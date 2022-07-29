Fore! A downtown Columbia indoor golf club is expanding. Here’s when the grand opening is

Get ready to tee it up in downtown Columbia.

Player’s Club, a members-only indoor country club on the third floor of 1624 Main St. that features Full Swing golf simulators, has announced an expansion. The new addition, which will be open to the general public, will be called Player’s Club Academy. It will be on the fourth floor of the same building.

It is another endeavor from LTC Hospitality Services, owned by the Middleton family that has been heavily involved in businesses on Main Street and elsewhere in Columbia. Other spots in the family’s portfolio include Smoked restaurant, the Grand on Main bowling alley and restaurant, and The Venue dueling piano bar, among others. The family also is developing the Peak Drift Brewing Company at 3452 North Main St., in the former Stone Manufacturing Facility.

The new Player’s Club Academy expansion will have Full Swing golf bays, interactive games and will offer lessons from a PGA Class A member. The grand opening will be from 6 to 10 p.m. Aug. 18. Tickets are free and can be reserved on the Player’s Club website .

“We are excited to bring interactive games, golf, and other amenities to the general public, who can now enjoy the Player’s Club experience” Player’s Club and Academy director Scott Olliges said in a news release. “The Player’s Club Academy will offer more than golf, including other entertainment for the whole family, like our virtual reality Oculus Rift Systems, Nintendo Switches , and classic arcade games.”