Guthrie police officer found dead in his home

New stimulus proposal would give families thousands in OklahomaJake WellsOklahoma City, OK
Invasive snake-like ‘jumping worms’ are spreading in OklahomaPolarbearOklahoma State
Popular Oklahoma barbecue restaurant set to close at end of JulyKristen WaltersOklahoma State
Delay ends wedding plans, couple tie knot in the air: "Walking down a different aisle"Amy ChristieDallas, TX
Convicted killer accused of attacking, killing correctional officer
Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections have released more information following a deadly attack at a correctional facility.
Metro Man Shoots Home Intruder, Says He Feared For His Safety
A metro man confronts and shoots an intruder after police say he forced his way into the southwest Oklahoma City home. According to the resident, who did not want to be identified, he hesitated to pull the trigger. He said after Derial Goode Jr. managed to force his locked front...
One dead, one wounded in southside shooting
Oklahoma City's 45 homicide of 2022 occurred on the south side Monday, August 1. There are no suspects or arrests so far. The post One dead, one wounded in southside shooting appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
21-year-old man arrested after stabbing puppy at Oklahoma City home, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Police arrested a 21-year-old man accused of stabbing a puppy over the weekend at an Oklahoma City home. Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a domestic incident near Southwest 11th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The dog’s owner told police that her brother stabbed the 5-month-old puppy and previously abused the pet, according to a police report.
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing puppy
An Oklahoma City man has been arrested following a horrific incident of animal abuse.
2 Injured In Shooting In SW OKC
Two people were injured after gunfire rang out in a southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood Monday evening. It happened in the 1300 block of SW 20th Street just before 7:30 p.m. According to Oklahoma City police, two people were hit by the gunfire. According to officers at the scene, the incident...
Edmond couple recovering after being severely injured by chase suspect
A beloved Edmond couple is recovering at home after a high-speed chase suspect crashed into their car during the pursuit.
KOCO
OCPD investigates after suspected road rage incident
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating a suspected road rage incident. On Monday, officials responded to a suspected road rage incident near Southwest 22nd Street and Blackwelder Avenue. Officials said shots were fired and two people were injured, one with life-threatening injuries. There is no...
Driver charged after wild high-speed chase
The suspect in a high-speed chase that led officers through the Oklahoma City metro area has now been charged.
1600kush.com
Rural Drumright man jailed on $30,000 bail on third domestic violence charge
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 30-year-old rural Drumright man has been jailed on $30,000 bail pending his arraignment Tuesday with an attorney on charges of domestic violence by strangulation, resisting Payne County sheriff’s deputies, and attempting to escape, all on July 21. Due to his prior convictions for domestic...
KOCO
Police release more details after victim shot in face in Bricktown
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities have released more information after a person was shot in the face over the weekend in Bricktown. Police said the shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday across from the Cowboy Ranch nightclub near Reno and Joe Carter avenues. The incident started as a fight between a crowd of intoxicated people, and police said a suspect shot the victim in the face.
KXII.com
Man accused of stealing $10,000 from Choctaw Casino
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A former employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars right out of the casino’s vault. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 37-year-old Gregory Caleb Perry, who worked as a vault clerk at the casino, was caught on the surveillance footage allegedly sticking a strap of $100 bills, totaling $10,000, into his shirt back in October of 2021.
1 Arrested, 1 Hospitalized After Rollover Crash In NW Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City police were called to the scene of a rollover crash Tuesday morning. The crash happened near Northwest Expressway and West Wilshire Boulevard. According to police, there were two people inside the car when it rolled over twice. Police said the passenger was hospitalized with unknown injuries. The driver...
Motorcyclist killed after hitting deer in roadway
A passenger on the motorcycle was rushed to a nearby hospital with various injuries.
KOCO
Enid police show parents how to protect children from online predators
ENID, Okla. — The Enid Police Department recently gave a presentation on internet safety and what parents can do to help make sure children don't fall victim to predators. "Parents talk about how they had no idea this was going on," Enid PD Detective Randy Wilson said. "They say they didn't know it was happening at night when we were asleep."
KOCO
Oklahoma counties want police officers in hallways during school year
OKLAHOMA CITY — Some Oklahoma counties want police officers in their hallways this school year. Sheriffs in both Oklahoma County and Cleveland County told KOCO 5 they’ve seen an uptick in requests and are already looking to hire more deputies to meet the demand. The upsetting scenes in...
kaynewscow.com
Teen drowns at Ponca Lake; PCPD investigating
PONCA LAKE — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has recovered the body of a 17-year-old-male who drown at Ponca Lake Saturday evening. Ponca City police Det. Jeff Woodward said the communications center received a 911 call at 7:12 p.m. reporting a possible drowning on the private side of Lake Ponca.
kaynewscow.com
Warrant remains issued in injury accident case
NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued with bond endorsed at $10,000 for Michael Angelo Edwards, 41, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Edwards is facing a felony charge of leaving the scene of an injury accident after two felony convictions, filed on June 29. Ponca City police...
News On 6
At Least 1 Dead In NW OKC Auto-Pedestrian Accident
The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed a deadly auto-pedestrian accident Monday morning. The accident happened around 10 a.m. near Northwest 63rd Street and North Portland Avenue. OCPD said a truck hit a person in a wheelchair. Authorities said a person was struck by a vehicle, and they later died due...
1 Dead In Warr Acres Homicide, OSBI Investigates
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened overnight in Warr Acres. The incident happened in a home near North MacArthur Boulevard and Northwest 63rd Street. At around 1:36 a.m., Warr Acres police responded to a call from a woman stating she stabbed her husband. When police arrived on the scene,...
