Mixed Earnings Report Leads Newell Brands to Slip

www.tipranks.com
Related
tipranks.com
PerkinElmer Reports Upbeat Q2 Earnings, Announces Divestiture
PKI stock rose 2% in Monday’s pre-market trade, and there are multiple reasons behind this uptick. Massachusetts-based life sciences and diagnostics company PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI) has reported better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter of 2022. Meanwhile, the company has signed an agreement to sell its Applied, Food, and Enterprise Services businesses.
tipranks.com
Valvoline Gears up to Divest Global Products Business, Post Q3 Results
Valvoline’s decision to divest the Global Products business is expected to boost the long-term prospects of the remaining business and value for its shareholders. In the near term, better-than-expected results for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 would be another positive for its investors. Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) has...
tipranks.com
2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Substantial Upside Potential
Risk and reward are the yin and yang of stock trading, the two opposite but essential ingredients in every market success. And there are no stocks that better embody both sides – the risk factors and the reward potentials – than penny stocks. These equities, priced below $5...
tipranks.com
Alphabet Stock: Analysts Remain Bullish Despite Near-Term Headwinds
Alphabet’s second-quarter results lagged Wall Street’s expectations. However, analysts remain optimistic about the company’s ability to navigate a challenging macro backdrop and fare better than several other advertising-dependent companies. Shares of tech giant Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) surged last week despite the company missing second-quarter analysts’ expectations. Several...
RELATED PEOPLE
tipranks.com
Upbeat Q2 Earnings, EVOP Buyout Cheer up Global Payments’ Investors
Global Payments’ upbeat earnings performance for the second quarter and its decision to acquire EVO Payments stirred the market sentiments in its favor on Monday. Financial technology company Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) caught investors’ attention on Monday after it posted upbeat earnings for the second quarter of 2022 and announced an agreement to buy EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) in a $4-billion transaction.
tipranks.com
Down More Than 50%: Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Say Analysts
Whether markets move up or down, every investor loves a bargain. There’s a thrill in finding a valuable stock at a low, low price – and then watching it appreciate in the mid- to long-term. Portfolio growth of that sort is one of the reasons investors are in the investing game to begin with.
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
Investors can use these insights to trade with precision today. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Tuesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. Topping the list is Hong Kong-based financial services provider AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD),...
tipranks.com
Cost Headwinds Hurt Target Stock; Analyst Sees More Pain Ahead
Target’s profit margins are under pressure due to incremental freight and fuel costs. Jefferies analyst sees multiple headwinds ahead, which could hurt TGT’s earnings in 2H22 and 2023. Target’s (NYSE:TGT) Q1 profit took a significant hit from inflationary pressure, including high freight and fuel costs. The retailer, citing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tipranks.com
3 Bruised Dividend Stocks with Upside Potential, According to Analysts
Wall Street remains incredibly upbeat on the following hard-hit dividend payers going into the second half. Though recession looms, the following companies seem well-equipped enough to pole-vault over the now lowered earnings bars ahead of them. Dividend stocks have been quite steady in the first-half bout of market turbulence. Though...
tipranks.com
Despite Upbeat Q2 Earnings, Caterpillar Loses Investors’ Interest
Caterpillar has delivered better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter of 2022. However, the company missed sales estimates, which shook investors’ confidence and CAT stock declined 3.8% in the pre-market trading session on Tuesday. Farm and construction equipment maker Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) has reported mixed results for the second...
tipranks.com
Shopify Stock: Current Valuation Looks Attractive, Says Analyst
Shopify stock has plunged about 79% from its peak as e-commerce trends normalize. Evercore analyst finds Shopify’s valuation attractive and sees a 23.5% upside. Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) has lost nearly 79% of its value from the 52-week high. This considerable drop in Shopify stock reflects not-so-good first-half performance due to the softness in e-commerce trends. Nevertheless, Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney finds Shopify’s valuation attractive post the recent correction. He maintains a Buy recommendation, while his price target of $45 reflects 23.5% upside potential.
tipranks.com
Raymond James Analyst Bullish on These Oil and Gas Stocks
The TipRanks Expert Center brings to you the top picks of an experienced analyst from the basic materials sector. According to this top analyst, these two stocks are poised to grow significantly in the near term. The volatile economic situation prevalent globally has not spared the basic materials industry. However,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tipranks.com
Colgate-Palmolive Raises Organic Sales Outlook on Record Q2 Growth
Colgate-Palmolive posted a record 9% organic growth, the highest in over ten years, on the back of higher pricing and robust performance across all segments. Colgate-Palmolive (CL) reported stronger-than-expected Q2 results, topping both earnings and revenue estimates, driven by robust performance across all segments. Furthermore, the company posted a record 9% organic growth and increased its FY2022 outlook for organic sales growth.
tipranks.com
Activision Blizzard Took a Hit in its Earnings, but the Stock Continues to Climb
Activision Blizzard posted a significant drop in revenues and earnings in Q2 2022 due to the impact of a challenging economic environment following COVID-19. Activision Blizzard (ATVI) delivered Q2 results that showed a significant decline from the year-ago quarter, even though earnings met consensus estimates. Q2 Revenues and Earnings Decline.
tipranks.com
AbbVie Stock Declined 4.2% on Friday Despite Upbeat Q2 Performance
Setting aside a significant portion of funds for litigation may have hurt investors’ confidence, which also impacted ABBV stock on Friday. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has reported encouraging results for the second quarter of 2022. However, following the results, shares of the company declined 4.2% on Friday. This could be due to weakness in the company’s hematologic oncology and aesthetics portfolios, and its decision to set aside $2.20 billion for litigation.
tipranks.com
Procter & Gamble Drops 6% on Mixed Q4 Results
Investors were not enthused about Procter & Gamble’s earnings, which missed estimates. However, the company’s revenue growth amid supply chain constraints was impressive. Consumer goods major The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) reported mixed results for the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2022. Although revenues surpassed the estimates, earnings failed to do so. Consequently, shares of the company declined by almost 6%.
tipranks.com
Airbnb Q2: Website Traffic Hints at a Strong Show
The TipRanks Website Traffic tool indicates strong results for Airbnb in the second quarter. The rise in website traffic can be attributed to the relaxation of travel restrictions and the revival of travel demand. Online lodging company Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) is slated to report its second-quarter results on August...
tipranks.com
Estée Lauder in Talks to Buy High-End Luxury Brand Tom Ford
Estée Lauder could buy high end luxury brand Tom Ford in a deal valuing over $3 billion, which may well be one of its largest deal to date. Estée Lauder (NYSE: EL) is contemplating buying high-end luxury brand Tom Ford for a total value north of $3 billion, as per a WSJ report. The discussions are in the preliminary stage, but if done, it would mark the biggest deal for the cosmetics giant till date.
Comments / 0