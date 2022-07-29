Mixed Earnings Report Leads Newell Brands to Slip

Setting aside a significant portion of funds for litigation may have hurt investors’ confidence, which also impacted ABBV stock on Friday. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has reported encouraging results for the second quarter of 2022. However, following the results, shares of the company declined 4.2% on Friday. This could be due to weakness in the company’s hematologic oncology and aesthetics portfolios, and its decision to set aside $2.20 billion for litigation.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO