York County, PA

Adult, three kids killed in York County tractor crash

By George Stockburger
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rvAWw_0gxmoVK300

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – One adult and three children have died after a farm tractor rollover crash in York County, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).

According to PSP, an adult female and 11 children were riding in an open flatbed trailer being pulled by a tractor when the driver lost control and left the roadway. The trailer flipped and rolled down an embankment, throwing all of the passengers out of the trailer.

The adult female passenger and three children in the trailer were confirmed deceased. An adult male was operating the older model farm tractor and officials are not sure how the vehicle lost control.

At least three children were flown from the scene and others were transported by ambulance to area hospitals in various medical conditions. The adult male driver was transported from the scene in serious condition.

The PSP Troop J Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialist Unit, Forensic Services Unit,
and Criminal Investigation Unit responded to the scene to assist in the investigation. The York
County Coroner also responded to the scene.

The accident at the Otter Creek Recreation Area has closed Route 425 (Furnace Road) in both directions and there were initial requests for several medical helicopters, according to PennDOT.

The road is closed in both directions between Gamblers Boat Yard, Indian Steps Road, Sawmill Road, and Lower River Road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ZwTA_0gxmoVK300

The accident was originally reported by officials as a horse and buggy crash but is now confirmed to have involved a farm tractor.

Related
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania tractor-trailer crash kills 3 kids

Pennsylvania- Authorities say the deaths of a woman and three children in a tractor and utility trailer crash in southern Pennsylvania have been ruled accidental. State police in York County said the farm tractor was pulling a utility trailer with more a dozen other people, mostly children, when it went over an embankment shortly after […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania man thrown from car, dies in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP) are investigating a deadly single-car crash that happened Tuesday in Washington County. According to the news release, at around 1:30 p.m., MSP got a call of a car crash around Downsville Pile at Rench Rd., in Hagerstown. Police said the initial investigation showed that 51-year-old […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
PennLive.com

Woman charged with killing her mom in N.Y.; both are ex-Harrisburg residents: reports

A 26-year-old woman has been charged in the death of her mother July 28 in northern New York, and online public records shows both formerly lived in Harrisburg. A news release from the New York State Police said that Melissa A. Guisewhite, 51, of Tupper Lake, was found dead around 1 p.m. Thursday at a home on Lakeview Avenue, according to a syracuse.com story. Alexa J. Gallagher, 26, of Tupper Lake, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder later in the day, police said.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Victims in deadly central Pa. tractor wagon ride accident ranged in age from 6-36

The York County Coroner’s office is notifying the next of kin for the four people killed in a crash involving an tractor pulling a wagon-trailer on Friday. Multiple helicopters and EMS were called when the tractor went off the road in the 1100 block of Furnace Road, Lower Chanceford Township, flipping over around 11:15 a.m., according to police. Although it happened near Otter Creek campground, a representative of the facility said those involved with the crash were not staying there.
YORK COUNTY, PA
US News and World Report

Deaths of Woman, 3 Kids in Tractor Crash Ruled Accidental

LOWER CHANCEFORD, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say the deaths of a woman and three children in a tractor and utility trailer crash in southern Pennsylvania have been ruled accidental. State police in York County said the farm tractor was pulling a utility trailer with more a dozen other people,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Multiple killed in York County horse and buggy crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Multiple people have died after a horse and buggy crash in York County, according to York County Coroner Pam Gay. The accident at the Otter Creek Recreation Area has closed Route 425 (Furnace Road) in both directions and there were initial requests for several medical helicopters, according to PennDOT. The […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Franklin County man who conducted ‘sleep studies’ charged with indecent assault; PSP

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) – A Franklin County man has been charged after allegedly performing “sleep studies” on victims who were under the influence. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers are seeking information regarding 74-year-old David Clarkson McJonathan. Troopers say McJonathan would conduct “sleep studies” on victims. Some of the studies would include the victim drinking […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

40 vehicles, minor injuries in Lebanon County I-81 pileup

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Approximately 40 vehicles were involved in three separate crashes on I-81S in Lebanon County Thursday night. The highway was shut down for roughly eight hours with the crashes between mile markers 86.4 and 87.5 near Ft. Indiantown Gap. Several individuals sustained minor injuries and were treated on scene. Officials say […]
NorthcentralPA.com

12-gauge shotgun seized from home after reports of threats

Shamokin, Pa. — Chief Ray Siko arrived at a residence near the 500 block of North Coal Street on July 19 after reports of shots being fired came over dispatch. He reported seeing several people running from the incident scene and was able to stop a woman and speak with her. The woman told Siko a man fired a shotgun into the air and threatened to kill people. A sweep...
SHAMOKIN, PA
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls increasing next year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission voted to increase tolls by 5% for all E-ZPass and Toll By Plate customers. The increase will go into effect on January 8, 2023, at 12:01 a.m. The most-common toll for a passenger vehicle next year will increase from $1.70 to $1.80 for E-ZPass customers and from […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

