ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Fore! A downtown Columbia indoor golf club is expanding. Here’s when the grand opening is

By Chris Trainor
The State
The State
 4 days ago

Get ready to tee it up in downtown Columbia.

Player’s Club, a members-only indoor country club on the third floor of 1624 Main St. that features Full Swing golf simulators, has announced an expansion. The new addition, which will be open to the general public, will be called Player’s Club Academy. It will be on the fourth floor of the same building.

It is another endeavor from LTC Hospitality Services, owned by the Middleton family that has been heavily involved in businesses on Main Street and elsewhere in Columbia. Other spots in the family’s portfolio include Smoked restaurant, the Grand on Main bowling alley and restaurant, and The Venue dueling piano bar, among others. The family also is developing the Peak Drift Brewing Company at 3452 North Main St., in the former Stone Manufacturing Facility.

The new Player’s Club Academy expansion will have Full Swing golf bays, interactive games and will offer lessons from a PGA Class A member. The grand opening will be from 6 to 10 p.m. Aug. 18. Tickets are free and can be reserved on the Player’s Club website .

“We are excited to bring interactive games, golf, and other amenities to the general public, who can now enjoy the Player’s Club experience” Player’s Club and Academy director Scott Olliges said in a news release. “The Player’s Club Academy will offer more than golf, including other entertainment for the whole family, like our virtual reality Oculus Rift Systems, Nintendo Switches , and classic arcade games.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SvkMk_0gxmoTYb00
Player’s Club Academy, and expansion of the downtown Player’s Club indoor country club, will have a grand opening Aug. 18 on the fourth floor of 1624 Main St. Photo provided.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coladaily.com

The Flying Biscuit Café holds grand opening in Five Points

Foodies across the Midlands can now head down to Five Points for biscuits with apple butter as The Flying Biscuit Café officially held its grand opening Monday morning. Leaders from the Five Points Association hosted the grand opening with assistance from the City of Columbia’s Economic Development Office and Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann made welcoming remarks during the ceremony.
COLUMBIA, SC
gamecocksonline.com

Single Game Tickets and Tailgate Packages On Sale Now to the Public

Single game football tickets for University of South Carolina home football games are on sale now to the general public. Fans can purchase single game tickets for the Georgia State game on September 3 for $40 each, Charlotte on September 24 for $50, South Carolina State on October 1 for $40, Texas A&M on October 22 for $70, Missouri (Homecoming) on October 29 for $70, and Tennessee on November 19 for $75. The Georgia game remains on sale exclusively for Gamecock Club members.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Sports
News19 WLTX

Spartan Race brings customers from around US to Newberry

NEWBERRY, S.C. — The City of Newberry had thousands of people traveling throughout the area to compete in the Spartan 10K race and more on Saturday. The event continues into Sunday and features dozens of races, competitions, and challenges to help push participants. And the director of the race, Lauren Taylor, hopes it also brings many of those same people directly into the surrounding communities.
NEWBERRY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Club#S Club#Indoor Golf#Fore#Arcade Games#Club Academy#Pga#Nintendo Switches
Aiken Standard

Sinkhole opens in Aiken parking lot

A sinkhole has opened up in Aiken. The sinkhole is located in front of American Freight, a furniture store, which is located in a shopping center off of Richland Avenue. Caution tape surrounded the sinkhole on Monday morning. Other tenants of the shopping center that are nearby the sinkhole include...
AIKEN, SC
coladaily.com

City of West Columbia’s Council District Three Councilperson resigns

The City of West Columbia announced Monday afternoon that District Three Councilperson Casey Hallman has resigned effective immediately. Her term expires Nov. 2025 and according to officials, she is moving outside the city limits and will no longer be able to stay in the position. The Cayce native has been...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Sports
coladaily.com

Former Negro League player from Batesburg-Leesville honored at final Blowfish game

A 90-year-old Batesburg-Leesville man who played in the Negro League was honored Saturday night at the Lexington County Baseball Stadium. The Lexington County Blowfish closed out the 2022 season against the Forest City Owls and Albert 'Al' Jeffcoat made an appearance. The 90-year-old has quietly lived the past 50 years in his hometown of Leesville. In high school, Jeffcoat played baseball at Hampton High School in Leesville and Twin City High School in Batesburg from 1947-50. He also played on the local Leesville Cubs' independent team during much of that span.
LEXINGTON, SC
Kennardo G. James

A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part I

We will be taking a look at the best gas station restaurants in SC, starting with Roy's GrilleDestination BBQ website. If you are from down south, odds are you have eaten a meal from a gas station restaurant at some point in your life. There is nothing like going to fill up your tank with gas, then getting a hot and delicious meal afterward. Or, you can simply just go and enjoy a hot meal.
The Post and Courier

Five Points flooding concerning as Columbia seeks to attract higher-end tenants

COLUMBIA — Surrounded by hills and built atop drained swamp land, flash flooding is chronic in Five Points village neighborhood. But as city leaders attempt to rebrand the area with a reputation for college bars to that of a more upscale shopping and entertainment district, property owners say the flooding events may give higher-end tenants more pause.
COLUMBIA, SC
thenewirmonews.com

Grace UMC farmer’s market now open

Grace United Methodist Church will be hosting its farmer’s market Thursdays from 4 – 6 pm starting today, July 7, and will continue every Thursday through the growing season. Martin Farms in Orangeburg is the farmer for this year’s market. Come and shop for fresh produce at...
ORANGEBURG, SC
swlexledger.com

WE NEED YOUR OLD BOOKS

Lexington, SC 07/28/2022 - The Irmo Branch Library, 6251 St. Andrews Road, will accept donations of used books and media on Saturday, Aug. 6, from, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donation Days are also planned: Thursday, Aug. 25, from 3-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 9 a.m. -- Noon Thursday, Sept. 22, 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
LEXINGTON, SC
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

There is no doubt that Americans love a good steak and luckily there are plenty of places where you can eat excellent steaks. While it is true that you can easily prepare one at home and enjoy a nice meal with your family and friends, we all like to go out from time to time and treat ourselves at a nice restaurant. With that in mind, I have put together a list of four great steakhouses in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good steak.
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
6K+
Followers
427
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy