In Case You Missed It: Top Stories from the Week (July 25-29)

deadlinedetroit.com
A Slice of Local History: Detroit's 'Freaky Deaky' Disco Dance in the 70s Led To Jealous-Lover Killings
Bless the Detroit Free Press for digging up a 1970s article on the "Freaky Deaky" dance that swept Detroit at the time. On Sunday, the Freep republished an edited version of the 1978 article which talks about the disco dance "which has swept the local clubs, has been implicated in at least three jealous-lover killings and has prompted a Detroit city councilman to ponder banning the moves." Many believe the dance started in New York.
hourdetroit.com
The 10 Best New Restaurants in Metro Detroit
When Hamissi Mamba and Nadia Nijimbere set out to open an East African restaurant in Detroit, “we didn’t know what we were doing,” says Mamba, who worked in sales and marketing, while Nijimbere was a human rights worker. Though the refugees from Burundi were navigating the same bureaucracy and complicated systems that go with opening a restaurant that other owners encounter, an added challenge was they didn’t see many refugee-led restaurants that not only served the food of their homeland but provided opportunities for people who looked like them.
Dearborn Press & Guide
Meteorologist Kim Adams to make local TV history again
Kim Adams is “really excited” to be back on the air in southeast Michigan again, and making local television history again. The Northville resident will rejoin WDIV-TV, Channel 4, as the station’s chief meteorologist on Aug. 8. Adams was a fixture at the station off and on...
MetroTimes
All the pretty people we saw at Polo and Pretty Women at the Detroit Polo Club
On Sunday, polo fans gathered for the 2nd Annual Polo and Pretty Women event at the Detroit Polo Club in Howell. Hosted by Dave's Community Choice Development Corporation, this charity event featured an elite Polo Match, a fashion show featuring several of Detroit's up and coming designers, and a day party.
Detroit News
Big Sean's emotional homecoming show closes out Mo Pop Festival
It was a family affair for Big Sean on Sunday as he was joined on stage by his parents, his brother and Jhené Aiko, the mother of his child-to-be, at Hart Plaza during his headlining performance at the Mo Pop Festival. The Detroit rapper immediately took to Twitter at...
Jimmy Hoffa MURDER WEAPON Could Be Buried In Detroit Backyard: New Photos Reveal Location Of Concrete Graveyard THREE MILES From Where Labor Boss Was Last Seen Alive
A bombshell new report has detailed the potential site where the FBI could dig for Jimmy Hoffa's murder weapon.According to the website Knewz, law enforcement has been told the gun used to kill the legendary labor leader lies in a graveyard located in the backyard of a private residence in Franklin, Michigan.Hoffa disappeared in Detroit on July 30, 1975.In intriguing new details in the longstanding mystery, the house where the weapon is thought to be buried once belonged to longtime Detroit mob associate Leonard “Little Lenny” Schultz.The location is only a three-mile car ride from the shopping plaza parking lot...
MetroTimes
Gucci shuts down unauthorized Detroit store tweets and The Peterboro shuts its doors: The top 10 Metro Times headlines of the week
This week, one local restaurant has announced it would be closing its doors for the summer while another has announced ownership changes and plans to sell the building. Our readers were most interested in the Michigan Republican director who said they believed that former President Donald Trump should be charged for election lies.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the list of the winning independent pizza joints in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit:. 1....
Detroit News
Detroit church looks back at 100 years
Gesu Catholic Church rang in its centennial with a celebratory block party in Detroit over the weekend. The festivities kicked off on Saturday afternoon and stretched into the late evening with family-friendly activities that included food trucks and live music on site. Gesu was founded by Jesuit priest John Nichols...
Detroit police seek to destroy confiscated ATVs, calling them dangerous nuisance
Detroit Police seek to destroy confiscated ATVs as some people run onto police impound lot to take them back
hourdetroit.com
Michigan’s First Sweetgreen is Opening in Birmingham on August 9th
Sweetgreen is opening in Birmingham and we can’t wait to share our menu of fresh, flavorful, made-from-scratch bowls, plates, salads, sides, and more. You may not have heard of us yet, but we’re in the business of feeding people, and we’re out to change what that means. With over 150 locations in 13 states, we’re creating a new definition of ‘fast food’ that’s delicious, sustainable, and healthy. Food the whole family will love.
fox2detroit.com
Teens shot over weekend • Parking dispute leads to fatal shooting • What to know for Tuesday's election
MONDAY NEWS HIT - Witnesses heard gunshots and saw someone shooting from a black SUV before a teen boy was found dead on Detroit's west side. Police said the victim was killed around 6:30 p.m. in the area of 14th and Lawrence, a few blocks from the Lodge Freeway. He was found dead in the street.
MetroTimes
The essential Detroit restaurants every tourist should visit when in town
Detroit has a culture all its own and when it comes to its dining scene, there are a few places that really help shape Detroit’s culture. Detroiters know that the city may be most known for coney dogs and Better Made chips, but when it comes to food, the place we call home has so much more to offer.
fox2detroit.com
Two Melvindale teens shot in drive-by at party thankful to be alive
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two teen girls were shot at a party on Detroit's west side amid last weekend's wave of violence across the city. Luckily they are expected to recover. "They’re just thanking god that they are okay," said mom Tamika Redmond. And they’re not the only ones:...
fox2detroit.com
2 teen girls shot during party in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating after two teen girls were shot during a party. The shooting happened Sunday night in the area of Penrod and Joy Road. Police say the girls were at a party when an SUV drove by and fired shots. One girl was shot in the foot and the other in the chest & arm.
fox2detroit.com
David Woodger: Remains in burned out home may be missing Detroit barber, suspect arrested
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department held an update on Monday about several major crimes, including the disappearance of a popular Detroit barber who hasn't been seen in almost two weeks. Detroit Police Commander Michael McGinnis spoke during the update about several crimes, including the case of David...
wcsx.com
New Michigan Pizza Packs 100 Slices of Pepperoni
Have you heard the phrase, “You can never have too much of a good thing?” Perhaps that applies to this new Michigan pizza that offers exactly 100 slices of pepperoni per pie. That’s a lot of meat. Little Caesars has announced their Old World Fanceroni Pepperoni, offering...
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 A trip back to Boblo Island -- watch archive video from 1980s
DETROIT – Say the name “Boblo” to anyone who grew up around Michigan, and their eyes will light up. Boblo (or Bob-Lo) sparks memories for many adults who spent summers riding the ferry to Boblo Island, visiting its amusement park or just enjoying a picnic. The park...
HometownLife.com
Westland's Blues, Brews and BBQ 2022 to include good food, beer, music and fireworks
Southeast Michigan's top BBQ pit masters are lining up to participate in Westland's signature event of the year, Blues, Brews and BBQ at Thomas H. Brown Central City Park. Held Aug. 5 and 6, Blues, Brews and BBQ will feature several talented musicians, all American barbecue and a selection of Michigan craft beers. The event will take place on 5- 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, and 2-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police fear body found in burned out building might be missing Detroit barber
DETROIT – Detroit police fear a body found in a burned out building might be a beloved barber who has been missing for more than a week. David Woodger, 46, owns the D-Woods barbershop on East 7 Mile Road in Detroit. He’s known in the community for being a skilled barber, a husband, a father, a friend, and the coach of his youth basketball team.
