Teen drowns at Ponca Lake; PCPD investigating

PONCA LAKE — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has recovered the body of a 17-year-old-male who drown at Ponca Lake Saturday evening. Ponca City police Det. Jeff Woodward said the communications center received a 911 call at 7:12 p.m. reporting a possible drowning on the private side of Lake Ponca.
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Warrant remains issued in injury accident case

NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued with bond endorsed at $10,000 for Michael Angelo Edwards, 41, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Edwards is facing a felony charge of leaving the scene of an injury accident after two felony convictions, filed on June 29. Ponca City police...
PONCA CITY, OK
News On 6

At Least 1 Dead In NW OKC Auto-Pedestrian Accident

The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed a deadly auto-pedestrian accident Monday morning. The accident happened around 10 a.m. near Northwest 63rd Street and North Portland Avenue. OCPD said a truck hit a person in a wheelchair. Authorities said a person was struck by a vehicle, and they later died due...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

1 Dead In Warr Acres Homicide, OSBI Investigates

Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened overnight in Warr Acres. The incident happened in a home near North MacArthur Boulevard and Northwest 63rd Street. At around 1:36 a.m., Warr Acres police responded to a call from a woman stating she stabbed her husband. When police arrived on the scene,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy